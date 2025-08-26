Gaza latest: Journalists among 20 killed in Israeli strike on hospital as Netanyahu claims ‘tragic mishap’
At least five journalists have been killed in the Israeli strike
At least 20 people have been killed, including five journalists, after Israel struck Nasser Hospital in Gaza, Palestinian health officials have said.
Cameraman Hussam al-Masri, who worked for Reuters; photographer Mohammed Salama, who worked for Al Jazeera, Independent Arabia’s own Maryam Abu Daqqa, and Moaz Abu Taha, who worked for NBC, were killed in the strikes.
Ahmad Abu Aziz, a journalist with Palestinian youth news agency Quds Feed Network, also died from injuries sustained during the strike, the Palestinian government media office said. A rescue worker was also among those killed, health officials added.
The victims on the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital were killed in a double-tap strike with one missile hitting first, then another moments later as rescue crews arrived, an eyewitness told The Independent.
The Israeli military declined to comment when asked about this. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office claimed the strike was a "tragic mishap" and that the military was investigating.
US president Donald Trump said he was “not happy about” the attack on the hospital.
Lammy condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital
David Lammy has condemned Israel’s missile strike on one of Gaza’s main hospitals, which has killed at least 20 people.
The British foreign secretary said he was “horrified” by the attack on Nasser hospital, in the south of the Gaza Strip.
Five journalists were among those killed in the series of strikes, part of a wider offensive Israel has launched on Gaza.
Among the journalists killed were those working for The Associated Press, Al Jazeera, Reuters, Independent Arabia and UK-based media outlet Middle East Eye.
The attack is reportedly one of the deadliest among Israeli strikes that have hit both hospitals and journalists, and has killed at least 20 people, according to Palestinian officials.
Lammy condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital that killed five journalists
Egypt condemns Israel's attack on Nasser Hospital
Egypt has joined foreign nations in condemning Israeli strikes in Gaza that killed at least six journalists yesterday.
The government of Egypt condemned "in the strongest terms, the targeting of the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis by the Israeli occupation, which resulted in the deaths of a number of innocent civilians, medical staff, and journalists," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“Egypt expresses its deep denunciation of the Israeli occupation’s deliberate targeting of journalists and workers in the medical and humanitarian fields. It also firmly rejects the ongoing acts of genocide being committed against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
"Egypt calls on the UN Security Council and the international community to fulfil their responsibilities by putting an end to this dangerous course of action and to take effective measures to stop the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip."
Trump claims Gaza war will reach 'conclusive ending' in weeks
US president Donald Trump has claimed that Israel's war in Gaza will reach a "conclusive ending" in the coming weeks, without elaborating on what that means.
“I think within the next two to three weeks, you’re going to have pretty good, conclusive – a conclusive ending,” Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
"It’s a hard thing to say because they’ve been fighting for thousands of years. But I think we’re doing a very good job," the US president said.
“But it does have to end, but people can’t forget October 7."
Israel kills sixth journalist in Gaza
The Israeli military has reportedly killed another Palestinian journalist after five died earlier in the day in an airstrike at Nasser Hospital.
Palestinian correspondent Hassan Douhan was killed in a separate incident in Khan Younis in the south of Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.
In his last Facebook post, Douhan paid tribute to the five journalists killed earlier at Nasser Hospital.
"The martyrs of righteousness and conveying the truth, the word and the picture," he wrote of the slain journalists.
"The martyrs of national duty and journalism. To the eternal heavens, moons of the homeland and professional colleagues."
Editorial: Israel’s killing of journalists is a shameful silencing of reporting on Gaza
Recap: What has Trump said about the strike on Nasser Hospital?
US President Donald Trump said Monday he’s “not happy” about Israel’s strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital.
He said: "I'm not happy about it. I don't want to see it. At the same time, we have to end that whole nightmare.”
The US president noted there’s a “very serious” diplomatic push to end the war. He also said there may be a “conclusive ending” in Gaza in the coming weeks, but he did not offer any further details.
Israel destroyed Gaza’s water plants. Now a deadly condition is spreading like wildfire
Recap: What have European leaders said about Israel's strike on Nasser Hospital?
World leaders reacted Monday after Israel struck Nasser Hospital in Gaza, killing 20 people, including five journalists.
French President Emmanuel Macron described the strike as “intolerable” and called for Israel to “respect international law”.
British foreign minister David Lammy said he was “horrified” by the attack and called for an “immediate ceasefire”.
The Spanish government condemned the strike, calling it a “flagrant and unacceptable violation of international humanitarian law, which must be investigated”.
The German foreign ministry also called for the attack to be investigated.
UNRWA calls for more protections for journalists and healthcare workers
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini called for greater protection for journalists and healthcare workers in the wake of Israel’s strike on Nasser Hospital.
UNRWA is the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees.
#Gaza: more journalists killed today.— Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) August 25, 2025
Silencing the last remaining voices reporting about children dying silently amid #famine .
The world’s indifference & inaction is shocking.
Like Hannah Arendt said: “The death of human empathy is one of the earliest and most telling signs…
