Israel accuses Ireland of ‘extreme anti-Israel policies’ as it moves to close embassy

Israel has said it will close its Dublin embassy, accusing Ireland of “crossing every red line”.

Foreign minister Gideon Saar announced the closure in a statement due to the “extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish Government”.

Irish premier Simon Harris said he was “deeply disappointed” by the move, with deputy premier Micheal Martin stating there are no plans to close the Irish embassy in Israel.

Mr Harris also said he “utterly rejected” the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel.

Earlier this year, the Irish Government officially recognised the Palestinian state and, this week, it emerged that Ireland will formally intervene in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Israel’s ambassador to Dublin was recalled in May following the Palestinian state recognition.

Mr Saar said: “The actions and antisemitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel are rooted in the de-legitimisation and demonisation of the Jewish state, along with double standards.

“Ireland has crossed every red line in its relations with Israel.

“Israel will invest its resources in advancing bilateral relations with countries worldwide according to priorities that also take into account the attitudes and actions of these states towards Israel.”

Mr Harris responded: “I am deeply disappointed by the Israeli government’s decision to close its embassy in Dublin.

“Ireland’s foreign policy is founded on our deep commitment to dialogue and to the peaceful resolution of disputes.

“Resident embassies play a very important role in that regard.

“Keeping channels open has never been more important so that we can better understand each other’s positions, even when we disagree.”

He continued: “I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel.

“Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-international law.

“Ireland wants a two-state solution and for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security.

“Ireland will always speak up for human rights and international law. Nothing will distract from that.”

Tanaiste Mr Martin said he believed in the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels of communication.

He said: “Ireland’s position on the conflict in the Middle East has always been guided by the principles of international law and the obligation on all states to adhere to international humanitarian law.

“This has been the case with regard to our response to the terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel on October 7 2023, and to the conduct by Israel of its military operations since then.

“The continuation of the war in Gaza and the loss of innocent lives is simply unacceptable and contravenes international law.

“It represents the collective punishment of the Palestinian people in Gaza. We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

Mr Martin said Ireland and Israel will continue to maintain diplomatic relations, adding: “Inherent in that is the right to agree and disagree on fundamental points.

“There are no plans to close Ireland’s embassy in Israel, which is carrying out important work.”