Who are the 33 Israeli hostages set to be released under first phase of Gaza ceasefire?
Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages during the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, starting on Sunday
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war-time security cabinet has approved a long-awaited ceasefire deal with Hamas.
The cabinet convened early this morning to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal after 15 months of brutal conflict, with the full cabinet set to follow suit and give final approval on Friday.
Mr Netanyahu’s office said the first Israeli hostages will be released on Sunday, marking the start of a three-phase plan to end the war.
Up to 33 of the nearly 100 hostages would be reunited with their families and loved ones during this 42-day period.
Here, The Independent takes a look at those who could be among the 33 released after over a year of captivity:
Women and children
Romi Gonen, 23
Emily Damari, 27
Arbel Yehud, 29
Doron Steinbrecher, 31
Ariel Bibas, 5
Kfir Bibas, 2
Shiri Silberman Bibas, 33
Liri Albag, 19
Karina Ariev, 20
Agam Berger, 21
Danielle Gilboa, 20
Naama Levy, 20
Elderly men
Ohad Ben-Ami, 58
Gadi Moshe Moses, 80
Keith Siegel, 65
Ofer Calderon, 54
Eli Sharabi, 52
Itzik Elgarat, 70
Shlomo Mansour, 86
Ohad Yahalomi, 50
Oded Lifshitz, 84
Tsahi Idan, 50
Younger men
Hisham al-Sayed, 36
Yarden Bibas, 35
Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36
Yair Horn, 46
Omer Wenkert, 23
Sasha Trufanov, 28
Eliya Cohen, 27
Or Levy, 34
Avera Mengistu, 38
Tal Shoham, 39
Omer Shem-Tov, 22
Those on the list, to be returned over a period of 42 days, are so-called “humanitarian” cases: women, children, elderly individuals and the infirm.
Israel has not been told how many of the 33 are alive, though it expects the majority are. The identities of those set to return are expected to be provided 24 hours before each release.
