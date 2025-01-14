Israel-Gaza ceasefire live: Truce deal ‘could come at any time’ says Blinken as hostage release details emerge
Hamas has accepted a draft agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip whilst Israel insists details are still being finalised
A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is “right on the brink” and could come at “any time”, US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said.
The deal is “closer than it’s ever been before”, Mr Blinken added in a speech to Washington-based thinktank the Atlantic Council, which also laid out elements of the Biden administration’s postwar plan for Gaza.
“We await final word from Hamas on its acceptance and until we get that word, will remain on the brink,” Mr Blinken said of the ceasefire deal.
An Israeli official said the first stage of the deal would see 33 hostages set free, including children, women – including some female soldiers – men above 50, and the wounded and sick.
The first stage would last up to 60 days, with negotiations for the second stage beginning on the 16th day if all proceeds as planned. This stage would see the release of remaining living hostages - male soldiers and younger civilian males - and the return of the bodies of dead hostages.
It comes after 61 Palestinians were killed in the last 24 hours, the Gaza health ministry said according to the BBC, bringing the total Palestinian death toll to 46,645.
Biden administration will handover post-war plan to Trump’s team, says Blinken
The Biden administration’s plan for the post-war management of Gaza will be handed over to president-elect Donald Trump’s team, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said today.
It includes details of an interim security mission including international forces and Palestinians, Mr Blinken said.
Laying out the plan in an address at Washington’s Atlantic Council thinktank, Mr Blinken said a reformed Palestinian Authority would lead Gaza under the plan.
International partners would be invited to help establish and run an interim administration in the enclave.
Report: Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal ‘on the brink’ of agreement, says David Lammy
A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is “on the brink” of agreement Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said.
He said a deal to enable the “rebuilding of Gaza with Israel safe and secure” will allow the region to “move forward in an atmosphere of peace”, as MPs raised concerns on the safety of hostages held by Hamas.
The United States, Egypt and Qatar have spent the past year trying to mediate an end to the 15-month war in the region and secure the release of dozens of hostages captured in Hamas’s attack on October 7 2023.
Qatar, a key mediator in the talks, said Israel and Hamas are at the “closest point” yet to an agreement.
How will hostage releases play out?
In the first stage, 33 hostages would be set free. These include children, women including female soldiers, men above 50 and the wounded and sick.
Israel believes most are alive but has had no official confirmation from Hamas.
The first stage would last up to 60 days. If it proceeds as planned, on the 16th day from the deal taking effect, negotiations would start on a second stage during which the remaining living hostages - male soldiers and younger civilian males - would be released and the bodies of dead hostages returned.
In return for the hostages, Israel will free from its jails more than 1,000 Palestinians held in Israeli jails, including convicts serving long sentences for deadly attacks. Where the prisoners would be sent has not yet been agreed but anyone convicted of murder or deadly attacks would not be released to the occupied West Bank.
Anyone from Hamas who took part in the October 7 attack on Israel would not be released.
Blinken make final push for reconstruction plan - US official
US secretary of state Antony Blinken will make a final case on Tuesday for a plan for the post-war reconstruction and governance in Gaza, according to an official.
Mr Blinken and his aides have been trying to sell the plan to major players in the region for months. It outlines how Gaza would be run without Hamas, details reconstruction priorities and covers security in the territory.
He will push his proposal in a speech to Washington-based thinktank the Atlantic Council, and will discuss the importance of ensuring its success after the Biden administration leaves office.
The Gaza plan is just one part of the speech, the official, told the Associated Press. It will also cover Iran, the potential normalisation of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and other elements of US Middle East policy.
Hamas has accepted the deal - Palestinian politician
A Palestinian politician has said they believe Hamas has already accepted the deal.
Speaking to the BBC’s World at One radio programme, the leader of West Bank-based political party the Palestinian National Initiative, Mustafa Barghouti, said: “The deal is almost ready and I think the Palestinian side has agreed to it, accepted it. They’re waiting for the Israeli final response.”
"So we’re closer to the deal than any time before," he says, adding that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not able to tolerate pressure from within Israel and from the incoming Trump administration.
Asked to clarify whether Hamas accepted the deal, he said: "Yes I can say that they have accepted all the conditions.”
Mr Barghouti added that the deal is “almost identical to what was proposed in July”, but that “more than 10,000 lives” have been lost in the six months since.
Deal painful but hostages have ‘top priority’, says Germany’s Scholz
Making a deal with Hamas is “painful” but the lives of hostages must take priority, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
“We understand how painful any agreement with the terrorist organisation Hamas is for Israel. Nevertheless, the lives of the hostages must now have top priority,” said Scholz in a statement, adding that it offered the chance of a ceasefire to help alleviate ongoing suffering in Gaza.
‘Hamas and Israel may well be on brink of ceasefire' - Lammy
Israel and Hamas “may well be on the brink” of a ceasefire deal, foreign secretary David Lammy told parliament today.
"As has been said by Joe Biden, we may well be on the brink of a deal, and I know this whole House will want to see that deal emerge in the coming days,” Mr Lammy said.
Referring to the British hostage held by Hamas, Emily Damari, shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel asked what resources the government will provide to “support the hostages through this release process”.
"On the issue of proof of life, we do all we can to establish this,” Mr Lammy replied, adding: “I want to reassure her that we are doing all we can to continue to make that necessary assessment.”
"As I say, we are, I hope, on the brink of a deal, it will be the first phase of a deal that will probably last six weeks. And that is important to bear in mind, all of us in this House hope to get to a ceasefire and the necessary rebuilding of Gaza with Israel safe and secure, and that will be very important so that the Middle East can move forward in an atmosphere of peace."
Everything we know about the draft ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas
A ceasefire deal for Gaza is said to be the closest it has been for months – with a truce also allowing the freeing of hostages still held by Hamas.
Hamas killed around 1,200 people in a terror attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, and abducted another 250. Some 100 Israelis are still being held captive inside the Gaza Strip, and the military believes at least a third of them are dead.
Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were combatants.
A week before US President-elect Donald Trump takes over from President Joe Biden, officials said a breakthrough had been achieved in talks in Doha and agreement could be near.
Barney Davis covers everything we know about the draft deal:
Everything we know about the proposed Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
