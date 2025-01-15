Israel-Gaza ceasefire live: Deal to begin on Sunday as Hamas accepts deal to release hostages
US president Joe Biden says he’s ‘deeply satisfied’ for people of Israel, hostage families and innocent people of Gaza
Hamas has accepted a ceasefire deal with Israel, bringing an end to 15 months of war that have ravaged Gaza, after months of negotiations brokered by Egyptian and Qatari mediators.
The deal, which is due to begin on Sunday, promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and will allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes.
A Hamas source said the group’s leader, Khalil Al Hayya, had delivered approval for the ceasefire agreement to mediators in Qatar.
A senior Biden administration official credited the presence of President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, as being critical to reaching the agreement.
President Joe Biden said: “I’m deeply satisfied this day has finally come for the sake of the people of Israel and the families waiting in agony, for the sake of the innocent people in Gaza, who suffered unimaginable devastation because of the war.”
The three-phase deal will begin with “a full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza, and the release of a number of hostages held by Hamas, including women and elderly and the wounded” over six weeks, Mr Biden said.
Watch: Emotional scenes as Palestinians celebrate ceasefire in Gaza
Crowds of joyful Palestinians took to the streets in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Wednesday (15 January) after Israel and Hamas agreed a ceasefire.
Residents in the city were seen lighting fires and flares in celebration and dancing and cheering on the streets.
The deal, coming after weeks of painstaking negotiations in the Qatari capital, promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas in phases, the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel and would allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes.
Trump credited with breakthrough as officials slam Biden’s inaction
Officials said breakthrough came when Trump applied pressure on Israeli government, something Biden was unwilling to do
Hostages deal will bring pain and harrowing moments, says Israeli president
The Israeli president has warned the deal to release the hostages will bring “deeply painful, challenging, and harrowing moments”.
“It will also present significant challenges,” said Isaac Herzog in an address to the nation.
“This is not a simple situation; it is among the greatest challenges we have ever known. I respect and deeply empathise with the fears and pain this deal evokes, especially after the great trauma of past deals, and after October 7.
“It is clear to all of us that we must utilise every diplomatic and security tool to uphold the security interests and defend the safety of all the Israeli people.”
Mr Herzog offered his support to the prime minister and the negotiation team in their efforts to finalise the deal and called on the cabinet and the government of Israel to accept and approve it.
“For the families of the captives, these hours and days are hell on earth,” he said.
“I call on all of us to show immense sensitivity to all the families of the captives—including those who are deeply pained by this deal. I ask to especially embrace the anxious and grieving families, who fear their loved ones will not return in the first stage of the deal.”
Oxfam blames UK leaders for Gaza suffering
Oxfam GB chief executive Halima Begum said: “With all of Gaza at risk of famine, one of the key priorities must be the immediate and unrestricted flow of life-saving aid to reach those in need, as well as the safe release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees.
“The immense suffering Israel has inflicted on Gaza has happened under the watch and protection of world leaders, including the UK.
“Despite acknowledging that Israeli actions have regularly contravened international humanitarian law, the UK government continued to help fuel the conflict by allowing arms sales.
“This temporary pause does not negate the UK’s legal obligations. It should still immediately suspend all remaining arms licences to Israel.”
Keir Starmer: Ceasefire is ‘long-overdue’ after ‘devastating bloodshed'
UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has also been speaking after news emerged of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.
“After months of devastating bloodshed and countless lives lost, this is the long-overdue news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for,” Mr Starmer said. “They have borne the brunt of this conflict – triggered by the brutal terrorists of Hamas, who committed the deadliest massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust on October 7th, 2023.
“The hostages, who were brutally ripped from their homes on that day and held captive in unimaginable conditions ever since, can now finally return to their families. But we should also use this moment to pay tribute to those who won’t make it home – including the British people who were murdered by Hamas. We will continue to mourn and remember them.
“For the innocent Palestinians whose homes turned into a warzone overnight and the many who have lost their lives, this ceasefire must allow for a huge surge in humanitarian aid, which is so desperately needed to end the suffering in Gaza. And then our attention must turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people – grounded in a two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability for Israel, alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine state.
“The UK and its allies will continue to be at the forefront of these crucial efforts to break the cycle of violence and secure long-term peace in the Middle East.”
‘Very good afternoon’, says Biden
Speaking from the White House not long after news of the agreement became public, Biden said it was “a very good afternoon” because he could announce the ceasefire agreement had been reached.
Biden said the deal would end “more than 15 months of conflict” that began with the “brutal assault” on Israel, as well as “more than 15 months of terror for the hostages, their families and the Israeli people,” and “more than 15 months of suffering by the innocent people of Gaza.”
The three-phase agreement would kick off with what Biden called “a full and complete cease fire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza and and the release of a number of hostages held by Hamas, including women and elderly and the wounded” during a six-week period that would also see the release of all Americans held by Hamas over the last year and three months.
He added that he and Vice President Kamala Harris “cannot wait” to welcome those American hostages home.
Biden also said the six-week ceasefire period would give time for Israel and Hamas to “negotiate the necessary arrangements to get phase two, which is a permanent end of the war,” by hammering out “a number of details.”
But he stressed that the ceasefire would continue past the six-week period if the negotiations take longer than six weeks.
The second phase of the deal would involve releasing “all remaining living hostages,” and a withdrawal of all Israeli forces from Gaza. At that point, the ceasefire would become permanent, Biden said.
‘Palestinians have gone through hell’ - Biden
US president Joe Biden has said the Palestinian people have “gone through hell” in the past 15 monthss.
Speaking outside The White House, he said: “The Palestinian people have gone through hell. Too many innocent people have died. Too many communities have been destroyed. With this deal, the people of Gaza can finally recover and rebuild.”
American hostages will be freed in first phase of ceasefire - Biden
US president Joe Biden has confirmed that American hostages will be freed in the first phase of the ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas.
Palestinians will be able to return to neighbourhoods in all areas of Gaza, Mr Biden added. He described the deal as one of the hardest foreign policy negotiations he has ever been part of.
“There was no other way for this war to end other than a hostage deal, and i’m deeply satisfied this day has come,” Mr Biden told reporters.
The 15-month-old war that began with the October 7, 2023 terror attacks on Israel by Hamas will come to an end with a ceasefire deal brokered by the United States with the aid of the Egyptian and Qatari governments, President Joe Biden has said.
In a statement, the president said the agreement had been the product of “intense diplomacy” and would “halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much needed-humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity.”
The agreement provides for the release of dozens of living hostages still held by Hamas — plus the remains of hostages who’ve died in captivity — in phases, while Israel will in turn release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and permit the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who’ve been forced from their homes to return.
The Independent's White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg reports:
Biden says Israel, Hamas have reached ceasefire deal after ‘intensive diplomacy’
The deal was reached after negotiations involving representatives of both the Biden and incoming Trump administrations
