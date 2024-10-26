✕ Close Israel says strikes on Iran are a part of its ‘duty to respond’

Israel attacked Iran with three waves of air strikes early Saturday, saying it was in response to the recent missile strikes from Tehran. The attack, which Israel described as “precise and targeted”, further escalates the conflict between the two adversaries and risks a wider war in the Middle East.

The attack began shortly after 2am local time as Iranian media reported explosions in Tehran and surrounding areas.

Iran’s air defences reportedly intercepted many of the Israeli drones and missiles over the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam, and Tehran said the attack caused only “limited damage”.

The Israeli military said in a statement that the attack had concluded and its objectives had been achieved.

Iran vowed a “proportional reaction” to the attack, with the local media reporting that it was forthcoming.

The US said Israel’s overnight strikes should end the direct exchange of fire between the two countries and warned Tehran of “consequences” should it respond.

Israel, meanwhile, continued to attack Gaza and Lebanon, with its military killing at least 88 Palestinians and 41 Lebanese on Friday, Al Jazeera reported.