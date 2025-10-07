Israel-Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Egypt as Israel marks anniversary of October 7 attack: Latest
Donald Trump hails 'tremendous progress' made in talks on a Gaza peace plan involving Israel and Hamas
Israelis prepared to mourn the dead on Tuesday as the nation marks two years since Hamas' 7 October attack plunged the region into a devastating war, while Israel and Hamas hold indirect talks in Egypt.
Keir Starmer urged students not to attend protests marking the second anniversary of Hamas' attack, calling it “un-British”, and adding that pro-Palestine protests have been used by some as a “despicable excuse to attack British Jews”.
Calling the 7 October assault “the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust” in a piece in The Times, he also warned of rising antisemitism in Britain and said that the UK will “always stand tall” against those who wish harm and hatred upon Jewish communities.
Earlier, Donald Trump said “tremendous progress” had been made in talks on a Gaza peace plan involving Israel and Hamas in Egypt. The talks are due to resume on Tuesday afternoon.
Israel has continued to pound Gaza with deadly airstrikes despite the US president's order to stop. Gaza's health ministry said the Palestinian death toll reached 67,160 on Monday.
How Israel is marking the two-year anniversary of 7 October
People are expected to gather at the site of the 7 October massacre at the Nova music festival today, where nearly 400 Israelis were killed and dozens abducted two years ago in the border community of Reim.
Since the attack, the site has emerged as a popular memorial, with portraits of the kidnapped and fallen affixed to Israeli flags.
Bereaved families plan to erect a sukkah – a festive, temporary shelter – there for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which coincides with the anniversary.
There are no plans for an official ceremony at the Nova site due to the Jewish holiday.
The main memorial ceremony will be held in Tel Aviv and include musical performances and speeches.
It’s being organised by Yonatan Shamriz, whose brother, Alon, was among three hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli forces after they escaped captivity early in the war.
Swinney ‘very concerned’ about Gaza aid flotilla Scots detained by Israel
First minister John Swinney has said he is "very concerned" about the wellbeing of the four Scots detained by Israel last week while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Some 450 people on board the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) were detained by Israel last week while sailing towards the famine-stricken strip with food and medical supplies.
Jim Hickey, Margaret Pacetta, Yvonne Ridley and Sid Khan were named by MSPs in the Scottish Parliament as the Scots being held.
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg is also among the figures who were held in Israeli prisons.
Some activists have alleged mistreatment at the hands of Israeli guards.Israel denies the claims.
The Israeli foreign ministry said it offered voluntary deportation to all of the activists and those that remain in detention chose to stay there in order to go through a legal deportation process.
Starmer urges students to stay away from 7 October protests
Sir Keir Starmer has urged students not to attend pro-Palestine protests on the second anniversary of the “heinous” 7 October terror attacks on Israel and just days after two people were killed at a synagogue in Manchester.
Hundreds were arrested at a Palestine Action demonstration in London on Saturday, which went ahead despite calls from Sir Keir and others in the wake of the attack on British soil, leading Amnesty International to say it should not be the job of police to arrest people “peacefully sitting down”.
Thousands of students are expected to attend rallies on Tuesday on the second anniversary of the atrocity in which 1,200 people were killed.
Read more in this report from our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin:
Starmer urges university students to halt pro-Palestine protest planned for 7 October
Greta Thunberg receives warm reception from pro-Palestinian crowd in Greece
Greta Thunberg arrived in Greece to a cheering pro-Palestinian crowd on Monday after she and hundreds of other activists captured by Israel on the high seas were deported following an attempt to bring aid to Gaza.
Israel said it expelled 171 activists, including the climate activist, bringing the total deported so far to 341, out of 479 people it detained when it captured the flotilla attempting to break its naval blockade of Gaza.
Greece said 161 of the activists arrived on a flight to Athens on Monday, including Ms Thunberg. They included 27 Greeks, as well as citizens of nearly 20 other countries.
Report:
Greta Thunberg cheered by crowd in Athens after Israel expels Gaza flotilla activists
Badenoch claims Starmer government has ‘rewarded terrorists’ in recognising Palestinian state
On the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said "the same hatred that fuelled those barbaric attacks still festers today".
She said in a statement: "Israel, the world's only Jewish state, has faced hatred, war and terror since the day it was founded. And yet, it has stood strong. A beacon of democracy and resilience in the Middle East.
"But two years on from the horrific massacre on October 7, we must also be honest: the same hatred that fuelled those barbaric attacks still festers today.
"We see it in the so-called 'protests' that turn into hate marches on our streets. We hear it in chants calling to 'globalise the intifada'. And we saw it again, tragically, in the appalling terrorist attack on our Jewish community right here in Manchester just last week."
She added: "It is shameful that in recognising Palestine as a state, the government has rewarded the terrorists that perpetrated the 7th October atrocities.
"Appeasement does not work. There are still 48 hostages held captive in Gaza. They must come home now."
Starmer brands protests taking place on 7 October anniversary ‘un-British’
The UK will "always stand tall" against those who wish harm and hatred upon Jewish communities, Sir Keir Starmer said as he urged students not to protest on the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks.
Around 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage in the deadly attacks on Israel by Hamas in 2023.
Every child of Israel should be able to live alongside their Palestinian neighbours in "safety and security", the prime minister said as he marked the anniversary.
Starmer brands protests taking place on October 7 anniversary ‘un-British’
In pictures: Vigils around world to mark two years since 7 October Hamas attack
There are still major areas of contention over the ceasefire terms presented by Donald Trump that could potentially impact the outcome of talks.
One Hamas official has already said that it would need days or weeks to locate some hostages' bodies, for example.
And senior Hamas officials have suggested that there are still major disagreements requiring further negotiations.
A key demand is for Hamas to disarm, but the group's response made no mention of that.
It's not clear that Hamas officials can agree among themselves on the plan.
A senior official, Mousa Abu Marzouk, said that Hamas was willing to hand over its weapons to a future Palestinian body that runs Gaza, but there was no mention of that in the group's official statement responding to Trump's plan.
Another official, Osama Hamdan, told Al Araby television that Hamas would refuse foreign administration of the Gaza Strip and that the entry of foreign forces would be "unacceptable."Parts of the plan remain unclear. Hamas wants Israel to leave Gaza completely, but the plan says Israel would maintain a "security perimeter presence," which could mean it would keep a buffer zone inside the territory.
And the future of a possible Palestinian state remains in question. The plan says that if the Palestinian Authority, which administers the occupied West Bank, reforms sufficiently and Gaza redevelopment advances, "the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood".
While Israel has said it backs Trump's plan, Benjamin Netanyahu has continued to reject outright the idea of recognising a state of Palestine.
Is Trump’s plan an existential threat to Hamas?
Donald Trump may be frantically calling for an agreement between Israel and Hamas, but the latter has always created chaos and ridden its violent waves – and has little incentive to pursue peace, writes world affairs editor Sam Kiley.
Why Trump’s peace plan is so existentially terrifying for Hamas
How have Israel and Hamas responded to peace plan
A Hamas statement on Friday said that it was willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians, but that other aspects of the plan require further consultations among Palestinians. The statement made no mention of Hamas disarming, which is a key Israeli demand.
The statement also reiterated its longstanding openness to handing power over to a politically independent Palestinian body.
Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel was prepared for the implementation of the "first stage" of Donald Trump's peace plan, apparently referring to the release of hostages. But his office said in a statement that Israel was committed to ending the war based on principles that it has set out before.
Netanyahu has long said that Hamas must surrender and disarm.
Israel's army on Saturday said that the country's leaders had instructed it to prepare for the first phase of the US plan.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments