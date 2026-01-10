Iran protests latest: Internet blackout continues as Ayatollah threatens harsher crackdown
Iran’s near-total internet blackout continued on Saturday as the country’s supreme leader warned of a harsher crackdown on a growing wave of protests.
In his first public address since demonstrations began on 28 December, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Islamic Republic would “not back down”, accusing protesters of acting on behalf of foreign powers and blaming US president Donald Trump for unrest driven by Iran’s economic crisis.
Trump warned Khamenei that the US will “start shooting” if demonstrators in Iran are targeted by government forces as nationwide protests demanding regime change continued into their 13th day.
At least 62 people have been killed since the protests began, according to the Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), which said the dead included 48 protesters and 14 security personnel.
Protesters have chanted “death to Khamenei” in cities across the country, including after calls by the son of the toppled former leader Shah Reza Pahlavi for Iranians to take to the streets. Authorities have maintained a nationwide internet shutdown, severely restricting information flowing out of the country.
Khamenei said demonstrators were “ruining their own streets” to please foreign leaders.
This Iranian uprising could be as pivotal as the French Revolution
Iran’s Islamic regime looks to be tottering. In recent weeks, hundreds of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets to express their anger at worsening economic conditions, sparked by international sanctions that have seen their currency collapse and the cost of basic goods shoot up.
At least 38 protesters demanding regime change have been killed so far in violent clashes with police, and 2,200 arrested. Faced with what is fast becoming one of the biggest challenges ever to Iran and its clerical leadership, the ayatollahs – in a rare moment of weakness – pulled the plug on the internet, as government buildings in Tehran were set on fire.
Of course, the Islamic Republic has survived protest waves in the past. In 2009, allegations of election fraud sparked massive street protests and a hugely brutal response by Ayatollah Khamenei’s security forces. In 2022, more than 500 people were reportedly killed in protests after the death in police custody of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for refusing to wear the obligatory headscarf.
But this time, it feels different, writes Mark Almond
Marco Rubio voices support for Iran protesters
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed support for protesters in Iran, amid a wave of nationwide protests over worsening economic conditions.
“The United States supports the brave people of Iran,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Protests that began on 28 December have spread across multiple cities, with demonstrators chanting slogans against the clerical leadership and calling for political change.
Authorities have responded with force in some areas and imposed a nationwide internet and telephone blackout, limiting communication and independent reporting on events inside the country.
Regime change in Iran would be welcome
Iran’s unremittingly harsh leadership faces one of the most serious challenges to its theocratic rule since the Islamic Republic was established in 1979. After weeks of nationwide protests, the ayatollahs’ spell could soon be broken – which is how counter-revolutions begin, and governments fall
Rights groups say Iran’s internet blackout hides abuses
Several rights and press freedom organisations have condemned Iran’s ongoing nationwide internet blackout amid protests, saying it violates fundamental rights and hinders independent reporting.
Rebecca White, a researcher at Amnesty’s Security Lab, said: “The Iranian authorities have once again deliberately blocked internet access inside Iran to hide the true extent of the grave human rights violations and crimes under international law they are carrying out..This blanket internet shutdown not only hides human rights violations but amounts to a serious human rights violation in itself.”
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) expressed “deep concern” for Iranian journalists, citing the nationwide blackout, threats against reporters and recent arrests.
“This increasingly intimidating climate cannot be tolerated,” Jonathan Dagher, head of RSF’s Middle East desk said, calling for the immediate restoration of telecommunications and the release of 24 detained journalists.
What you need to know about the protests in Iran
Buildings, buses, and shops have been burned to the ground turning Iran’s capital Tehran into a “war zone” as protests break out across the country demanding the fall of the country’s supreme leader ayatollah Ali Khameini.
This unrest follows a tumultuous period for Tehran, which is still recovering from a 12-day conflict in June, initiated by Israel, that saw US forces bomb Iranian nuclear facilities.
Here’s what to know about the protests and the challenges facing Iran’s government.
What is happening in Iran? Internet blackout and Israel blamed after mass protests
X appears to switch Iran flag emoji to pre-revolution design
X appears to have changed Iran’s flag emoji to a pre-revolution version, replacing the current Islamic Republic emblem with the former lion-and-sun symbol.
The change follows a post by X’s head of product Nikita Bier, who said on Thursday he was working on the update after a user request. By Friday evening, the change appeared to be live, with some official Iranian government accounts, including the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, displaying the old flag as a result.
The pre-1979 flag features green, white, and red horizontal stripes with a lion-and-sun emblem, popular among sections of the Iranian diaspora opposed to clerical rule.
After the 1979 revolution, Iran replaced the symbol with a new coat of arms and added the words “Allahu Akbar” inscription to the flag.
Who is Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been Iran’s Supreme Leader since 1989, making him the most powerful figure in the Islamic Republic. He succeeded Ruhollah Khomeini amid doubts about his religious standing and authority.
Over more than three decades, he has reshaped the Islamic Republic by shifting power away from elected institutions and towards unelected bodies controlled by loyal clerics, effectively placing key decision-making authority in the office of the Supreme Leader.
He oversaw the rise of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps into the dominant force in Iran’s security, politics and economy, granting it broad autonomy in exchange for loyalty.
Khamenei has repeatedly relied on the Guard and other security agencies to suppress challenges to his rule, including major protest movements in 2009, 2017, 2019 and 2022.
Trump saying US watching "pretty incredible" Iran protests "very closely"
