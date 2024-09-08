Israeli airstrikes on Syria kill at least four civilians, says Syrian state media

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



At least four civilians have been killed after Israel launched multiple airstrikes on Syria’s Hama countryside, Syrian state media has reported.

Sources have said the attacks targeted a major military research center in the vicinity of the city of Misyaf, with a number of people injured.

Since the 7 October attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians and soldiers, Israel has escalated its strikes on Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria and also struck its army air defences and some Syrian forces.

A local health official quoted by Syria’s state news agency said 13 people were wounded, with several suffering serious injuries with ambulances still ferrying the wounded.

Two regional intelligence sources said a major military research centre for chemical arms production located near Misyaf was hit several times. It is believed to house a team of Iranian military experts involved in weapons production.

Syria’s state media also reported that the strikes caused two fires, which firefighters were working to extinguish.

There has been no immediate comment from Israel, which typically does not comment on specific reports of strikes in Syria.

In the most high-profile attack on Syria since the war in Gaza began, suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran’s embassy in April, a strike that Iran said killed seven military advisers, including three senior commanders.