Gaza latest: Netanyahu to push for ‘full occupation’ as 600 Israeli ex-officials urge Trump to help end war
Nearly 600 retired Israeli security officials urge Donald Trump to pressure Israel to end war
Benjamin Netanyahu will push for expanding Israel’s offensive in Gaza during a meeting of his security cabinet on Tuesday, local media reported.
“The die is cast – we’re going for full occupation of the Gaza Strip,” Sky News quoted senior officials close to the Israeli prime minister as telling Ynet. “If the Chief of Staff doesn’t agree – he should resign.”
Netanyahu’s office was also quoted by local broadcaster N12 as saying: “The decision has been made – we’re going to occupy Gaza.”
The Jerusalem Post similarly quoted a source in the leader’s office as confirming plans for a full occupation.
In a video message, Netanyahu said Israel was “committing to free Gaza from the tyranny of these terrorists”.
This came after indirect ceasefire talks with Hamas collapsed. The talks were centred on a US-backed proposal for a 60-day truce that would have allowed aid into Gaza and facilitated a partial hostage-prisoner exchange.
Reservists seeking mental health help up 1,000% amid Gaza war: IDF official
The number of Israeli reservists seeking mental health treatment has skyrocketed from 270 to around 3,000 annually – a 1,000 per cent increase – amid the ongoing Gaza war, The Jerusalem Post reported.
Lt-Col Uzi Bechor, who heads the IDF’s Combat Mental Health Unit for reservists, says trauma cases are rising sharply, but more soldiers are also seeking help much sooner than in the past.
“Previously, we dealt with 270 patients per year. Since the war, this has increased dramatically to 3,000,” adding that the prolonged and intense nature of the war has led to a rise in trauma cases.
He told the outlet: “There has been a huge increase in treatment since the start of the war. But we were also on the way to being prepared for this as the war started.”
IDF chief cancels US trip
IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir has cancelled a planned visit to the United States, a military source said on Monday, citing the absence of a ceasefire in Gaza and the ongoing hostage crisis as reasons for the decision, The Times of Israel reported.
The trip, scheduled for Monday night, was meant to include meetings with US defence officials, Jewish leaders, and attendance at the US Central Command’s handover ceremony.
However, the source noted that “due to the difficult situation of the hostage issue, and the great responsibility on his shoulders, he decided to cancel his trip”.
The move comes as Israel’s cabinet discusses the possibility of fully occupying Gaza, including areas where hostages are thought to be held.
UN expert who warned of Gaza famine: ‘No one should act surprised, it’s genocide’
Michael Fakhri, UN special rapporteur on the right to food, says the mass starvation unfolding in Gaza is no accident but a deliberate, long-term strategy by Israel – calling it a war crime and genocide.
He accused Israel of weaponising food and aid, systematically destroying Gaza’s ability to produce or receive food, and tightening restrictions over decades.
“Israel has built the most efficient starvation machine you can imagine. So while it’s always shocking to see people being starved, no one should act surprised. All the information has been out in the open since early 2024,” he told the Guardian.
“Israel is starving Gaza. It’s genocide. It’s a crime against humanity. It’s a war crime. I have been repeating it and repeating it and repeating it, I feel like Cassandra,” he added, alluding to the Greek mythological figure whose warnings went unheeded.
Inside the aid drops onto Gaza’s torched ruins – with the starving too weak to fight for food
As pallets of aid are flung out of aircraft to those starving in Gaza, The Independent’s chief international correspondent Bel Trew joins a Jordanian flight – while Nedal Hamdouna watches from the devastated enclave below:
Inside the aid drops on Gaza’s torched ruins - with the starving too weak to fight
Watch: Protesters gather at Netanyahu's office demanding end to war in Gaza
Nearly 600 Israeli ex-security officials appeal to Trump to end war
Nearly 600 retired Israeli security officials and former intelligence agency heads have written to Donald Trump urging him to put pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza immediately.
The Commanders For Israel’s Security (CIS) group sent a letter to the US President with 550 signatories, including fomer Mossad director Tamir Pardo, ex-Shin Bet chief Ami Ayalon, and former deputy Israeli army chief Matan Vilnai.
The CIS movement is made up of retired senior defence and foreign service officials, who support a two-state solution to secure Israel’s future as “the strong democratic home of the Jewish people via separation from the Palestinians”.
“It is our professional judgement that Hamas no longer poses a strategic threat to Israel,” reads the open letter, which was sent on Friday and shared with the media later. “You did it in Lebanon. Time to do it in Gaza as well.”
“Chasing remaining senior Hamas operatives can be done later. Our hostages can’t wait.”
Read more here:
Nearly 600 Israeli ex-security officials appeal to Trump to end war
Netanyahu signals 'full conquest' of Gaza as civilian toll rises
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will push for expanding Israel’s offensive in Gaza during a security cabinet meeting on Tuesday, local media reported.
“We must continue to stand together and fight together to achieve all our war objectives: the defeat of the enemy, the release of our hostages, and the assurance that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel,” he said.
“The die is cast – we’re going for full conquest,” CNN quoted senior officials close to the Israeli prime minister as telling Ynet. “If the Chief of Staff doesn’t agree – he should resign.”
Israel’s continuing assault on Gaza killed at least 40 Palestinians on Monday, including 10 people who were reportedly seeking aid, according to local medics. Another five people died of starvation.
Aid organisations say Israel’s latest steps to allow humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave remain insufficient.
