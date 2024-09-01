Hostages (from top left) Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, (from bottom left) Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Carmel Gat ( The Hostages Families Forum via AP )

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Israel has recovered the bodies of six hostages who were captured by Hamas during the 7 October attack that ignited the Gaza war.

The Israeli military said early on Sunday that the corpses were found in a tunnel beneath the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where they were apparently killed not long before the troops reached them.

The bodies of Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Ori Danino have been returned to Israel, military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters in a briefing.

The discovery sparked calls for mass protests by families of the hostages who said their loved ones could have been returned alive in a ceasefire deal, while 101 Israeli and foreign captives are still in Gaza, with around two-thirds of these possibly alive.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under pressure after nearly 11 months of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza to reach a deal that includes a ceasefire and the release of remaining hostages, said his country would not rest until it caught those responsible.

Senior Hamas officials said that Israel, in its refusal to sign a ceasefire agreement, was to blame for the deaths.