Gaza flotilla live: Greta Thunberg to be deported as protests break out in several countries

Activists accuse Israel of 'illegally' intercepting vessels carrying aid into Gaza
Greta Thunberg is to be deported after her aid vessel was intercepted by the Israeli military as it neared the besieged Gaza Strip, Israeli officials have said.
The Israeli foreign ministry said that every vessel had been stopped from reaching the Strip in a statement on Thursday.
“All the passengers are safe and in good health,” it said. “They are making their way safely to Israel, from where they will be deported to Europe.”
One vessel appears to be lagging behind at a distance, Israel warned: “If it approaches, its attempt to enter an active combat zone and breach the blockade will also be prevented.”
The move to intercept the Global Sumud Flotilla has sparked backlash from the international community, with Turkey’s foreign ministry calling Israel’s interception “an act of terror”.
Nearly 500 activists, including Thunberg, were sailing on around 44 boats carrying aid through the Mediterranean Sea for more than a month, looking to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza as the enclave remained in the grip of widespread hunger.
What happens to Gaza flotilla activists detained by Israel?
Israeli forces have intercepted boats carrying aid for Gaza, thwarting the latest attempt by activists to break the Israeli blockade of the Palestinian territory and deliver supplies to its starving population.
As happened after previous attempts to breach the blockade, the detained activists were taken to Israel where they faced deportation, according to Israel's foreign ministry.
Some of those on the flotilla, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, had also been detained by Israeli authorities during previous attempts to break the blockade.
In the past, activists detained by Israel were not criminally prosecuted and instead their presence was treated as an immigration matter.
Adalah, a human rights organisation and legal centre in Israel, represented aid flotilla participants who were detained by Israel.
Suhad Bishara, the organisation's legal director, told Reuters that her team was awaiting the arrival of those detained overnight in the port of Ashdod, 40km north of the Gaza Strip.
She said once the flotilla crews arrived, they would be identified and transferred to the immigration authority to process them for anticipated deportation, before being moved into custody, likely in the Ketziot prison in southern Israel.
UN warns Israeli interception widens scope of unlawful blockade
The UN has commented on the Israeli interception of an aid flotilla bound for Gaza.
“As the occupying power, Israel must ensure food and medical supplies for the population to the fullest extent of the means available, or to agree to and facilitate impartial humanitarian relief schemes, delivered rapidly and without hindrance," UN spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said in an email to Reuters.
Mr Al-Kheetan called on Israel to respect the rights of detained volunteers.
Mikeno vessel may have entered Palestinian territorial waters
One of the flotilla’s vessels - the Mikeno - appeared to have got close to Gaza’s coast into the Palestinian territorial waters. However, the ship was later intercepted.
“Mikeno, sailing under the French flag, may have entered Palestinian territorial waters according to AIS data, but remains out of contact,” the Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement on Thursday.
Reports of injuries among 14 Irish citizens detained after Gaza-bound flotilla intercepted
At least 14 Irish citizens were detained after Israel intercepted a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.
Simon Harris, who is also the Foreign Affairs Minister, said there may be two other citizens whose presence is still being verified.
There are no reports of injuries among the Irish citizens, he said.
Police use tear gas and water cannons on Gaza protest in Geneva
Police sprayed tear gas on protesters in Geneva, Switzerland as they marched in support of the Gaza flotilla, eyewitnesses told Reuters news agency, which the police confirmed.
"We were retreating and suddenly got heavily gassed," an eyewitness told Reuters, describing a burning sensation in their eyes and difficultly breathing.
Israel's interception of the flotilla sparked protests in Geneva and Bern, as well as in Italy and Colombia.
Israel says all vessels have been intercepted
The Israeli foreign ministry has announced that the Global Sumud’s Flotilla “provocation is over”.
None of the “provocation yachts has succeeded in its attempt to enter an active combat zone or breach the lawful naval blockade”, the Israeli foreign ministry wrote on Thursday.
“All the passengers are safe and in good health. They are making their way safely to Israel, from where they will be deported to Europe.”
As Marinette and Mikeno appear to continue, it warned: “One last vessel of this provocation remains at a distance. If it approaches, its attempt to enter an active combat zone and breach the blockade will also be prevented.”
Colombia expels Israeli diplomats after citizens detained in flotilla interception
Colombia president announced the expulsion of all Israeli diplomats from his country after the Israeli military arrested two Colombian nationals during the interception of the flotilla carrying aid into Gaza.
In a statement, the office of Gustavo Petro said the Colombian women “who were engaged in human solidarity activities with Palestine" were detained by Israeli forces.
Amnesty International criticises Israeli interception of flotilla
Human rights group Amnesty International has called out Israel’s interception of the Gaza aid flotilla as a “calculated act of intimidation”.
The group called the action “a brazen assault against solidarity activists carrying out an entirely peaceful humanitarian mission,” Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said.
“This seizure comes after weeks of threats and incitement by Israeli officials against the flotilla and its participants and after several attempts to sabotage some of its ships,” he continued.
The head of Amnesty called for the unconditional release of all activists.
“The very fact that they had to set sail in the first place is a clear indictment of the international community’s persistent failure to end Israel’s ongoing genocide and to ensure the unhindered flow of aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”
