Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Oscar-nominated Iranian screenwriter has been arrested after speaking out against the country’s brutal crackdown on protesters.

Mehdi Mahmoudian co-wrote It Was Just an Accident – a thriller about three Iranian political prisoners debating whether to take revenge on their tormentor – which was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature at the 2026 Academy Awards.

The screenwriter and activist signed the letter along with 16 other people condemning the Iranian government’s “mass and systematic killing of citizens”.

He was detained on Saturday along with two other signatories, according to Neon, the US distributor of the film and US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. BBC Persian added that Mr Mahmoudian has spoken to a lawyer.

His social media account confirmed he had briefly contacted his family to inform them of his arrest and to update them on his health but said he was not allowed to provide further details. It Was Just an Accident marked the first film he had released since being released from prison on charges of “propaganda” against the regime.

open image in gallery Mehdi Mahmoudian has been arrested for signing a letter condemning the Iranian government’s ‘mass killings’ ( Facebook )

Thousands of people have been killed in the crackdown, with the Islamic Republic accepting the deaths of 3,000. However, human rights groups estimate that the dead could range between 7,000 and over 30,000.

“This authoritarian apparatus has relied on mass killings to ensure its survival while ignoring the basic and inalienable rights of citizens — including the fundamental right to seek change in the political system,” the letter read.

Among the signatories are Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi and winner of the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, Nasrin Sotoudeh. Others include prominent lawyers, authors and activists.

open image in gallery ‘It Was Just an Accident’ has been nominated for two Oscars at this year’s awards ( AP )

Mr Mahmoudian’s co-writer Jafar Panahi also signed the but he remains in exile outside of the country.

“I met Mehdi Mahmoudian in prison,” Mr Panahi said in a statement released after Mahmoudian’s arrest. “From the very first days, he stood out — not only because of his calm demeanor and kind conduct but also because of a rare sense of responsibility toward others.

“Whenever a new prisoner arrived, Mehdi would try to provide them with basic necessities and, more importantly, offer reassurance. He became a quiet pillar inside the prison—someone inmates of all beliefs and backgrounds trusted and confided in.”

Mr Panahi recalled the last time he spoke to his friend: “Forty-eight hours before his arrest, we spoke on the phone and then exchanged a few messages. I sent him my last message at four in the morning.

“By noon the next day, there was no reply. I grew worried and contacted mutual friends; none of them had heard from him. A few hours later, BBC Persian officially announced that Mehdi Mahmoudian, along with Abdollah Momeni and Vida Rabbani, had been arrested.”