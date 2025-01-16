✕ Close Palestinians take to streets of Gaza’s Khan Younis to celebrate Hamas ceasefire

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hamas of backtracking on the ceasefire deal and stated that his Cabinet will not meet to approve the agreement until the group backs down from what his office called a “last-minute crisis”.

Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of reneging on parts of the truce in an attempt “to extort last minute concessions” on Thursday morning, but it did not elaborate. The Israeli Cabinet was set to ratify the deal later in the day.

A senior Hamas official subsequently came out to reiterate the Palestinian group’s commitment to the ceasefire and hostage release deal, which was announced on Wednesday after months of mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US.

The complex ceasefire accord, which is due to come into effect on Sunday, outlined an initial six-week halt to the 15 months of bloodshed that has devastated the Gaza Strip – leaving more than 46,000 Palestinians dead – and inflamed the Middle East.

The truce promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and will allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes.

US President Joe Biden said in Washington: “This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity.”

A senior Biden administration official credited the presence of president-elect Donald Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, as being critical to reaching the agreement.

However, Israeli airstrikes continued throughout the night and early on Thursday, killing at least 46 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

Meanwhile, Gaza militants fired a rocket into Israel on Thursday, the Israeli military said, causing no casualties.