Israel-Gaza latest: Hamas hands over three hostages as 369 Palestinian prisoners to be released
Hamas agreed to release hostages following threats from US president Donald Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Hamas has handed over three Israeli hostages on Saturday morning, including US-Israeli man Sagui Dekel-Chen.
The Palestinian militant group said it expects Israel to release more than 300 Palestinian prisoners and detainees as the ceasefire deal goes ahead after coming close to collapse earlier this week.
Hamas had suspended the release of hostages after accusing Israel of breaching ceasefire obligations, including delaying the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, carrying out strikes across the enclave and hindering the entry of humanitarian aid.
But following threats from US president Donald Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the militant group said on Thursday that it would go ahead with the scheduled release on Saturday.
Iair Horn and Russian-Israeli Sasha (Alexander) Trufanov are the two others being freed.
On Friday, a Hamas official confirmed three hostages would be released, including Mr Dekel-Chen, who was kidnapped from Nir Oz kibbutz during the attack on Israel on 7 October 2023.
Last month, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem history professor Jonathan Dekel-Chen, told The Independent he was in the dark over the fate of his son.
So far, 19 Israeli hostages have been freed since the ceasefire began on 19 January.
Crowds kept away from hostages
It looks like Hamas and Islamic Jihad tried to keep the crowds back for this hostage release, after previous scenes where crowds mobbed hostages as they were freed.
They created a wide area away from the stage where they have set up a sign reading “no migration except to Jerusalem” - likely a reference to President Trump’s ideas about displacing Gaza’s 2 million strong population.
Hostage handover a less chaotic display than previous ones
This handover was a significant change to the previous two.
The release was far more calm and organised, with a large clearing in front of the stage as crowds were pushed back.
The hostages - Sasha Troufanov, Iair Horn and Sagui Dekel Chen - look in better health than last week’s releases. All three addressed the crowds with a microphone on stage.
Israeli forces have confirmed the handover, saying in a statement: “According to information communicated by the Red Cross, three hostages were transferred to them, and they are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip.”
A few exchanges ago, Arbel Yehoud was mobbed by hundreds of people as militants struggled to get her to the ICRC cars in scenes Israelis found horrifying.
Live: Hamas militants seen in Khan Younis ahead of expected hostage release
Hostages address the crowds in Gaza before release
All three men set to be released are on stage, addressing the crowds.
It appears to be Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Sasha Troufanov who were all abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, where some 80 of roughly 400 residents were taken hostage during the October 7 attack.
They are holding what appear to be gifts and certificates of their release - Sasha Troufanov, a Russian-Israeli, was the first to come out of the vehicle, who was being held by Islamic Jihad.
Hostage release taking place
Three Israeli hostages are currently being freed from captivity in Gaza imminently.
They have been escorted onto a stage by Hamas fighters. They are US-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen, Russian-Israeli Sasha (Alexander) Trufanov and Argentine-Israeli Iair Horn.
Vatican condemns Trump's Gaza plan
The Vatican’s lead diplomat criticised US president Donald Trump’s plan to forcibly transfer Palestinians from Gaza before a US takeover of the territory.
"No deportations, and this is one of the fundamental points," Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, said at an event in Rome on Thursday.
"Whoever was born and has lived in Gaza must remain on their land,” he added according to the Vatican’s official news outlet.
'We can build new ones' - Iran president responds to reports of potential attacks on country's nuclear sites
Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday Tehran's enemies may be able to strike the country's nuclear centres but cannot deprive it or its ability to build new ones.
He made his comments after the Washington Post reported that US intelligence believes Israel is likely to launch a pre-emptive attack on Iran's nuclear program by mid-year.
Turkey's Erdogan makes rare criticism of Trump
In a rare rebuke of the US president, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke out against what he called Donald Trump's "challenges" to the world - including a proposal to expel Palestinians from Gaza - saying his actions pose a threat to global peace.
Erdogan and Trump had formed a close personal relationship during Trump's first term and referred to each other as friends, despite the often-strained ties between the two NATO countries.
"To btell the truth, I do not find Mr. Trump's behaviour in the past period and his current statements and challenges to many countries in the world to be right, and I do not see these as a positive development," Erdogan said.
The Turkish president was in Jakarta on Wednesday and was interviewed by Indonesian television anchor Najwa Shihab, which aired on YouTube on Thursday.
Israeli military says more than 90 militants arrested over the past week in the West Bank.
Yemen's Houthis say they will attack if US, Israel try to displace Gazans
Yemen's Houthis will immediately take military action if the US and Israel try to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza, the Iran-backed group's leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday.
An Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza's devastating 15-month-old war took effect on January 19 but has appeared close to collapse his week amid mutual accusations of violations.
US President Donald Trump has infuriated the Arab world in presenting a plan to permanently displace Palestinians from Gaza and take over the enclave to turn it into a beach resort.
Houthi said his group would intervene with missiles and drones and attack vessels in the Red Sea if the United States and Israel tried to remove Palestinians from Gaza by force.
"I call on all the armed forces to be ready for military intervention if the criminal Trump carries out his threat," Houthi said.
The Houthis have carried out more than 100 attacks on ships off the shores of Yemen since November 2023 in support of Gaza Palestinian militants fighting Israel, disrupting global shipping trade and causing route changes and losses.
