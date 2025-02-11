Israel-Gaza ceasefire live: Trump warns ‘all hell will break out’ after Hamas suspends hostage release
US president Donald Trump has called for ‘hell to break out’ if Gaza hostages aren’t released by Saturday
Hamas has indefinitely suspended the release of Israeli hostages from the Gaza strip as it accuses Israel of failing to hold up its end of the fragile ceasefire deal.
The militant group accuses Israel of delaying the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, carrying out strikes across the enclave and hindering the entry of humanitarian aid, as Palestinians look to start the arduous task of rebuilding the devastated enclave.
US president Donald Trump has responded furiously to the announcement, calling for the ceasefire to be cancelled and to let “hell break out” if the dozens of remaining hostages aren’t freed by 12pm on Saturday.
After re-establishing control over Gaza after the ceasefire began on January 19, Hamas has said the next hostage release will be delayed “until later notice”.
“The door remains open for the exchange to proceed as planned if Israel abides by its obligations," the group added.
Israeli defence minister Israel Katz has accused Hamas of a “complete violation” of the ceasefire and instructed the Israeli military to be on the highest alert.
Hamas did not mention previous proposals by Mr Trump to forcibly transfer Palestinians from the Gaza strip and let the US take “ownership” of the territory.
Oldest hostage in Gaza confirmed dead by Israel
The family of Shlomo Mansour has been informed by Israeli military that he was killed in the Hamas attacks on October 7.
“The decision to confirm his death was based on intelligence gathered in recent months and was approved by an expert committee of the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Ministry of Religious Services and the Israel Police,” the Israeli military announced.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his “heartfelt condolences” to the family of Mr Mansour, who he said was one of the founders of Kibbutz Kissufim.
Mr Mansour was believed to be the oldest hostage in Gaza.
Abiding by ceasefire only way to bring hostages home, says Hamas official
Abiding by the ceasefire deal is the only way to bring home Israeli hostages, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said on Tuesday.
"Trump must remember that there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties, and this is the only way to bring back the prisoners. The language of threats has no value and only complicates matters," he told Reuters.
Hamas indefinitely suspended the release of hostages on Monday, accusing Israel of failing to uphold its ceasefire obligations.
'Resumption of hostilities must be avoided at all cost' - UN chief
UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged Hamas to continue with the release of hostages, one day after the militant group announced it would halt the exchange.
"We must avoid at all costs the resumption of hostilities in Gaza that would lead to an immense tragedy," Mr Guterres said in a statement.
It comes after Hamas said on Monday it would stop releasing Israeli hostages due to alleged violations of the ceasefire agreement, including air strikes on areas in the enclave.
"Both sides must fully abide by their commitments in the ceasefire agreement and resume negotiations in Doha for the second phase", Mr Guterres added.
Trump says ‘let all hell break out’ if all Israeli hostages are not freed by weekend
President Donald Trump on Monday threatened Hamas after the militant group paused plans to release more of the Israeli hostages it holds this weekend, telling reporters that “all hell is going to break out” if all of the Israeli hostages held by the group aren’t freed by noon on Saturday.
““As far as I'm concerned, if all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 o'clock – I think it's an appropriate time – I would say, cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out,” he said.
“I'd say they ought to be returned by 12 o'clock on Saturday. And if they're not returned – all of them, not in drips and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two – by Saturday at 12 o'clock. And after that, I would say, all hell is going to break out,” Trump added.
