Israel-Gaza latest: Netanyahu’s military strikes targets near hospital leaving ceasefire in tatters

Reports suggest Israel has attacked Gaza after it claimed Hamas breached the ceasefire agreement

Harriette Boucher
Tuesday 28 October 2025 14:17 EDT
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to carry out ‘powerful” attacks in Gaza
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to carry out ‘powerful” attacks in Gaza (Reuters)

Israeli forces have launched strikes in Gaza after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to carry out immediate “powerful” attacks, according to reports.

Witnesses have said that Israel targeted an area near northern Gaza’s largest operational hospital.

Mr Netanyahu commanded the military to carry out the strikes after Israel said that Hamas had opened fire at Israeli forces in Rafah on Tuesday.

Officials accused Hamas of breaching the ceasefire agreement after it returned the body of a deceased hostage, which was revealed to be the additional remains of Ofir Tzarfati, a hostage who had already been recovered and buried in 2023.

Mr Netanyahu said the transfer was a “clear violation” of the agreement, and subsequently held a security assessment with defence officials to discuss a response.

Hamas said it intended to return a body it had recovered from a tunnel in Gaza on Tuesday evening, but announced it would postpone the return after Israel announced its plans to strike.

The group is yet to return 13 deceased hostage bodies, claiming it will take time to locate and retrieve the bodies.

Harriette Boucher28 October 2025 18:15

