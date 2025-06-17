How has Iran managed to breach Israel’s Iron Dome air defence?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bloody conflict between Israel and Iran entered its fifth day on Tuesday, as both countries exchanged heavy air strikes.

The conflict began with Israeli strikes on nuclear sites in Iran and on its capital of Tehran on Friday. Israel says Iran is secretly developing a nuclear weapon, something which Tehran has consistently denied.

At least 224 people have been killed in Iran and 24 people killed in Israel since the conflict erupted last week, according to authorities in both countries.

Follow the latest updates on the conflict between Israel and Iran here.

The Iron Dome is a surface-to-air missile system which tracks and intercepts projectiles headed towards populated areas in Israel. Its success at repelling attacks in the recent past has meant Israelis are not used to seeing rockets successfully strike their major cities.

open image in gallery Israel’s Iron Dome has been called heavily into action since Israel sparked a conflict with Iran on Friday ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Israeli officials have long accepted that the Iron Dome is not 100 per cent effective. Here The Independent looks at why Iran’s attacks have breached Israel’s strong defences.

Iron Dome ‘effective but not invincible’

Dr Marion Messmer, a senior research fellow of security studies at Chatham House, says that the Iron Dome may not be as effective as many believe.

“A lot of the time, the Iron Dome has better PR than is actually warranted,” she told The Independent.

“At the end of the day, it's an air defence system. It's a very effective air defence system. But no air defence is completely unreachable.”

open image in gallery Smoke billows from a fire in a building in Herzliya near Tel Aviv following a fresh barrage of Iranian rockets on Tuesday ( AFP/Getty )

Given the scale and scope of Iran’s strikes on Israel - which have been more sustained than attacks in recent years - Dr Messmer said it is not a surprise that some of the missiles and drones were able to get through.

“Part of the Iranian strategy is essentially to fire a lot, and therefore to hope that the interceptors won't be able to shoot up through everything down, which is one of the things that we've seen.”

Iran’s missiles pose new type of challenge

Experts believe that Iran may have also used hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs), which can manoeuvre and glide at hypersonic speed making them a lot harder to intercept.

“If you've got something that can manoeuvre, then obviously you can either pre-program an erratic flight path, or you can change it if you see that interceptors have been launched. That then makes it much easier to avoid any interception,” Dr Messmer explained.

Dr Messmer maintains that the Iron Dome’s defence rates are still “incredibly impressive”, but added a caveat: many of the rockets previously shot down by the system come in smaller numbers with predictable flight paths and from predictable sites. These have mostly been fired by Hamas militants in Gaza.

“No air defence system is unbreachable,” agrees Dr Marina Miron, a postdoctoral researcher in King’s College London’s War Studies department.

open image in gallery A projectile crosses the sky above Jerusalem ( EPA )

Volume of missiles ‘leaving Iron Dome overwhelmed’

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Monday said they had employed a new method that caused Israel's multi-layered defence systems to target each other and allowed Iran to successfully hit many targets.

Dr Miron speculated that this may have been done by positioning decoy drones near Israeli defence missiles, in such a way that it would cause another Israeli missile to wipe it out.

But the main cause of the most significant breach to the Iron Dome in years, she said, is the sheer “overload” of Iranian missiles which left the Iron Dome system “overwhelmed”.

The rare aspect of the last five days is the sheer number of missiles sent by Iran, she added, rather than the Iron Dome unexpectedly faltering.

Iran would have sent a number of decoys, causing Iron Dome missiles to be wasted on what is in effect scrap metal, Dr Miron added.

Electronic warfare also could have been used, Dr Miron added. “Suppressing the radar is another option - the missile will have a component which allows it to fly invisible.”