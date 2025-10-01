Gaza flotilla – live: Greta Thunberg’s aid vessel declares emergency as it expects Israeli interception imminently
Activists fear a heavy-handed encounter with Israeli forces in the Mediterranean Sea
Dozens of boats in the Global Sumud Flotilla have declared a state of emergency as they brace for interception by Israeli naval forces as they look to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli military is expected to begin intercepting the vessels within an hour, according to activists on board, who say the navy blockade is around 10 miles from the flotilla.
More than 500 activists, including Greta Thunberg, are onboard around 45 boats carrying aid through the Mediterranean Sea for more than one month, looking to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza as the enclave remains in the grip of widespread hunger.
Ms Thunberg and fellow activists were previously arrested and detained in Israeli prison for a number of days after a previous flotilla was intercepted by the country’s military over the summer.
The group have said they fear a heavy-handed encounter with Israeli forces. Italian European Parliament member Benedetta Scuderi told Italy’s Radio 24 from aboard the flotilla: "Israel has shown several times it has no red lines so it is clear that we are worried by what it could do.”
Earlier this week, Turkey joined Spain, Italy and Greece in monitoring the international flotilla, which had to stop in Greece for repairs over the weekend.
Three military vessels have intercepted flotilla, activist says
Ewa Jasiewicz, a British-Polish activist on board the All In vessel, has told The Independent’s Alex Croft that three military vessels have intercepted the flotilla.
“There are three military vessels inside the flotilla, without light,” she wrote in a message.
“One is shining a beam onto boats to identify size. They seem to be targeting and commandeering larger boats first”.
Military personnel have boarded vessels as flotilla on 'high alert'
Military personnel have boarded vessels that form part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, the group posted on Instagram.
“High alert. Our vessels are being illegally intercepted,” they wrote.
“Cameras are offline and vessels have been boarded by military personnel. We are actively working to confirm the safety and status of all participants on board.”
Israeli navy issues warning to flotilla
The Israeli navy has reportedly issued a warning to the flotilla, telling it to provide aid “through the established channels”.
In a post on X, Israel’s foreign ministry wrote the purpose of the mission was “not aid” but “provocation”.
“Israel has informed the flotilla that it is approaching an active combat zone and violating a lawful naval blockade,” it wrote.
“Israel reiterated the offer to transfer any aid peacefully through safe channels to Gaza.”
Italy foreign minister: Israel assured me violence won't be used against flotilla
Italy’s foreign minister has said Israel’s armed forces assured him violence would not be used against the members of the flotilla.
"The boarding was planned, we are talking about it ... with Minister Saar so that there would be no violent actions on the part of the Tel Aviv armed forces, and this has been assured to me," Antonio Tajani said to Italian TV broadcaster Rai.
"We instructed our embassy in Tel Aviv and the consulate in Jerusalem to assist all Italians who will probably be taken to Ashdod, but then will be expelled," he added.
It comes after the country said it would stop providing assistance the aid mission on Tuesday.
Around 20 vessels approaching flotilla, crew members say
Some 20 unidentified vessels were seen approaching the international flotilla trying to deliver aid to Gaza on Wednesday night, multiple people on board said, as passengers put on life vests and braced for a takeover.
The Global Sumud Flotilla, which consists of more than 40 civilian boats carrying about 500 parliamentarians, lawyers and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, is trying to break Israel's blockade of Gaza with medicine and food, despite repeated warnings from Israel to turn back.
It is now within 90 nautical miles of the war-ravaged Strip.
The flotilla organisers said in a statement that they had detected at least 20 vessels on their radar about 3 nautical miles ahead of the fleet.
"This may signal a potential naval blockade. But let it be clear: we will not be intimidated by threats, harassment, or efforts to protect Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza," it said.
It is not clear who is operating the vessels. Israeli officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A live video feed from one of the boats in the flotilla showed passengers in life vests sitting in a circle on deck.
"They are already coming for us. Two dozen vessels are waiting for us," Jose Luis Ybot, a passenger on the flotilla, said in a video posted on social media.
Live stream shows flotilla nearing possible blockade
A live stream of the Global Sumud Flotilla’s vessels shows the boats approaching what they believe to be a military blockade near Gaza.
The stream has been cut off on a number of the vessels. On others, bright lights can be seen surrounding the boat through its windows.
Tracker shows flotilla approaching Gaza
A live tracker shows the Global Sumud Flotilla approaching Gaza.
The group has said it expects to be intercepted by Israeli military vessels within the next 45 minutes.
State of emergency declared on flotilla as Israeli military vessels approach
The Israeli navy is expected to begin intercepting dozens of boats from the Global Sumud Flotilla within an hour, organisers said, adding that a state of emergency has been declared on board their vessels attempting to bring aid to Gaza.
They said Israeli military vessels had approached to within about 10 miles, marking a critical moment as the flotilla nears a naval blockade.
Greta Thunberg hits back over Gaza flotilla claims: ‘No one would risk their lives for a publicity stunt’
Greta Thunberg has hit back at claims that the flotilla of Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ships she is on is a “publicity stunt”.
The Swedish activist is one of over 500 volunteers aboard the flotilla aiming to deliver medical supplies and food to the population of Gaza, who are experiencing widespread hunger due to an Israeli naval blockade.
Israeli authorities have characterised the Global Sumud Flotilla as a publicity stunt – a claim activists on board deny.
Asked in an interview with Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC about the accusations, Ms Thunberg said: “First of all I don’t think anyone would risk their lives for a publicity stunt. Second of all, if you think it’s a publicity stunt, have you asked people in Gaza if they consider this a publicity stunt?”
