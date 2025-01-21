Israel-Gaza ceasefire latest: 12 hurt in West Bank attacks by Israeli settlers as Trump revokes US sanctions
Gaza receives 915 trucks carrying aid and goods on day two of ceasefire
At least 12 people were treated for injuries after Israeli settlers attacked two occupied West Bank villages north of Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.
The attacks came after newly-inaugurated US president Donald Trump rescinded Biden-era executive orders that sanctioned far-right Israeli settlers for undermining peace in the territory.
Trump also expressed scepticism about the truce between Israel and Hamas, saying it was “not our war”. He did say his administration “might” help rebuild Gaza, which he described as having strong real estate potential.
Gaza continued to receive an influx of aid and goods on Monday, day two of the ceasefire, with 915 trucks crossing into the territory according to the UN.
Earlier, the relatives of the first three Israeli women freed from captivity in Gaza issued public statements thanking those who made their release possible. They also pleaded with the Israeli government to keep up the phased ceasefire deal that led to their loved ones’ release, and warned their road to recovery could be long.
Major influx of aid into Gaza on second day of ceasefire, UN says
Gaza has received a major influx of aid and goods, with 915 trucks crossing into the territory on the second day of the ceasefire, the United Nations said.
UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said colleagues in Gaza informed the UN that 915 trucks - significantly higher than the 600 trucks called for in the ceasefire - entered Gaza on Monday, based on information from Israeli authorities and the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement.
UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said on Sunday the needs in Gaza are staggering and his office said Monday that aid workers are ramping up the delivery of food, clean water, shelter materials and other essential supplies.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that the more than two million people in Gaza, about half of them children, depend on this aid, said Mr Haq.
The World Health Organisation, meanwhile, has a 60-day plan to increase beds and deploy overseas health workers to Gaza hospitals, but some 30,000 Palestinians have life-changing injuries and need specialized care, he said.
‘Glimmer of hope in a cycle of death’: Families in Gaza pray ceasefire brings an end to devastation
Families in Gaza say ceasefire is ‘a glimmer of hope in a cycle of death’
Palestinians react to long-awaited ceasefire with mixture of joy and trepidation after 15 months of strikes on the Gaza Strip, write Bel Trew in Tel Aviv and Nedal Hamdouna in Gaza
After 15 months of war, Hamas still rules over what remains of Gaza
As a ceasefire brought calm to Gaza’s ruined cities, Hamas was quick to emerge from hiding
Palestinians begin search for those buried under rubble in Gaza during ceasefire
Residents express shock at ’total destruction’ wrought by 15 months of war on coastal enclave
Trump not confident ceasefire in Gaza will hold
Donald Trump said Hamas was weakened, but that he was not certain that the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas would hold.
“I’m not confident,” Mr Trump told reporters. “That’s not our war. It’s their war.”
He said that his administration “might” help rebuild Gaza, which he compared to a “massive demolition site”.
“Some beautiful things could be done with it,” said Mr Trump, the real estate developer turned commander-in-chief, noting the territory’s coastline and “phenomenal” weather and location.
“Some fantastic things could be done with Gaza. Some beautiful things could be done with Gaza.”
Trump rescinds sanctions on far-right Israeli settlers
Among other Biden-era executive orders that President Donald Trump rescinded on Monday is one that authorises sanctions on people who undermine peace in the occupied West Bank.
The Biden administration used the executive order to impose a handful of sanctions on extremist settlers accused of using violence against Palestinians who live in the West Bank after Hamas’ 7 October 2023 attacks on Israel.
Settlers in the territory have celebrated the incoming Trump administration, believing it will take a more favourable approach to illegal settlements.
During his first term, Mr Trump took unprecedented steps to support Israel’s territorial claims, including recognising Jerusalem as its capital and moving the US Embassy there, and recognising Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights.
Everything we know about the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas
A last-minute delay by Hamas put off the start of the truce by nearly three hours
A year of war in Gaza: A timeline of key moments as ceasefire deal agreed
Fifteen months after Israel vowed to wipe Hamas ‘off the face of the earth’ following the 7 October attack, a ceasefire has been reached
UN chief says 630 aid trucks entered Gaza on first day of ceasefire
More than 630 humanitarian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip on Sunday, United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres said.
At least 300 of those trucks went to the enclave’s north, where the UN says famine looms.. The vehicles entered on the first day of a the ceasefire.
The average number of aid trucks entering Gaza in December, the month before the ceasefire, was 72, according to the OCHA. It was around 500 a day before the war started on 7 October.
Child ‘shot by Israeli sniper’ in Gaza
A Palestinian child has been shot dead by an Israeli sniper in Rafah, southern Gaza, despite a ceasefire coming into place on Sunday, according to reports.
Footage, which has not been verified, showed a man dragging the body of a child under the sound of gunfire, Al Jazeera reported.
