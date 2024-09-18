Hezbollah pager explosions latest: Israel spy agency ‘planted explosives into pagers’ which injured thousands
The 5,000 pagers - which exploded on Tuesday - are believed to have been modified at the production level
Israel’s spy agency Mossad planted explosives in thousands of pagers used by militia group Hezbollah months before they exploded, Lebanese security sources claimed.
Nine people were killed and nearly 3,000 were wounded after the handheld devices simultaneously detonated across Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday.
The same source claimed the beepers - believed to have been made by a Hungarian company with a licence to use Taiwan-based Gold Apollo’s brand - were modified “at the production level”.
A second security source claimed up to 3g of explosives were hidden in the devices that went “undetected” by Hezbollah for months.
The Iran-backed militant group has vowed to retaliate against Israel, whose military declined to comment on the blasts.
Hezbollah, which controls southern Lebanon, forms part of Iran’s so-called “axis of resistance”, which opposes Western and Israeli influence in the region.
The group opened a second front against Israel a day after the war in the Gaza Strip began, triggered by a Hamas attack inside Israel on 7 October.
IDF says Hezbollah members targeted in airstrikes overnight
The Israeli military said it had attacked a building where a number of Hezbollah members were staying last night.
In a post on X, it said its forces “identified a number of terrorists from the Hezbollah terrorist organization” who were “operating in a military structure” near the southern Lebanon village of Majdal Salem.
“Closing a circle from the air, fighter jets attacked the building where the terrorists were operating,” it continued.
Mossad ‘planted explosives’ in pagers
Gold Apollo says Budapest-based firm behind explosive pagers
Taiwanese company Gold Apollo says it authorised its brand on the pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria, but they were manufactured by a company based in Budapest.
The pagers were manufactured by BAC Consulting KFT, based in Hungary’s capital, according to a statement by Gold Apollo.
Gold Apollo said the pagers used by the Hezbollah militant group were produced by BAC, which was authorised to use Gold Apollo’s trademark in some regions.
“Regarding the recent media reports about the AR-924 pager, we clarify that this model is produced and sold by BAC,” the Gold Apollo statement read.
“We only provide brand trademark authorisation and have no involvement in the design or manufacturing of this product.”
Taiwanese firm distances itself from Lebanon pager bombing
Taiwanese authorities have found no evidence of Gold Apollo pagers being shipped to Lebanon or the Middle East, a senior Taiwanese security official revealed to CNN.
It comes after officials said the firm’s devices were used in the deadly attack targeting Hezbollah across Lebanon and Syria.
Gold Apollo’s founder and chairperson, Hsu Ching-kuang, said that a European distributor with a contract to use Gold Apollo’s trademark was responsible for manufacturing the pagers used in the attack.
Gold Apollo did ship approximately 260,000 pagers from Taiwan between 2022 and August 2024, but the majority of these were destined for the United States and Australia.
Watch a live view of Israel’s border with Lebanon on Wednesday 18 September after Hezbollah pager explosions killed nine and injured thousands.
Israel’s Mossad spy agency planted explosives inside 5,000 pagers imported by the group months before Tuesday’s detonations, a senior Lebanese security source has claimed.
Hezbollah and the Lebanese government were quick to blame Israel for the nearly simultaneous detonation of hundreds of pagers used by the militant group’s members in an attack Tuesday that killed at least nine people and wounded nearly 3,000 others, according to officials.
Many of those hit were members of militant group Hezbollah, but it wasn’t immediately clear if others also carried the pagers. Among those killed were the son of a prominent Hezbollah politician and an 8-year-old girl, according to Lebanon’s health minister.
The attack came amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, which have exchanged fire across the Israel-Lebanon border since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that sparked the war in Gaza. Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon was among those injured by the pager explosions.
Read the full article here:
Israel has a long history of pulling off complex attacks like the exploding pagers
Thousands of pagers used members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded near simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria, killing at least nine people and wounding several thousand, officials said
Hezbollah has vowed to respond after nine people were killed and around 2,800 wounded following the simultaneous explosion of hundreds of electronic pagers used by the militia to communicate.
The group claimed the attack, which struck at 3.30pm local time, was perpetrated by Israel, an allegation that Israel refused to address, in keeping with its policy on assaults happening outside of its own territory.
The Lebanese health minister Firas al-Abyad said nine people had been killed, including an eight-year-old girl, after the pagers exploded across Lebanon and in the Syrian capital of Damascus, where Hezbollah have stationed some of its members. Another 2,800 were wounded, the minister said, including 400 who were critically injured.
Read the full story here:
Hezbollah vows to respond after multiple dead and thousands injured as pagers explode
A Hezbollah official said the explosions were the biggest security breach the group had experienced in nearly a year
Taiwanese manufacturer denies involvement, points to European distributor
Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese electronics company, has denied involvement in the recent pager bombings targeting Hezbollah members in Lebanon.
The company’s chairperson, Hsu Ching-kuang, clarified that the pagers were actually manufactured by a European distributor that had a contract with Gold Apollo to use their brand.
This contract was established about three years ago, initially for importing Gold Apollo’s other communication products, but later the distributor requested permission to produce their own pagers under the Gold Apollo brand.
Gold Apollo reported an anomaly in their dealings with the distributor, specifically a wire transfer that took longer than expected to clear, reported CNN.
A senior Taiwanese security official told the outlet that Gold Apollo shipped around 260,000 pagers from Taiwan, primarily to the US and Australia, with no records of shipments to Lebanon or the Middle East.
Air France suspends services to Beirut and Tel Aviv
Air France is suspending services from the French capital’s Charles de Gaulle airport to Beirut and Tel Aviv up to and including on 19 September due to escalating security concerns in the Middle East, the airline said on Tuesday.
The operations will resume following an assessment of the situation, Air France added.
Earlier in the day, Lufthansa Group said it is suspending all connections to and from Tel Aviv and Tehran and will bypass Israeli and Iranian airspace up to and including 19 September.
