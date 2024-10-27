✕ Close Israel says strikes on Iran are a part of its ‘duty to respond’

Iran’s supreme leader has said Israel’s attack “should not be exaggerated nor downplayed”, while stopping short of calling for retaliation.

The remarks from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday are the latest suggesting Iran is carefully weighing its response to the attack.

“It is up to the authorities to determine how to convey the power and will of the Iranian people to the Israeli regime and to take actions that serve the interests of this nation and country,” said Khamenei, who has the final say over all major decisions in Iran.

Israel claimed the attack, launched in three waves in the early hours of Saturday, was a “precise and targeted” response to the Iranian missile attack on the country on 1 October.

The comments come as dozens of people were injured after a truck rammed a bus stop in Israel on Sunday. Israeli police said the circumstances around the incident on Sunday are currently being investigated.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, killed at least 40 Palestinians and injured 80 in a series of attacks in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya on Saturday, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.