The UN says two of its peacekeepers have been injured after an Israeli tank shot at a watchtower in southern Lebanon.

UNIFL, the UN’s peacekeeping force in Lebanon, says Israel also “deliberately” fired at other UN peacekeeper positions, adding that “any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law”.

Israeli troops fired at the watchtower in UNIFL’s main base in Naqoura. The organisation said the injuries are “fortunately” not serious

An inquiry by the UN has also found that Israel’s destruction of the health system in Gaza amounts to the crime against humanity of extermination.

A statement released before the full report accuses Israel of "relentless and deliberate attacks on medical personnel and facilities", adding that children have “borne the brunt” of this crisis.

The inquiry also accuses Israeli forces of deliberately killing and torturing medical personnel, targeting medical vehicles and restricting permits for patients to leave the Gaza strip.

Earlier today, an Israeli airstrike killed 28 people and wounded 54 more in a Gaza school which was used as a shelter for displaced people, medics said.