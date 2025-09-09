Israel-Gaza latest: Netanyahu warns Palestinians ‘leave now’ before ‘hurricane’ strikes as six killed in Jerusalem
Two Palestinian gunmen killed by security officer and passer-by
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned residents of Gaza City to leave straight away, as Israel said it would ramp up air strikes on the territory hours after six people were shot dead in Jerusalem.
“I say to the residents of Gaza, I take this opportunity and listen to me carefully: you have been warned – leave now,” he said at the Air Force Command Centre in Tel Aviv, adding that Israeli forces were organising and assembling in the heart of the war-torn strip for a ground “manoeuvre”.
Israeli defence minister Israel Katz warned on social media earlier that “a powerful hurricane will strike the skies of Gaza City” after the IDF struck numerous high-rises over the past few days.
Two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem, killing six people, in what police described as "a terrorist attack", one of the deadliest in the city in recent years.
Hamas called it “a natural response to the occupation’s crimes”, but did not admit the murders.
Mr Netanyahu vowed to “catch everyone” who aided the gunmen.
Palestinian attackers opened fire on people at a bus stop at during the morning rush hour in Jerusalem on Monday, killing six people and wounding another 12, according to Israeli officials.
An Israeli soldier and civilians who were at the scene shot and killed the two attackers, said police, who later arrested a third person.
Footage showed dozens of people fleeing from the bus stop at a busy crossroads.
Monday's shooting was the deadliest in Israel since October 2024.
Paramedics aid broken glass covered the area, and people wounded lay unconscious on the road.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar identified the attackers as Palestinian.
Only extremists will win, writes Sam Kiley:
Starmer and Abbas meet in No 10
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas held talks with UK PM Sir Keir Starmer in 10 Downing Street.
Sir Keir has indicated that the UK will recognise a Palestinian state by 23 September, "unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire, and commit to a long-term sustainable peace reviving the prospect of a two-state solution".
Red Cross says Gazans need more tents as a million face displacement
The Red Cross says it has distributed over 300 tents to displacement camps in southern Gaza in recent days but warned that the current supply of shelter materials falls far short of urgent needs.
More than 1,500 are expected to be delivered in coming days, the Red Cross added, but said hundreds of thousands of people desperately need new tents or tarpaulins after months of wear and tear on existing supplies.
The International Organization for Migration told Reuters it still had about 35,000 tents as well as half a million tarpaulins waiting in Jordan pending customs clearance.
"It's frustrating. We need political solutions and then you can remove things like customs clearance and then we can move quicker," said Karl Baker, Regional Crisis Coordinator and head of IOM Gaza Response.
Israel strikes in vicinity of three Syrian cities, Syrian media say
Israel struck in the vicinity of Syria's central Homs city, the coastal city of Latakia, and the historic city of Palmyra, Syrian state-affiliated media said on Monday.
There was no immediate comment from Israel.
Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli airstrikes as "a blatant infringement" of its sovereignty and regional stability, saying in a statement on Tuesday they were part of an ongoing series of escalations pursued by Israel against Syrian territory.
Syrian media did not elaborate on the size or the impact of the reported strikes.
Israel has for years waged a campaign of aerial bombardment that destroyed much of the country's military infrastructure, and this has ramped up since the Israeli war in Gaza. Israel and Syria have recently engaged in U.S.-mediated talks on de-escalating the conflict in southern Syria.
Gunmen were 20 and 21, security chiefs say
Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency said the two gunmen in the Jerusalem attack that killed six people were 20- and 21-year-old Palestinians from the West Bank with no prior arrests.
Paramedics said broken glass covered the area, and people wounded lay unconscious on the road and a pavement.
President Mahmoud Abbas, head of the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority, condemned "any targeting of Palestinian and Israeli civilians", and denounced “all forms of violence and terrorism, regardless of their source", according to his office.
The Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank and cooperates with Israel on security matters, has been largely sidelined since the start of the war.
Recap: In rare ruling, Israeli Supreme Court says Israel deprives Palestinian prisoners of food
Israel’s Supreme Court has ruled that the government failed to feed Palestinian security prisoners properly and ordered authorities to improve their nutrition.
Forcing thousands to flee Gaza morally unjustifiable, UK minister says
Forcing thousands of Palestinians to flee Gaza City in the face of a threatened takeover by Israeli forces has been branded "morally unjustifiable, wholly disproportionate and utterly counterproductive" by a UK foreign minister.
Baroness Chapman of Darlington told Parliament the mass displacement of civilians risked breaching international humanitarian law.
The Labour frontbencher also repeated the UK government's intention to recognise a Palestinian state later this month unless Israel moved to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, agreed to a ceasefire and revived the prospect of a two-state solution.
