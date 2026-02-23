Protesters erupt in universities across Iran as Trump weighs military strikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iran was rocked by fresh protests across its universities over the weekend as fears rise of US military intervention against the Tehran regime.

Students at several universities gathered on the first day of the new semester on Saturday to honour those killed by Iranian authorities last month. Footage showed clashes between demonstrators and pro-government groups around the campus of the Sharif University of Technology in the capital of Tehran.

Protesters chanted “Death to the Dictator” - referring to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - and “we didn’t give our lives to compromise and praise a murderous leader”. In other areas, a chant of “Woman, Life, Freedom; Iranian Republic” was heard, according to Iran Wire.

It comes as the US continues to build up its military presence in the region ahead of a possible attack. Donald Trump first threatened to intervene in the country last month when reports emerged that the regime was killing protesters.

open image in gallery Iranians clash at the Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran. Iranian students gathered for fresh pro- and anti-government rallies on February 22, 2026 ( UGC/AFP via Getty Images )

Washington is now seeking a deal on Iran’s nuclear programme, but two rounds of talks are yet to yield significant progress.

On Sunday, Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said that recent negotiations with the US had brought "encouraging signals".

Iran has suggested it could make concessions on its nuclear programme in return for the US lifting sanctions and recognising its right to enrich uranium. However, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that both sides remain sharply divided after two rounds of talks.

open image in gallery Thousands were killed in the previous round of protests ( UGC/AFP via Getty Images )

The protests over the weekend were held in campuses across several major universities, including University of Tehran, Beheshti, Amirkabir, Elm-o-Sanat, Khajeh Nasir, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, and Ferdowsi University of Mashhad.

Universities have also reportedly moved to “administratively” suppress students, with Sharif University announcing that several students were now “banned from entry” for “violating university norms”.

Trump earlier this year promised Iranian protesters that “help is on its way”, as he warned Tehran he would strike if it did not stop its crackdown and halt any planned executions of arrested protesters.

The January protests began over economic grievances before spiralling into Iran’s largest and most widespread protests since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said it has confirmed the killings of at least 7,015 people during the protests, including 6,508 protesters, 226 children and 214 who were affiliated with the government.