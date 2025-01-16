Israel-Hamas ceasefire live: Netanyahu accuses Hamas of backtracking on Gaza deal as he delays cabinet meeting
Agreement outlines temporary halt to 15 months of bloodshed that has left 46,000 Palestinians dead and return of hostages to families
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hamas of backtracking on the ceasefire deal and stated that his Cabinet will not meet to approve the agreement until the group backs down from what his office called a “last-minute crisis”.
Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of reneging on parts of the truce in an attempt “to extort last minute concessions” on Thursday morning, but it did not elaborate. The Israeli Cabinet was set to ratify the deal later in the day.
A senior Hamas official subsequently came out to reiterate the Palestinian group’s commitment to the ceasefire and hostage release deal, which was announced on Wednesday after months of mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US.
The complex ceasefire accord, which is due to come into effect on Sunday, outlined an initial six-week halt to the 15 months of bloodshed that has devastated the Gaza Strip – leaving more than 46,000 Palestinians dead – and inflamed the Middle East.
The truce promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and will allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes.
US President Joe Biden said in Washington: “This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity.”
A senior Biden administration official credited the presence of president-elect Donald Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, as being critical to reaching the agreement.
However, Israeli airstrikes continued throughout the night and early on Thursday, killing at least 46 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.
Meanwhile, Gaza militants fired a rocket into Israel on Thursday, the Israeli military said, causing no casualties.
Jubilant celebrations turn to anxiousness in both Israel and Gaza
Jubilant celebrations have turned to anxiousness in both Israel and Gaza after Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday morning that his cabinet has not yet convened to vote on the ceasefire.
Accusing Hamas of having “reneged” on parts of the deal, the Israeli prime minister poured cold water on the truce announced by both US President Joe Biden and the Qatari leadership on Wednesday.
This has sparked fear and confusion among families on both sides. In Gaza, where civilians are living in makeshift tents in the grips of one of the most acute humanitarian crises in the world, many fear a surge in Israeli airstrikes in the hours before the ceasefire is formally enforced – if it gets that far.
In Israel, several families of the hostages – hoping their loved ones will be among those coming home after over 466 days in captivity in Gaza – now fear that the truce could be scuppered before it is actually put in place.
Gil Dickmann, who has spent over a year campaigning for the release of his cousin Carmel Gat, compared the wait and the indecision to “psychological terror.” He understands how crucial every moment is. Carmel, who was abducted by Hamas militants from Kibbutz Beeri on October 7, was among those on the list to be released in the first phase of the deal. However, she was found shot dead by her captors in September, when the last attempt to get an agreement over the line failed at the eleventh hour.
“It’s very troubling – we’ve all learned to trust no one,” he told The Independent, adding that the families of the hostages had just sent messages confirming that the deal is not signed.
“Most of the families have just turned off their TVs and logged off social media.”
He said he didn’t think Netanyahu or Hamas would defy incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, whose inauguration on Monday has been seen as the driving force and cutoff point behind the deal.
“We trust Trump to not only make this deal start, like he so amazingly did, but to also carry it to the finish line—freeing all hostages and ending the war.”
Smoke plumes seen rising from explosions in Gaza Strip following announcement of truce
German vice chancellor calls for push to turn Israel-Hamas deal into reality
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said efforts must be made to turn the deal between Israel and Hamas for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release into a reality, in a statement posted on social media on Thursday.
"Now everything must be done so that the deal becomes a reality. And so that it launches a peace process towards a two-state solution," Habeck wrote on X.
Watch: Israel continues attacks on Gaza despite ceasefire announcement
Senior Hamas official says group committed to ceasefire agreement announced by mediators
Palestinian group Hamas is committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by mediators on Wednesday, Senior group official Izzat el-Reshiq said on Thursday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier accused Hamas of backtracking on some details of the ceasefire deal.
‘Happiness, sadness, grief and worry’ across Israel and Gaza following ceasefire deal agreement
Adigital clock that towers over “Hostages Square” in Tel Aviv has been ticking for the last 466 days. It marks the seconds, minutes and days since families in Israel and beyond have been campaigning for the release of hundreds of their loved ones taken by the Hamas militant group into Gaza.
It is a clock that these families hope will finally come to a stop.
On Wednesday, mediators from the US and Qatar announced that they had reached a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, which will come into effect on Sunday. Negotiators hope it is the first step in ending the unprecedented bloodshed in Gaza, where Palestinians say Israel’s bombing has killed more than 46,000 people and laid waste to swathes of the Strip.
Chief international correspondent Bel Trew reports from Tel Aviv:
‘Happiness, sadness, grief and worry’ across Israel and Gaza following ceasefire deal
People are celebrating in the streets as a ceasefire deal is reached, but they still have 72 hours to wait, writes Bel Trew from Tel Aviv
No cabinet meeting to approve deal until Hamas backs down on ‘last-minute crisis’, says Netanyahu’s office
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said his Cabinet will not meet to approve the Gaza ceasefire deal until Hamas backs down from what it called a “last-minute crisis”.
Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of reneging on parts of the agreement in an attempt “to extort last minute concessions” but did not elaborate.
The Israeli Cabinet was set to ratify the deal on Thursday.
Netanyahu claims Hamas is reneging on some of Gaza ceasefire agreements
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Hamas is reneging on some of the Gaza ceasefire agreements.
His office said the Israeli Cabinet will not meet to approve a deal on Thursday until the militant group backs down on what it called “an effort to extort last-minute concessions”.
Netanyahu’s comments come after the militant group reportedly accepted the deal on Wednesday.
The Israeli prime minister’s office announced on Thursday morning: “Hamas has reneged on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last-minute concessions.
“The Israeli Cabinet will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement.”
In pics: Israelis in Tel Aviv celebrate news that a ceasefire had been agreed
China says it welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal
China welcomes the Gaza ceasefire deal and hopes relevant parties can take it as an opportunity to promote de-escalation in the Middle East, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has said.
China also hoped the agreement will be effectively implemented so as to achieve a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, spokersperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.
Negotiators reached a phased deal on Wednesday to end the fighting in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. The deal would take effect on Sunday and negotiators are working with Israel and Hamas on steps to implement it.
Guo said China will continue efforts to provide humanitarian relief and help in post-war reconstruction in Gaza.
