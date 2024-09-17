Lebanese army soliders standing guard in Beirut after hundreds of pagers exploded ( AFP via Getty Images )

At least eight people have been killed and 2,750 people injured after a spree of simultaneous detonations of handheld pagers, which were reportedly being used by the armed group Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s health minister Firass Abiad said that 200 people had sustained critical injuries, while a statement from Hezbollah claimed that one of the victims included a 10-year-old girl.

More than 50 ambulances and 300 emergency medical workers rushed to help the victims, the Lebanese Red Cross said.

An investigation has been launched to determine the causes of the blasts, while one Hezbollah official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the detonation was the “biggest security breach” the group had been subjected to in nearly a year of war with Israel.

The explosions occurred in a southern suburb of Beirut known as Dahiyeh, and other towns in central and southern Lebanon. One video on social media shows a man falling to the floor after a sudden blast, while others can be seen fleeing the area.

The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was injured by one of the blasts, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported. Two security sources also told Reuters that one of the fighters killed was the son of a Hezbollah member of the Lebanese parliament.

The Israeli military has so far declined to comment.