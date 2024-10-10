Israel-Lebanon live: UN says Israeli tank wounded peacekeepers and decries ‘extermination’ of Gaza hospitals
It comes after an Israeli airstrike on a school housing displaced people in Gaza killed 28 and injured 54 others
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
The UN says two of its peacekeepers have been injured after an Israeli tank shot at a watchtower in southern Lebanon.
UNIFL, the UN’s peacekeeping force in Lebanon, says Israel also “deliberately” fired at other UN peacekeeper positions, adding that “any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law”.
Israeli troops fired at the watchtower in UNIFL’s main base in Naqoura. The organisation said the injuries are “fortunately” not serious
An inquiry by the UN has also found that Israel’s destruction of the health system in Gaza amounts to the crime against humanity of extermination.
A statement released before the full report accuses Israel of "relentless and deliberate attacks on medical personnel and facilities", adding that children have “borne the brunt” of this crisis.
The inquiry also accuses Israeli forces of deliberately killing and torturing medical personnel, targeting medical vehicles and restricting permits for patients to leave the Gaza strip.
Earlier today, an Israeli airstrike killed 28 people and wounded 54 more in a Gaza school which was used as a shelter for displaced people, medics said.
More than 42,000 Palestinians killed since October 7, Gaza health ministry says
More than 42,065 Palestinians have been killed and 97,886 injured in Israel’s bombardment and invasion of Gaza since October 7, when Hamas carried out attacks in souther Israel, Gaza’s health ministry said on Thursday.
On Thursday, 28 people were killed and 54 injured in a major airstrike on a school in Gaza, which Israel says was targeting Hamas militants.
More than 1,000 Americans flee Lebanon
More than 1,000 Americans and their dependents have fled war-torn Lebanon on US-chartered flights in the last week, a top US diplomat said on Thursday.
As Israel ramps up its attacks on Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and the capital of Beirut, many citizens from around the world have been forced to flee via commercial and charter flights.
“It’s the fastest, safest way to get Americans out of harm’s way,” Consul General Julie Eadeh said in an interview in Istanbul, according to Reuters.
“The security situation is dynamic, so we have been planning for months for all contingencies. Given the airport in Beirut remains operational and open, our focus is on facilitating departures by air.”
Italian defence minister condemns attacks on UN positions
Italian defence minister Guido Crosetto said on Thursday that firing on UN bases is “totally unacceptable”.
He added in a statement that Israel’s actions clearly flout international law, Reuters reported.
Two UN peacekeepers were injured after Israeli forces fired at a UN watchtower.
UNIFL accuses Israel of “deliberately” firing at other UN peacekeeper positions. They said that “any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law”.
Pictured: Aftermath of Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs
More on UN inquiry: “Relentless and deliberate” attacks on medics by Israel
A UN inquiry said on Thursday that Israel has carried out a concerted policy of destroying Gaza’s healthcare system, amounting to the crime against humanity of extermination.
The inquiry also found that the actions amounted to war crimes.
A statement from ex-U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, released ahead of a full report, accused Israel of "relentless and deliberate attacks on medical personnel and facilities".
"Children in particular have borne the brunt of these attacks, suffering both directly and indirectly from the collapse of the health system," Pillay said.
The inquiry also accuses Israeli forces of deliberately killing and torturing medical personnel, restricting permits for patients to leave the Gaza strip and targeting medical vehicles.
Israel accuses Hamas militants of using hospitals and medical facilities as cover.
Nearly 1,000 medics have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The World Health Organisation says this is an “irreplaceable loss and a massive blow to the health system”.
Breaking: Israel’s destruction of Gaza health system is crime against humanity, UN inquiry finds
A UN inquiry has found that Israel’s destruction of the health system in Gaza amounts to the crime against humanity of “extermination”.
The news emerged in a statement released ahead of the full report, according to Reuters.
We’ll bring you the latest on the inquiry.
Foreign secretary David Lammy shares update from Bahrain
UNIFL says Israeli soldiers ‘deliberately’ fired at UN position
UNIFL have issued a statement after two UN peacekeepers were injured by an Israeli strike.
Israeli troops fired at the watchtower in UNIFL’s main base in Naqoura, adding that the injuries are “fortunately” not serious.
UNIFL says Israel also “deliberately” fired at other UN peacekeeper positions, adding that “any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law”.
Here is the statement in full:
“Recent escalation along the Blue Line is causing widespread destruction of towns and villages in south Lebanon, while rockets continue to be launched towards Israel, including civilian areas.
In the past days we have seen incursions from Israel into Lebanon in Naqoura and other areas. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers have clashed with Hezbollah elements on the ground in Lebanon. Unifil’s Naqoura headquarters and nearby positions have been repeatedly hit.
This morning, two peacekeepers were injured after an IDF Merkava tank fired its weapon toward an observation tower at Unifil’s headquarters in Naqoura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall. The injuries are fortunately, this time, not serious, but they remain in hospital.
IDF soldiers also fired on UN position (UNP) 1-31 in Labbouneh, hitting the entrance to the bunker where peacekeepers were sheltering, and damaging vehicles and a communications system. An IDF drone was observed flying inside the UN position up to the bunker entrance.
Yesterday, IDF soldiers deliberately fired at and disabled the position’s perimeter-monitoring cameras. They also deliberately fired on UNP 1-32A in Ras Naqoura, where regular Tripartite meetings were held before the conflict began, damaging lighting and a relay station.
We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times. UNIFIL peacekeepers are present in south Lebanon to support a return to stability under security council mandate.
Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolution 1701. We are following up with the IDF on these matters.”
Pictured: Huge Israeli strike hits Gaza school, killing 28 and injuring 54, medics say
Israel needs to address ‘catastrophic conditions’ in Gaza, US says
The US has called on Israel to urgently address the “catastrophic conditions” in Gaza and stop “intensifying suffering” by limiting the delivery of aid.
Speaking to the UN security council, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said: “These catastrophic conditions were predicted months ago, and yet, have still not been addressed. That must change, and now.”
Ms Thomas-Greenfield added that there must be “no demographic or territorial change” in the Gaza strip, The Guardian reported.
Israeli tanks attacked northern Gaza with force this week, stating they were preventing Hamas from regrouping.