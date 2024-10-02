✕ Close Iran launches barrage of missiles on Israel as explosions heard across Tel Aviv

Israel’s military chief has vowed that Israel will respond to Iran’s missile attack as he hinted at a strike soon and warned Israeli forces can strike anywhere in the Middle East.

“We will respond. We can locate important targets and we can hit them precisely and powerfully,” said the Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi on Wednesday.

“We have the capability to reach and strike every location in the Middle East and those of our enemies who have not yet understood this, will understand this soon.”

It comes as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said eight Israeli soldiers – ranging in age from 21 to 23 – were killed fighting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon as its forces pushed into its northern neighbour in a campaign against the armed group.

Hezbollah said it had clashed with Israeli troops in the border town of Maroun el-Ras after pushing back forces near another border town, warning that these battles were only “the first round”.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, said it has destroyed over 150 elements of Hezbollah’s military infrastructure. Israel also renewed its bombardment of Beirut’s southern suburbs on Wednesday.

Nearly 1,900 people have been killed and more than 9,000 wounded in Lebanon in the past year, Lebanese health authorities said. Over 1.2 million Lebanese people have been displaced, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Wednesday.

It comes as Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation after Iran fired around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening in response to Israel’s invasion of Lebanon.

The Israeli prime minister warned Tehran would “pay a price” after millions of Israelis rushed to shelters and Israel’s iron dome air defence system intercepted Iranian missiles above Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.