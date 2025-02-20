Israel claims Hamas handed over unidentified body instead of hostage’s remains
The Israeli military said two of the bodies had been identified, but a third remains unknown
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Israeli military claimed Hamas failed to hand over the body of one of its hostages, and says it instead has received unidentified remains.
Authorities confirmed on Friday that two bodies released by Hamas had been identified as infant Kfir Bibas and his four-year-old brother, Ariel Bibas.
It said a third body was not that of Shiri Bibas, the children's mother, whose body was also supposed to be released, and that it did not belong to any other hostage. The body remains unidentified, the military added.
This is a breaking story. More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments