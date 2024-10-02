Israel-Iran latest: Israeli military chief vows response to Tehran’s missile attack hinting at strike soon
Comes as Netanyahu vows revenge after Iran fired around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel in response to Lebanon invasion
Israel’s military chief has vowed that Israel will respond to Iran’s missile attack as he hinted at a strike soon and warned Israeli forces can strike anywhere in the Middle East.
“We will respond. We can locate important targets and we can hit them precisely and powerfully,” said the Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi on Wednesday.
“We have the capability to reach and strike every location in the Middle East and those of our enemies who have not yet understood this, will understand this soon.”
It comes as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said eight Israeli soldiers – ranging in age from 21 to 23 – were killed fighting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon as its forces pushed into its northern neighbour in a campaign against the armed group.
Hezbollah said it had clashed with Israeli troops in the border town of Maroun el-Ras after pushing back forces near another border town, warning that these battles were only “the first round”.
The Israeli military, meanwhile, said it has destroyed over 150 elements of Hezbollah’s military infrastructure. Israel also renewed its bombardment of Beirut’s southern suburbs on Wednesday.
Nearly 1,900 people have been killed and more than 9,000 wounded in Lebanon in the past year, Lebanese health authorities said. Over 1.2 million Lebanese people have been displaced, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Wednesday.
It comes as Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation after Iran fired around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening in response to Israel’s invasion of Lebanon.
The Israeli prime minister warned Tehran would “pay a price” after millions of Israelis rushed to shelters and Israel’s iron dome air defence system intercepted Iranian missiles above Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
Biden says he does not support attack on Iran's nuclear sites
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he does not support an attack on Iran's nuclear sites following strikes on Israel.
Biden also told reporters that there would be more sanctions imposed on Iran and said he would speak soon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Biden and G7 ‘unequivocally condemn’ Iran’s attack against Israel, White House says
US President Joe Biden has said he and the G7 “unequivocally condemn” Iran’s attack against Israel, the White House has said.
Biden joined the call with the G7 to discuss and coordinate on a response to iran’s attack against Israel, including new sanctions, it said.
He expressed the US’s “full solidarity and support” to Israel and its people in the call with the leaders, it added.
Starmer reiterates Israel has right to security and to defend itself
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated on Wednesday Israel had the right to security and to defend itself, when asked about the prospect of Israel retaliating against Iran and the potential role of British forces in any related military action.
"I think it's very clear that we stand firm with Israel," Starmer said in response to a question at a press conference in Brussels.
"Israel does have the right to security. Israel does have the right to defend herself, and that is absolutely clear. I'm not going to get drawn further than that, nor get drawn on the role of our own service personnel," he added.
Hamas' armed wing claims responsibility for shooting attack in Tel Aviv
Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for a shooting in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv that killed at least seven people, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.
The fallout from a cross-region war cannot be imagined
It has been a year since Hamas militants launched their bloody assault on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli estimates, as our Chief International Correspondent Bel Trew writes.
Of the hostages, around 100 are thought to still be inside Gaza, although there are concerns that only three-quarters of them are alive. Since then, Israel’s ferocious bombardment of Gaza has killed tens of thousands of people, the vast majority women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities. An additional 10,000 are thought to be lost under the rubble.
That war has triggered every explosive faultline across the Middle East, with a multiple-front battleground emerging, pitting Israel—and its seemingly unwilling allies, including the US —against Iran and its proxies and allies in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and, of course, Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The more actors get involved, the more complex this situation becomes. The fallout from a cross-region war cannot be imagined.
Today in Lebanon—where a war between Israel and Hezbollah rages on —the UN says as many as a million have been displaced, which would be a fifth of the entire population.
The UK is busy organising chartered evacuation flights for British citizens still left in the country. Captains of luxury party yachts along Lebanon’s glittering Mediterranean coastline have been shuttling people to Cyprus –for a hefty $1,500 price tag. There are even families fleeing by foot via the land border into war-torn Syria.
It follows nearly two million displaced in Gaza, 90 per cent of the pre-war population. Most of them forced to move at least three times.
In Israel, 60,000 people have been displaced from the north, living in hotels and rented apartments. A driving force behind Israel’s invasion of Lebanon has been a desire to push Hezbollah back far enough to allow citizens to go home.
But as we hurtle towards mutual annihilation, there are already no homes for people to return to— few families left to reunite.
I’ve spoken to civilians in Gaza, scrambling for food in bullet-ridden tents, begging for any second of respite. I’ve spoken to former Israeli hostages, shuttling across the world in search of a truce exchange deal to bring their loved ones home—not in body bags. I’ve spoken to displaced families in Lebanon, camping in the streets of burning towns, who right now need just a basic roof over their heads.
Their voices must be heard by Israel’s and Iran’s leaders.
It’s clear we are already in a Middle East war – one that will be difficult to stop
The constant question this year has been: are we on the brink of a regional all-out war? as our Chief International Correspondent Bel Trew writes.
On Tuesday, a barrage of Iranian missiles showered fiery comets over Israeli towns, sending citizens into air raid shelters. In the ravaged southern borderlands of Lebanon, families cowered under plumes of glowing red from Israeli warplanes and a ground invasion.
In Khan Younis in Gaza, now in the shadow of the Israel-Iran conflict, the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli strikes killed 51 people, bringing the death toll to an almost unfathomable 41,600 dead. Israel and the Houthi fighters in Yemen have also traded fire — which a few years ago would have made headlines but, against the backdrop of the towering inferno of the Middle East, was largely met with a shrug.
The world is holding its breath for what comes next. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to retaliate against Iran, saying: “They made a big mistake tonight, and they will pay for it.” Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that Israel would face a harsh reaction if it did not stop what he called “its crimes,” while an Iranian commander threatened wider strikes on infrastructure if Israel retaliates.
In the wake of this, Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer once again raised the alarm about the region being “on the brink.” Donald Trump went one step further, accusing Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden of “leading us to the brink of World War III.”
But when does it stop being a brink – and start becoming the precipice we have all collectively jumped off?
If we look across the smouldering horizons of the Middle East, we are already there. I fear the fallout from this freefall has no end —there is no bottom to this — the darkest future is looming on our horizons, with death tolls and destruction on a level none of us can even imagine.
World leaders, UN officials and experts all say that only the most determined diplomatic efforts, only a multilateral, multi-level ceasefire, can be the parachute to slow this nightmare down. The world must act now, as it is already bordering on too late.
US looking to align positions with Israel on response to Iran
The Biden administration over the next few days will focus its engagements with the Israelis to try to align its perspectives on any potential response to the Iranian attack on Israel, US Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell said, describing the current situation in the Middle East as "a moment of peril".
"I think we recognize as important as a response of some kind should be, there is a recognition that the region is really on a knife's edge, and real concerns about an even broader escalation or a continuing one," said Campbell, speaking at a virtual event by DC-based think-tank Carnegie Endowment.
Hezbollah says it destroyed three Israeli tanks with guided rockets in southern Lebanon
Hezbollah said on Wednesday it had destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks with guided rockets in the Lebanese border town of Maroun el-Ras.
Israel will respond to Iran’s missile attack, military chief warns
Israel will respond to Iran's missile attack and its forces can strike anywhere in the Middle East, its military chief said on Wednesday.
"We will respond. We can locate important targets and we can hit them precisely and powerfully," said the Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi, in a video from an air force base in central Israel, one day after Iran's missile attack on Israel.
"We have the capability to reach and strike every location in the Middle East and those of our enemies who have not yet understood this, will understand this soon."
