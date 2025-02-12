Israel-Gaza latest: Netanyahu deploys troops in Gaza amid threat to end ceasefire if hostages not released
The Israeli prime minister has ordered the military to gather forces in and around Gaza as fears grow over the fragile ceasefire deal
Israel will resume “intense” fighting in Gaza if more hostages are not released by Saturday noon, said prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he ordered the army to send more troops to the war-torn region.
"The military will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated," Mr Netanyahu said in a video statement on Tuesday after he issued a demand for an unspecified number of hostages to be returned.
His ultimatum came after Donald Trump threatened to let “hell break out” in Gaza if all Israeli hostages weren’t freed by Saturday. So far, 21 Israeli hostages have been released under truce signed last month. It is understood there are 76 hostages remaining.
Hamas suspended the release of hostages after accusing Israel of breaching ceasefire obligations, including the delaying the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, carrying out strikes across the enclave and hindering the entry of humanitarian aid.
As fears grow over a return to fighting, Mr Netanyahu said he had ordered the military to gather forces in and around Gaza. The military has also announced it was deploying additional forces to Israel's south, including mobilising reservists.
Why is the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas at risk of collapse?
As uncertainty continues over the truce, we’ve put together an explainer on why the deal is at risk of collapse, and what could happen next:
Relatives of Israeli hostages are terrified as the Gaza ceasefire teeters
Families of the hostages in Gaza are struggling to maintain hope as the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas seems increasingly at risk of falling apart
Humanitarian aid arriving Gaza - in pictures
Pictures taken today showing humanitarian aid coming into the southern Gaza town of Rafah.
On Sunday, the United Nations’ humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said famine had been mostly averted in Gaza thanks to the surge of aid entering the territory during the fragile ceasefire.
Israeli forces deployed in and around Gaza amid fears over end to ceasefire
As concerns grow that the month-old ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will break down, we’re just hearing that Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has mobilised troops in the Gaza region.
Under the ceasefire deal, the Palestinian militant group agreed to free three more hostages on Saturday - but has since said it was suspending the handover because of what it said were Israeli violations of the terms.
Mr Netanyahu has warned Israel would resume "intense fighting" if Hamas did not meet the deadline, but did not say how many hostages should be freed.
He said he had ordered the military to gather forces in and around Gaza, and the military announced shortly afterwards that it was deploying additional forces to Israel's south, including mobilising reservists.
Two people struck in Gaza over flying a drone, says Israeli military
The Israeli military says it struck two people in the southern Gaza Strip who were flying a drone.
It said Wednesday that the drone was observed entering Gaza from Israel after past attempts to use drones to smuggle in weapons.
Munir al-Bursh, director general of Gaza’s health ministry, said Tuesday that at least 92 Palestinians have been killed and more than 800 wounded by Israeli fire since the fragile ceasefire took hold last month.
The Israeli military says it has fired upon people who approach its forces or enter certain areas in violation of the truce.
Hamas has threatened to delay the next release of hostages, accusing Israel of violating the agreement by firing on people and by not allowing the stipulated amounts of tents, shelters and other vital aid to enter the territory.
Israel, with the support of President Donald Trump, has warned that it will resume the fighting if hostages are not freed on Saturday.
Why has Jordan rejected Trump's plan to resettle Palestinians?
Jordan's King Abdullah II once again rejected any mass displacement of Palestinians after meeting with President Donald Trump, who has called for the Gaza Strip's roughly 2 million residents to be removed from the war-ravaged territory.
Trump has suggested they could be resettled in Jordan and Egypt, both of which are vehemently opposed to any such scenario.
The Palestinians also reject Trump's plan, which they view as an attempt to forcibly displace them from part of their homeland. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have also rejected such plans.
During his meeting with Trump, Abdullah volunteered to accept up to 2,000 children from Gaza who have cancer or otherwise require medical treatment.
But in a post on X after the meeting, he "reiterated Jordan's steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank," adding that it was a "unified Arab position."
Jordan and Egypt have made peace with Israel but support the creation of a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem.
They fear that the permanent displacement of Gaza's population could make that impossible.
What is Trump's relationship like with North Korea?
It’s still early days for the Trump administration, and we’re yet to see how exactly the US president will deal with North Korea in his second term in office.
Last week, he said his team “will have relations with North Korea”, adding that he gets “along with them very well”.
During his first term, Mr Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on three occasions, becoming the first sitting US president to step on North Korean soil since the end of the Korean war.
However, the pair are in disagreement over the future of Gaza, with North Korea a strong critic of Israel's actions in Gaza.
Now the country’s news agency has called the US a “ferocious robber” over Mr Trump’s plan to take ownership of the Gaza region.
North Korea has also raised alarm over the docking a US submarine in the South Korean city of Busan.
We will have to see how, and if, Mr Trump responds to North Korea in the coming days
North Korea calls US a 'ferocious robber' after Trump's plan to take over Gaza
North Korea has become the latest country to condemn Donald Trump’s plan to take over Gaza.
Last week, the US president announced plans to take ownership of the war-torn region and make it the “Rivera of Middle East”.
Under his plan, two million Palestinians would be resettled in neighbouring countries - which have opposed the idea.
Now North Korea has joined the opposition to the plan, condemning the idea as “bluster” and accusing Washington of robbery.
Commentary carried by the Korean Central News Agency said: "The world is now boiling like a porridge pot over the U.S.' bombshell declaration’”.
It also criticised the Trump administration over its calls to take over the Panama Canal and Greenland, and its decision to change the name of the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America".
"The US should awaken from its anachronistic daydream and stop at once the act of encroaching upon the dignity and sovereignty of other countries and nations," the KCNA report said, while calling the U.S. a "ferocious robber”.
Parties must cooperate to ensure truce holds, says UK government
The UK government has called on all parties involved in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire to “cooperate” to ensure the truce holds.
“Our focus absolutely remains on the true the ceasefire can be sustained,” a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.
“We need to see the release of hostages this Saturday. This is a fragile deal.
“We're committed to building confidence on all sides to help sustain it, and we encourage all parties to engage, to sustain the ceasefire, to see all hostages released, and indeed continued flow of aid into Gaza, but [for] this deal to work really good parties [need] to cooperate in order to ensure all stages of the ceasefire are completed.”
ICC prosecutor Karim Khan hit by US sanctions
International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Karim Khan is the first to be hit with economic and travel sanctions authorised by US president Donald Trump targeting Israel’s war crimes tribunal.
Mr Khan, who is British, was named in an annex to an executive order signed by Trump last week, Reuters reported.
The ICC on Friday condemned the sanctions, pledging to stand by its staff and "continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world, in all situations before it”.
The Independent View | In the interest of both sides, the Gaza ceasefire deal must continue to be honoured
In the nearly three weeks that have passed since Israel and Hamas concluded the ceasefire agreement, there have been five exchanges of hostages and prisoners. These exchanges have not been without last-minute hitches and delays, but they have taken place – to the immense joy and relief of the families and friends of those who have returned, and doubtless to the satisfaction of the many officials who concluded and helped to broker the agreement.
The procession of displaced Palestinians returning to northern Gaza, many seemingly in good heart, has also been an extraordinary testament to human resilience, given that most were setting off on the journey more in hope than in confidence that they would have any sort of home to return to. Their determination to return is all the more impressive given the immediate need that exists for food and medical aid, not to mention the gargantuan task of reconstruction that lies ahead.
Read The Independent’s view:
In the interest of both sides, the Gaza ceasefire deal must continue to be honoured
Editorial: With each stage of the agreement dependent on the completion of the previous one, any breakdown would place future deals in jeopardy
