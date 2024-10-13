✕ Close Israeli hostages’ families march to Netanyahu’s home on October 7 anniversary

An Israeli strike on the central Gaza Strip has killed a family of eight in the Nuseirat refugee camp, Palestinian medical officials said.

It killed the parents and their six children, who ranged in age from eight to 23, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in nearby Deir al-Balah, where the bodies were taken.

It comes as 40 nations, including the UK, “strongly” condemning attacks on United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon.

On Saturday, at least 19 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes in the Jabalia city and refugee camp in northern Gaza, the Hamas-run civil defence agency told the AFP news agency.

A spokesperson said that a strike occurred before 9:40pm local time and had left “12 dead, including women and children”, adding that 14 people were still missing and likely trapped under the rubble

In southern Lebanon, children are among eight people killed in villages as Israel intensifies airstrikes in its fight against militant groupHezbollah.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, a strike on Baysarieh, a village in Sidon province, killed three people, including a 2-year-old and a 16-year-old, while another strike in the Bekaa Valley killed five more people.