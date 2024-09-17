Hezbollah exploding pagers latest: At least eight dead ‘including ten year-old girl’ in mass Lebanon attack
A Hezbollah official claimed the detonations was the ‘biggest security breach’ in nearly a year of war with Israel
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
At least eight people have been killed and 2,750 people injured after a spree of simultaneous detonations of handheld pagers, which were reportedly being used by the armed group Hezbollah.
Lebanon’s health minister Firass Abiad said that 200 people had sustained critical injuries, while a statement from Hezbollah claimed that one of the victims included a 10-year-old girl.
More than 50 ambulances and 300 emergency medical workers rushed to help the victims, the Lebanese Red Cross said.
An investigation has been launched to determine the causes of the blasts, while one Hezbollah official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the detonation was the “biggest security breach” the group had been subjected to in nearly a year of war with Israel.
The explosions occurred in a southern suburb of Beirut known as Dahiyeh, and other towns in central and southern Lebanon. One video on social media shows a man falling to the floor after a sudden blast, while others can be seen fleeing the area.
The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was injured by one of the blasts, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported. Two security sources also told Reuters that one of the fighters killed was the son of a Hezbollah member of the Lebanese parliament.
The Israeli military has so far declined to comment.
Nine people killed and 2,800 wounded in ‘security incident’, says health minister
Lebanese health minister Dr Firas al-Abyad said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that nine people had been killed, including an eight-year -old girl and 2800 wounded in the “security incident”.
He said that at around 3.30pm local time a large number of people, injured by their pager devices exploding, began arriving at emergency rooms mostly in suburbs of Beirut and the south of the country.
So far the ministry has recorded 2800 wounded, 200 of whom are in critical condition and required surgery or admission into intensive care units.
He said most of the injuries recorded were to the face, abdomen, hand and eyes.
Hezbollah in a statement said it held Israel “fully responsible for this criminal aggression, which also targeted civilians”. It warned that Israel will “receive “a just punishment”.
Pager explosions come at a time of heightened tension
The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between Lebanon and Israel. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been clashing near-daily for more than 11 months against the backdrop of war between Israel and Hezbollah ally Hamas in Gaza.
The clashes have killed hundreds in Lebanon and dozens in Israel and displaced tens of thousands on both sides of the border. On Tuesday, Israel said that halting Hezbollah’s attacks in the north to allow residents to return to their homes is now an official war goal.
“The security cabinet has updated the objectives of the war to include the following: Returning the residents of the north securely to their homes,” the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said. “Israel will continue to act to implement this objective.”
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah not harmed in detonations
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was not harmed in the spree of pager blasts across Lebanon, a senior Hezbollah source told Reuters.
It has previously been reported that a fighter, the son of a Hezbollah MP, was killed while another victim is reportedly a 10-year-old girl.
Pagers reportedly contained lithium batteries
A Hezbollah official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the explosions were the result of “a security operation that targeted the devices.”
“The enemy (Israel) stands behind this security incident,” the official claimed, without elaborating. He added that the new pagers that Hezbollah members were carrying had lithium batteries that apparently exploded.
Lithium batteries, when overheated, can smoke, melt and even catch on fire. Rechargeable lithium batteries are used in consumer products ranging from phones and laptops to electric cars. Lithium battery fires can burn up to 590C.
Hezbollah place blame on Israel for pager blasts
Hezbollah has blamed Israel for a spree of pager blasts across Lebanon, saying it will get “its fair punishment”, according to a statement released by the militant group on Tuesday.
No evidence has been provided to support this claim, and the Israeli military have not yet responded.
Emergency rooms overloaded with patients as people urged to donate blood
Photographers for Associated Press at hospitals said the emergency rooms were overloaded with patients, many of them with injuries to their limbs, some in serious condition.
The state-run National News Agency said hospitals in southern Lebanon, the eastern Bekaa Valley and Beirut’s southern suburbs - all areas where Hezbollah has a strong presence - had called on people to donate blood of all types.
The news agency reported that in Beirut’s southern suburbs and other areas “the handheld pagers system was detonated using advanced technology, and dozens of injuries were reported”.
Photos and videos show people lying on the ground with injuries
Photos and videos from Beirut’s southern suburbs circulating on social media and in local media showed people lying on the pavement with wounds on their hands or near their pants pockets.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah previously warned the group’s members not to carry mobile phones, saying that they could be used by Israel to track their movements and to carry out targeted strikes.
Lebanon’s health ministry called on all hospitals to be on alert to take in emergency patients and for people who own pagers to get away from them. It also asked health workers to avoid using wireless devices.
Eight people killed and almost 2,750 wounded, says Lebanon’s health minister
Eight people were killed and almost 2,750 wounded - 200 of them critically - in a spree of simultaneous detonations of pagers across Lebanon, Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Tuesday.
A Hezbollah official earlier claimed that the son of one of their prominent legislators Ali Ammar Mahdi, was killed when device he was carrying exploded.
Read the full story: ‘More than a thousand’ Hezbollah members injured after pagers suddenly explode
More than a thousand Hezbollah members across Lebanon have been seriously injured after their pagers suddenly exploded, officials said.
A security source told Reuters the number of wounded was more than 1,000. In a statement, Hezbollah claimed that three people had been killed, including “a girl and two brothers”.
The Independent could not immediately verify this claim, but the family of a Hezbollah member told Agence France-Presse that their 10-year-old daughter had been killed in Lebanon’s east. Another official from the group said the son of one of Hezbollah’s prominent legislators Ali Ammar Mahdi, was killed when device he was carrying exploded.
Read the full article here:
‘More than a thousand’ Hezbollah members injured after pagers suddenly explode
A Hezbollah official said the explosions were the biggest security breach the group had experienced in nearly a year
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our live coverage after hundreds of Hezbollah fighters have reportedly been injured after their handheld pagers detonated.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates here
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments