Gaza latest: Journalists among 19 killed in Israeli strike on Nasser hospital, health ministry says
Officials said four journalists were killed in the strikes
At least 19 people have been killed, including journalists, after Israel struck Nasser Hospital in Gaza, Palestinian health officials have said.
Four journalists were killed in the strikes, according to officials. This includes cameraman Hussam al-Masri who worked for Reuters, and photographer Mohammed Salama who worked for Al Jazeera, and Mariam Daqqa who freelanced for AP and Independent Arabia, the news networks confirmed.
Photographer Hatem Khaled, also contracted by Reuters, was injured. A rescue worker was also among those killed, health officials added.
The victims on the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital were killed in a double-tap strike with one missile hitting first, then another moments later as rescue crews arrived, the ministry said.
Khan Younis' Nasser Hospital, the largest in southern Gaza, has withstood raids and bombardment throughout 22 months of war, with officials citing critical shortages of supplies and staff.
German development minister to visit Israel, Palestinian territories
Germany's development and foreign aid minister, Reem Alabali Radovan, will depart on Monday for a three-day visit to Israel, the Palestinian territories, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, according to a ministry spokesperson.
"The minister is thus continuing her commitment to the future of Gaza and the stabilisation of the entire region. This requires a joint approach by the international community and important regional powers such as Jordan and Saudi Arabia," the spokesperson said at a press conference in Berlin.
Israeli military says it carried out strike in Nasser Hospital area
Israel’s military has said it carried out a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis.
Gaza’s health ministry has said at least 19 people died in the strike.
Israel destroyed Gaza’s water plants. Now a deadly condition is spreading like wildfire
As hospitals in the strip struggle to cope with a stream of injured people, doctors are also battling the rise of a rare disease that has left children paralysed. Alex Croft speaks to medics on the front line.
Read more here:
Israel destroyed Gaza’s sanitation plants. Now a rare disease is spreading unchecked
Independent Arabia pays tribute to Maryam Abu Daqa
In a statement of “condemnation”, Independent Arabia has shared a statement mourning reporter and photographer Maryam Abu Daqa, who died in a strike on Nasser Hospital.
“With more sadness, Arab Independent mourns its brave reporter and photographer Maryam Abu Daqa, who was killed today Monday, August 25, 2025, after an Israeli bombardment targeted the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip.
“Maryam has been an example of dedication and professional commitment since joining Arab Independent from its founding, carrying her camera in the heart of the field, conveying the suffering of civilians and the voices of victims with rare sincerity and courage.
“In her short, big career, she represented the picture of a free press sticking to spreading the truth, whatever the challenges and risks.
“As we bid farewell to our daughter and colleague, Maryam Abu Daqa, we condemn the Israeli crime and consider it a blatant violation of the international laws that protect journalism, we offer our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones, and reaffirm our commitment to her message, which paid the price of her life, to speak the truth and spread knowledge.”
Watch: Gaza famine caused by Israel's obstruction of aid, says UN Aid Chief
Recap: Israel accused over the ever-growing death toll of journalists in Gaza
As at least four journalists have been killed in an attack on Nasser Hospital, here is a story we wrote after prominent Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al-Sharif was killed in an Israeli strike about criticism Israel has faced as over 200 journalists have been killed since October 7 2023.
Read more here:
Israel accused of ‘attempt to silence’ as UN says 240 journalists killed in Gaza
Recap: At least 62,686 Palestinians killed in war, says health ministry
The Hamas-run health ministry said on Sunday that at least 62,686 Palestinians have been killed in the war.
It does not distinguish between fighters and civilians but says around half have been women and children.
The UN and independent experts consider it the most reliable source on war casualties. Israel disputes its figures but has not provided its own.
‘Sanaa wasn’t a statistic’: Baby who ‘knew nothing but war’ dies of malnutrition as Gaza crisis deepens
A toddler has died in hospital as a result of prolonged nutritional deficiency and a lack of baby formula.
Senior reporter Tara Cobham reports on the devastating impact the Israel-Hamas war is having on Palestinian children.
‘She knew nothing but cruelty’: Baby born during war in Gaza dies of malnutrition
Hospital officials in northern Gaza report deaths from strikes and gunfire
In addition to those killed at Nasser Hospital, hospital officials in northern Gaza also reported deaths from strikes and gunfire along the route to aid sites.
Three Palestinians, including a child, were killed in a strike on a neighborhood in Gaza City, where Israel is preparing for a broader ground invasion in the coming days, Shifa Hospital said.
Al-Awda Hospital reported six aid-seekers trying to reach a distribution point in central Gaza were killed by Israeli gunfire in an incident that also wounded 15.
Israel's military did not immediately respond to a question about the aid seekers.
Nasser Hospital death toll rises to 19 - health ministry officials
At least 19 people have been killed in an Israeli double-tap strike on Nasser Hospital, health ministry officials have said.
Four journalists are among the dead following the strike on the Khan Younis hospital, which has faced repeated strikes throughout the war.
