Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1729930071

Israel-Iran strikes: Israel launches attack on Iran as US warns Tehran of consequences should it retaliate

Tehran says attack caused ‘limited damage’

Josh Marcus,Namita Singh
Saturday 26 October 2024 04:07
Comments
Close
Israel says strikes on Iran are a part of its ‘duty to respond’

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

Israel attacked Iran with three waves of air strikes early Saturday, saying it was in response to the recent missile strikes from Tehran. The attack, which Israel described as “precise and targeted”, further escalates the conflict between the two adversaries and risks a wider war in the Middle East.

The attack began shortly after 2am local time as Iranian media reported explosions in Tehran and surrounding areas.

Iran’s air defences reportedly intercepted many of the Israeli drones and missiles over the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam, and Tehran said the attack caused only “limited damage”.

The Israeli military said in a statement that the attack had concluded and its objectives had been achieved.

Iran vowed a “proportional reaction” to the attack, with the local media reporting that it was forthcoming.

The US said Israel’s overnight strikes should end the direct exchange of fire between the two countries and warned Tehran of “consequences” should it respond.

Israel, meanwhile, continued to attack Gaza and Lebanon, with its military killing at least 88 Palestinians and 41 Lebanese on Friday, Al Jazeera reported.

Recommended
1729925945

Iran should not respond to Israeli attack, says Keir Starmer

Speaking at a press conference in Samoa, the British prime minister said: “I am clear that Israel has the right to defend itself against Iranian aggression and I am equally clear that we need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint.

“Iran should not respond,” said Keir Starmer.

“We will continue to work with allies to de-escalate the situation across the region.”

Keir Starmer attends the Official Dinner in Samoa on 25 October 2024
Keir Starmer attends the Official Dinner in Samoa on 25 October 2024 (Getty Images)
Namita Singh26 October 2024 07:59
1729925452

Microsoft dismisses employees over vigil for Palestinians

Microsoft has dismissed two employees who organised an unsanctioned vigil at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington, to honour Palestinians killed by the Israeli military in Gaza.

The employees, dismissed via phone call late on Thursday, hours after the vigil was held during lunch, were members of the “No Azure for Apartheid” coalition within Microsoft. The group has actively opposed the company’s provision of cloud computing services to the Israeli government. Both employees argued that the vigil mirrored other employee-led campaigns Microsoft has hosted in support of humanitarian causes.

Palestinians gather near a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, 25 October 2024
Palestinians gather near a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, 25 October 2024 (AP)

“We have so many community members within Microsoft who have lost family, lost friends or loved ones,” said Abdo Mohamed, a researcher and data scientist. “But Microsoft really failed to have the space for us where we can come together and share our grief and honour the memories of people who can no longer speak for themselves.”

Asked for comment, Microsoft stated on Friday that it had “ended the employment of some individuals in accordance with internal policy” but declined to give specific details.

One of the dismissed employees, Mohamed, an Egyptian national, said he now faces the challenge of securing a new role within two months to retain his work visa and prevent deportation. His colleague, Hossam Nasr, explained that the vigil was aimed both to “honour the victims of the Palestinian genocide in Gaza and to call attention to Microsoft’s complicity in the genocide” due to the use of its technology by the Israeli military.

Namita Singh26 October 2024 07:50
1729924236

Iran to resume flights after Israel strikes, semi-official news agency says

Iran will resume flights as normal from 9am, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported this morning, following a brief suspension after Israel struck military targets in the country.

Namita Singh26 October 2024 07:30
1729923883

Malaysia denounces Israeli strikes on Iran as ‘violation of international law’

Malaysia has condemned Israel’s recent air strikes on Iranian sites, calling them a “clear violation of international law” that further destabilises an already tense region.

In a strongly worded statement, Malaysia’s foreign ministry urged an “immediate cessation of hostilities” and appealed for an end to what it described as a “cycle of violence”.

A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard, in Tehran
A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard, in Tehran (Reuters)

The ministry warned that Israel’s ongoing attacks against Middle Eastern countries risk edging the region closer to an expanded conflict. “Israel’s actions seriously undermine regional security,” the statement read, expressing concern over the potential for escalation.

Namita Singh26 October 2024 07:24
1729923002

Iraq announces resumption of flights at all airports, state news agency says

Iraq announced the reopening of its airspace and the resumption of flights, reported state news agency INA citing the ministry of transportation, following a brief suspension which it had attributed to regional tensions.

Namita Singh26 October 2024 07:10
1729921356

Saudi Arabia condemns military targeting of Iran as 'violation of its sovereignty', state news agency says

Saudi Arabia condemned the military targeting of Iran as a “violation of its sovereignty” and international laws, urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint and calling on the international community to take action towards de-escalation and ending conflicts in the region.

A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard in Tehran on 26 October 2024
A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard in Tehran on 26 October 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)
Namita Singh26 October 2024 06:42
1729920321

Blinken urges ceasefire talks as tensions rise in the Middle East

US secretary of state Antony Blinken met with Lebanese prime minister Najib Mikati and other regional leaders in London on Friday, pushing for renewed diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Blinken highlighted the “sense of real urgency” to achieve a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, reported the Washington Post.

He urged for “the full implementation” of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, the framework established in 2006 to end major hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. The discussions with Lebanon also focused on concerns over civilian casualties and the US’s continued support for Lebanon’s armed forces and United Nations peacekeepers, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The talks come ahead of scheduled US-Israeli negotiations in Qatar, where Mossad director David Barnea is expected to join CIA director William J Burns and Qatari prime minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Sunday to discuss potential ceasefire conditions.

The upcoming diplomatic push follows the recent death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, whom US officials had identified as a key obstacle in ceasefire talks.

Namita Singh26 October 2024 06:25
1729916723

Israeli military kills three journalists in southern Lebanon

An Israeli air strike killed at least three journalists in southern Lebanon, striking their accommodation near Hasbaiyya, an area removed from active fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. The attack occurred at around 4am local time on Friday and killed two cameramen and a technician as they slept, with no prior warning given, according to eyewitness accounts.

Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan, reporting from southern Lebanon, described the attack as “a very serious incident”, noting that Hasbaiyya was under no evacuation orders and remained “relatively calm” until the strike. The slain journalists were identified as Ghassan Najjar, a cameraman, and Mohamed Reda, an engineer with Al Mayadeen, a pan-Arab news channel. Al-Manar TV, affiliated with Hezbollah, confirmed the third victim as its own camera operator, Wissam Qassim.

Eyewitnesses said the bungalow housing the journalists was directly hit.

Lebanon’s information minister, Ziad Makary, condemned the killing of the journalists as “a war crime”, asserting that it amounted to “an assassination, after monitoring and tracking, with premeditation and planning”.

According to Makary, 18 journalists from seven media organisations were present in the area at the time of the attack.

Namita Singh26 October 2024 05:25
1729916611

Israel military issues a statement after attack on Iran

Israel military said the planes returned safely after striking military targets in Iran, adding that the retaliatory strike has been completed and objectives achieved.

The sites targetted by IDF included missile manufacturing facilities used by Iran in its attack on Israel over the past year, said Israel.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu attending a meeting in the command center of the defense ministry in Tel Aviv on 26 October 2024
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu attending a meeting in the command center of the defense ministry in Tel Aviv on 26 October 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)
Namita Singh26 October 2024 05:23
1729915498

Israeli airstrike attacks Syrian military targets, Sana says

Israel targeted some military sites in Syria’s central and southern parts with airstrikes early on Saturday, Syrian state news agency Sana reported. Israel has not confirmed striking Syria.

Namita Singh26 October 2024 05:04

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in