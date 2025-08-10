Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Al Jazeera said an Israeli airstrikes killed its correspondent Anas al-Sharif and four other staffers in Gaza City.

The broadcaster said Al-Sharif, 28, one of the channel’s most prominent voices in Gaza, was killed alongside reporter Mohammed Qreiqeh, and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa “in a targeted Israeli strike on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City.”

The director of Shifa hospital, Dr Muhammad Abu Salmiya, told The Independent that in total seven were killed in strike which hit a tent where they were sheltering within the Shifa medical complex in Gaza City .

The Committee to Protect Journalists warned last month that it was gravely concerned for al-Sharif's safety as he was being "targeted by an Israeli military smear campaign” and that the unfounded accusations “represent an effort to manufacture consent to kill Al-Sharif.”

Harrowing footage allegedly taken at the scene and share online showed people, including journalists, screaming as they pulling partially charred, blood-soaked bodies away from the scene.

“The Al Jazeera journalists' tent in front of Al-Shifa Medical Complex was bombed. Anas Al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh, and four journalists working with them were killed, along with another bystander,” Dr Salmiya said.

“Part of the hospital's emergency department was also damaged.

“The tent was directly bombed and they arrived at the emergency department with severe injuries,” he added.

Al Jazeera said that Israel has killed 10 of its journalists in total since Israel launched its offensive on Gaza in 2023 -including : Samer Abudaqqa, Ismael Al-Ghoul, Ahmed Al-Louh, Hossam Shabat and Hamza Dahdouh , son of Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh, as well as many of the family members of Al Jazeera journalists.

open image in gallery Israel Palestinians ( Copyright 2024, The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Israel's military claimed in a statement late on Sunday that al-Sharif had "posed as a journalist" and alleged he was with Hamas militant group, and was responsible for “advancing rocket attacks”.

But the Committee to Protect Journalists has repeatedly called for international protection of al-Sharif saying that he had been “a key source of news from Gaza for international audiences since the war began more than 650 days ago.” They had warned that he was at threat of being killed by Israel.

“We are deeply alarmed by the repeated threats made by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee against Al Jazeera’s Gaza correspondent Anas Al-Sharif and call on the international community to protect him,” CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah said two weeks ago.

She added that it was not the first time he had been targeted by the military “but the danger to his life is now acute.”

“These latest unfounded accusations represent an effort to manufacture consent to kill Al-Sharif,” she added.

open image in gallery Al Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh holds the hand of his son Hamza, who also worked for Al Jazeera and who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Reporters without Borders says that Israel has killed more than 200 journalists in Gaza since 7 October 2023 - an unprecedented number.

The global press freedoms NGO has also filed four complaints with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes committed by the Israeli army in the Palestinian enclave.

The CPJ said that globally 2024 was the deadliest year on record for journalists and that 70 percent were killed by Israel.

Sunday’s targeted killing of the Al-Jazeera reporters came just hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised to let some foreign media into Gaza at a press conference in Jerusalem .

Netanyahu has faced internal and global uproar, even from his staunched allies, for his decision to push through a plan to widen Israel’s devastating offensive in Gaza with the aim of imposing full military control on the besieged enclave.

On Sunday he maintained he doubled down plan which has been widely criticised in Israel. People fear it will endanger the life of hostages, drag the Israeli military into a protracted unwindable war and worsen the humanitarian catastrophe for Palestinian civilians.

Israel launched a punishing bombardment of Gaza and a crippling blockade in retaliation for Hamas militants 7 October bloody attack on southern Israel , killed over 1200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli estimates.

Around 50 hostages and captive are believed to be in Gaza although less than 30 are still believed to be alive.

Since then Israel’s bombings have killed more than 61,000 people according to the Palestinian health ministry, destroyed more than 90 percent of the enclave, and pushed it into famine.

Dr Abu Salmiya, Shifa hospital’s director told The Independent that their message was stop the war of extermination on Gaza”.

“Protect medical facilities, medical personnel, and journalists, allow medicine and food into Gaza, and open the crossings,” he pleaded.