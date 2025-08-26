Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Gaza latest: Journalists among 20 killed in Israeli strike on hospital as Netanyahu claims ‘tragic mishap’

At least five journalists have been killed in the Israeli strike

Bel Trew,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Katie Hawkinson
Tuesday 26 August 2025 00:03 EDT
Comments
A tribute to Maryam Abu Daqa: Independent Arabia journalist killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

At least 20 people have been killed, including five journalists, after Israel struck Nasser Hospital in Gaza, Palestinian health officials have said.

Cameraman Hussam al-Masri, who worked for Reuters; photographer Mohammed Salama, who worked for Al Jazeera, Independent Arabia’s own Maryam Abu Daqqa, and Moaz Abu Taha, who worked for NBC, were killed in the strikes.

Ahmad Abu Aziz, a journalist with Palestinian youth news agency Quds Feed Network, also died from injuries sustained during the strike, the Palestinian government media office said. A rescue worker was also among those killed, health officials added.

The victims on the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital were killed in a double-tap strike with one missile hitting first, then another moments later as rescue crews arrived, an eyewitness told The Independent.

The Israeli military declined to comment when asked about this. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office claimed the strike was a "tragic mishap" and that the military was investigating.

US president Donald Trump said he was “not happy about” the attack on the hospital.

Lammy condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital

David Lammy has condemned Israel’s missile strike on one of Gaza’s main hospitals, which has killed at least 20 people.

The British foreign secretary said he was “horrified” by the attack on Nasser hospital, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Five journalists were among those killed in the series of strikes, part of a wider offensive Israel has launched on Gaza.

Among the journalists killed were those working for The Associated Press, Al Jazeera, Reuters, Independent Arabia and UK-based media outlet Middle East Eye.

The attack is reportedly one of the deadliest among Israeli strikes that have hit both hospitals and journalists, and has killed at least 20 people, according to Palestinian officials.

Lammy condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital that killed five journalists

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he was ‘horrified’ by the attack on Nasser Hospital, in the south of the Gaza Strip.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar26 August 2025 05:03

Egypt condemns Israel's attack on Nasser Hospital

Egypt has joined foreign nations in condemning Israeli strikes in Gaza that killed at least six journalists yesterday.

The government of Egypt condemned "in the strongest terms, the targeting of the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis by the Israeli occupation, which resulted in the deaths of a number of innocent civilians, medical staff, and journalists," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Egypt expresses its deep denunciation of the Israeli occupation’s deliberate targeting of journalists and workers in the medical and humanitarian fields. It also firmly rejects the ongoing acts of genocide being committed against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

"Egypt calls on the UN Security Council and the international community to fulfil their responsibilities by putting an end to this dangerous course of action and to take effective measures to stop the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip."

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar26 August 2025 04:44

Trump claims Gaza war will reach 'conclusive ending' in weeks

US president Donald Trump has claimed that Israel's war in Gaza will reach a "conclusive ending" in the coming weeks, without elaborating on what that means.

“I think within the next two to three weeks, you’re going to have pretty good, conclusive – a conclusive ending,” Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"It’s a hard thing to say because they’ve been fighting for thousands of years. But I think we’re doing a very good job," the US president said.

“But it does have to end, but people can’t forget October 7."

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar26 August 2025 04:33

In pics: Israelis stage protest against war in Gaza

Israeli left-wing activists demonstrate to support the Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and against the Israeli government, in front of the Sourasky Medical Center - Ichilov, in Tel Aviv
Israeli left-wing activists demonstrate to support the Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and against the Israeli government, in front of the Sourasky Medical Center - Ichilov, in Tel Aviv (AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli left wing activists demonstrate to support the Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and against the Israeli government, in front of the Sourasky Medical Center
Israeli left wing activists demonstrate to support the Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and against the Israeli government, in front of the Sourasky Medical Center (AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli left wing activists demonstrate to support the Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and against the Israeli government, in front of the Sourasky Medical Center
Israeli left wing activists demonstrate to support the Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and against the Israeli government, in front of the Sourasky Medical Center (AFP via Getty Images)
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar26 August 2025 04:31

Israel kills sixth journalist in Gaza

The Israeli military has reportedly killed another Palestinian journalist after five died earlier in the day in an airstrike at Nasser Hospital.

Palestinian correspondent Hassan Douhan was killed in a separate incident in Khan Younis in the south of Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

In his last Facebook post, Douhan paid tribute to the five journalists killed earlier at Nasser Hospital.

"The martyrs of righteousness and conveying the truth, the word and the picture," he wrote of the slain journalists.

"The martyrs of national duty and journalism. To the eternal heavens, moons of the homeland and professional colleagues."

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar26 August 2025 04:18

Editorial: Israel's killing of journalists is a shameful silencing of reporting on Gaza

Israel’s killing of journalists is shameful silencing of reporting on Gaza

Editorial: The world relies on local reporters because Israel does not allow international journalists into Gaza. We cannot let any more civilian casualties, of any sort, take place in this conflict
Katie Hawkinson26 August 2025 03:30

Recap: What has Trump said about the strike on Nasser Hospital?

US President Donald Trump said Monday he’s “not happy” about Israel’s strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital.

He said: "I'm not happy about it. I don't want to see it. At the same time, we have to end that whole nightmare.”

The US president noted there’s a “very serious” diplomatic push to end the war. He also said there may be a “conclusive ending” in Gaza in the coming weeks, but he did not offer any further details.

Katie Hawkinson26 August 2025 03:00

Israel destroyed Gaza's water plants. Now a deadly condition is spreading like wildfire

Israel destroyed Gaza’s sanitation plants. Now a rare disease is spreading unchecked

As hospitals in the strip struggle to cope with a stream of injured people, doctors are also battling the rise of a rare disease that has left children paralysed. Alex Croft speaks to medics on the front line
Katie Hawkinson26 August 2025 02:30

Recap: What have European leaders said about Israel's strike on Nasser Hospital?

World leaders reacted Monday after Israel struck Nasser Hospital in Gaza, killing 20 people, including five journalists.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the strike as “intolerable” and called for Israel to “respect international law”.

British foreign minister David Lammy said he was “horrified” by the attack and called for an “immediate ceasefire”.

The Spanish government condemned the strike, calling it a “flagrant and unacceptable violation of international humanitarian law, which must be investigated”.

The German foreign ministry also called for the attack to be investigated.

Katie Hawkinson26 August 2025 02:00

UNRWA calls for more protections for journalists and healthcare workers

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini called for greater protection for journalists and healthcare workers in the wake of Israel’s strike on Nasser Hospital.

UNRWA is the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees.

Katie Hawkinson26 August 2025 01:30

