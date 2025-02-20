Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Israel claims Hamas handed over unidentified body instead of hostage’s remains

The Israeli military said two of the bodies had been identified, but a third remains unknown

Sian Elvin
Thursday 20 February 2025 18:47 EST
(The Independent)

The Israeli military claimed Hamas failed to hand over the body of one of its hostages, and says it instead has received unidentified remains.

Authorities confirmed on Friday that two bodies released by Hamas had been identified as infant Kfir Bibas and his four-year-old brother, Ariel Bibas.

It said a third body was not that of Shiri Bibas, the children's mother, whose body was also supposed to be released, and that it did not belong to any other hostage. The body remains unidentified, the military added.

This is a breaking story. More to follow...

