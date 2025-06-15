Israel-Iran live: Trump threatens to retaliate ‘at levels never seen before’ if US targeted by Tehran as airstrikes wreak havoc overnight
Six reportedly killed in strike on building in Bat Yam as Israel and Iran trade missile strikes
Donald Trump has threatened to respond 'at levels never seen before' if Iran attacks US bases, as Tehran and Israel trade heavy blows overnight.
Posting on Truth Social, the US president said his forces had “nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight" but warned: “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.”
On Saturday, Iran warned that it would target US, UK or French bases in the region if they shot down missiles heading for Israel.
Israel and Iran continued to trade airstrikes and missiles overnight, with at least seven dead in Israel and an unknown number of casualties in Iran.
Israel targeted Iran’s Defence Ministry headquarters in Tehran while a fire erupted at the Shahran oil depot near Iran’s capital, after it was targeted in an Israeli attack.
Air sirens were heard in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as casualties were reported from strikes on buildings in northern Israel and Bar Yam, a city just south of Tel Aviv.
Iran had vowed "heavy and destructive" attacks following Israel’s surprise offensive three days ago.
Six killed in strike on building Bat Yam - Israeli media
Six people have reportedly been killed after an Iranian strike on a building in Bat Yam, just south of Tel Aviv.
Israeli authorities told the Times of Israel that the death toll had risen from four, with about 180 injured.
Seven people are still missing, they added.
This brings the reported death toll from overnight strikes in Israel to 10.
Four people - thought to all be from the same family - have also been killed in northern Israel.
Israeli military issues evacuation order to Iranians near weapons facilities
Israel has issued an evacuation order to Iranians living near weapons facilities and reactors in Iran.
An Israeli military spokesperson shared the “urgent warning” in a post on X.
Avichay Adraee wrote: “For your own safety, we demand that you immediately evacuate these facilities and not return to them until further notice.”
Casualties grow after deadly strikes overnight
It’s mid-morning in both Israel and Iran, after both countries traded missile strikes overnight.
The official death toll remains unclear in both countries, but it has increased.
In Israel, emergency services have confirmed the deaths of at least seven people after Iranian strikes. Local media is reporting the death toll to be higher, at 10.
Four people are believed to have died in the northern town of Tamra, while more fatalities were reported in the city of Bat Yam, which is just south of Tel Aviv.
Iran has not reported any fatalities from the overnight strikes yet.
Iran has said 78 people were killed there on the first day of Israel's campaign on Friday, and scores more on the second, including 60 when a missile brought down a 14-storey apartment block in Tehran, where 29 of the dead were children.
Pictured: Fire rages at oil depot near Tehran after Israeli strike
A fire raged over night at Shahran oil depot, an oil refinery near Iran’s, after it was targeted in an Israeli attack overnight.
The Iranian government has said the situation is now “under control”.
Israel and Iran target each other overnight
Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday.
Where did Israel target?
A fire erupted at Shahran oil depot, an oil refinery near the capital, after it was targeted in an Israeli attack.
Iran has said the situation is now under control.
The Israeli military said early on Sunday it had also targeted Iran's Defence Ministry headquarters in Tehran as well as sites it alleged were associated with Iran's nuclear programme around Tehran.
Where did Iran target?
Residents were urged to seek shelter in the early hours of the morning as explosions echoed through Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
Strikes were reported in a number of areas, including Bat Yam, a city south of Tel Aviv, the northern town of Tamra and in western Galilee.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday that they targeted central Israel's Jaffa with several ballistic missiles in the last 24 hours, the first time an ally of Iran has joined the fray.
It was unclear how many buildings were hit overall overnight.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard also claimed that Iranian missiles targeted fuel production facilities for Israeli fighter jets, something not acknowledged by Israel.
Trump threatens to respond with 'the full strength' of the military if Iran attacks US
Donald Trump has threatened to respond 'at levels never seen before' if Iran attacks US bases.
Posting on Truth Social, the US president said his forces had “nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight".
He added: “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.
"However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!"
For context:
Israel and Iran traded airstrikes and missiles again overnight.
On Saturday, Iran warned that it would target US, UK or French bases in the region if they shot down missiles heading for Israel.
Girl, 13, killed in northern Israel
A 13-year-old girl was killed after Iranian missiles struck a residential building in the town of Tamra, in northern Israel, according to CNN.
A “weapon falling in a direct hit” killed three women and the teenager, according to the network.
Three more were killed in the city of Bat Yam, according to the national emergency service Magen David Adom and Israeli police.
'Tehran is burning' - Israeli defence minister
“Tehran is burning,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X in the early hours of Sunday.
His message comes as Israel and Iran both unleashed a wave of fresh strikes on one another.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments