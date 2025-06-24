Israel-Iran live: Trump declares total ceasefire in ‘12-day war’; Iran vows to stop attacks if Israel does
Iran and Israel have not commented yet on Donald Trump’s claim that a ceasefire has been agreed
US president Donald Trump has claimed that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total” ceasefire, set to begin around 12am Eastern time on Tuesday after both sides wind down their final offensive missions.
Israel has not yet publicly confirmed such a deal, while Iranian state TV has reportedly confirmed entrance into some kind of ceasefire agreement, though its exact terms are unclear.
Iran said as long as Israel stopped attacks by 4am (local time), Tehran would halt its offensive. However, nearly an hour after that deadline, Israel's military sounded sirens and claimed Tehran fired a wave of ballistic missiles.
The apparent truce comes after Iran launched missile strikes on a US base in Qatar on Monday, part of its avowed revenge against Washington for bombing its facilities at Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz the previous day.
Following the retaliatory attack, Mr Trump posted on Truth Social: “Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered.”
Iranian airstrikes kill three in Israel
At least three people were killed after an Iranian ballistic missile struck a residential apartment block in southern Israel's Beersheba, Times of Israel reported.
Israel has accused Iran of firing at least three waves of missiles since the ceasefire announced by US president Donald Trump came into effect today at 4am (local time). The IDF said earlier it expected it would take some time for the ceasefire to be implemented on the ground, however.
Iran has repeatedly targeted Beersheba throughout the almost two-week conflict with Israel, including striking one of the biggest hospitals in the region.
Iran and Israel came to Trump 'almost simultaneously' for peace deal, president says
There’s still some confusion about the exact nature of the apparent ceasefire between Iran and Israel, but US President Donald Trump is continuing his victory lap over the truce, which he claims will begin momentarily.
“Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, ‘PEACE!’ I knew the time was NOW,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site. “The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS! Both Nations will see tremendous LOVE, PEACE, AND PROSPERITY in their futures. They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH. The future for Israel & Iran is UNLIMITED, & filled with great PROMISE. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!”
In reality, the process appeared far messier, with Trump’s earlier announcement of the ceasefire reportedly catching some US officials by surprise and prompting Iran’s foreign minister to state that no deal had been finalized yet.
Trump describes latest Israel-Iran conflict as '12 Day War'
US president Donald Trump has christened the conflict between Israel and Iran the "12 Day War", an apparent reference to the 1967 Middle East War, commonly known as the "Six Day War," in which Israel fought a group of Arab countries including Egypt, Jordan and Syria.
Mr Trump's reference carries emotional weight for the Arab world, particularly Palestinians. In the 1967 war, Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan, the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula from Egypt, and the Golan Heights from Syria. Though Israel later gave the Sinai back to Egypt, it still holds the other territories.
President Trump communicated directly with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure the ceasefire, according to a senior White House official who insisted on anonymity to discuss the Monday talks.
Vice president JD Vance, US secretary of state Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff communicated with the Iranians through direct and indirect channels, the Associated Press reported.
Israel says third wave of missiles launched from Iran
The Israeli military this morning said a third bout of missiles was launched from Tehran, even after the Iranian foreign minister claimed the last of the missiles went out at 4am.
Iranian minister says Tehran fired missiles up to 'very last minute'
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi in his latest post on X said Tehran's military operation to "punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am".
"Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute," Mr Araghchi said.
US president Donald Trump has claimed that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total” ceasefire, set to begin around 12am Eastern time today.
Iran said as long as Israel stopped attacks by 4am (local time), Tehran would halt its offensive. However, nearly an hour after that deadline, Israel's military sounded sirens and claimed Tehran fired a wave of ballistic missiles.
Strikes allegedly continued as ceasefire deadline neared
Missiles from Iran continued to head towards Israel as the apparent deadline for a ceasefire between the two nations approached.
US President Donald Trump said the truce would begin around 12am Eastern US time, but with that start point about two hours away, the Israel Defense Forces said missiles from Iran had ‘recently’ been launched.
Adding to the confusion, Iran seemed to announce a temporary end to operations against Israel an hour before the IDF posted on X about the missiles.
“The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am [local time]” Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, part of a series of messages claiming Iran had not in fact agreed to the ceasefire terms described by Trump, though it nonetheless would temporarily pause attack.
Regardless of these final tense moments, by Tuesday morning, Iranian state television reportedly had formally announced it had agreed to a ceasefire with Israel.
Iran fires missiles at Israel after Trump's ceasefire announcement
The Israeli military has detected a wave of Iranian ballistic missiles, more than an hour after Tehran allegedly agreed to a ceasefire announced by US president Donald Trump.
Sirens were sounded in different parts of Israel and air defences were activated this morning, according to local reports.
The Israeli military has acknowledged that it would take time for both sides to wind down their military operations.
The ceasefire brokered by Qatar came after the island nation was attacked by Iran with a salvo of missiles aimed at the vast US Al Udeid military base there.
The Iranian attack was entirely symbolic and telegraphed to the US and Qatar in advance by Iran. All the missiles were shot down and caused little to no damage.
White House offers brief rationale for Iran strike, but questions remain over legality
On Monday evening, the White House published a brief, legally mandated memo outlining the justifications for its strike on Iran over the weekend.
“I directed this military action consistent with my responsibility to protect United States citizens both at home and abroad as well as in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests,” the memo from the president reads. “I acted pursuant to my constitutional authority as Commander in Chief and Chief Executive and pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct United States foreign relations.”
The four-paragraph message is unlikely to quiet criticisms from mainly Democrats in Congress that President Trump attacked Iran without getting the requisite permission from the legislature to engage in an act of war.
UN Secretary-General condemns Iran strikes on Qatar
The Secretary-General of the UN criticized Iran on Monday for strikes in Qatar that targeted a US air base, in what may be one of the final strikes of the brief Israel-Iran war.
“I am deeply alarmed by the further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East,” António Guterres wrote on X on Monday. “I strongly condemn today's attack by Iran on Qatar, a country that has been active for peace in the region and further afield.”
