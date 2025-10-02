Gaza flotilla latest: Israeli forces detain Greta Thunberg after seizing more than a dozen vessels
Activists accuse Israel of 'illegally' intercepting vessels carrying aid into Gaza
Greta Thunberg’s aid vessel has been intercepted by the Israeli military as it nears the besieged Gaza Strip, Israeli officials have confirmed.
The Global Sumud Flotilla said three of its vessels had been boarded by military personnel in a post on Instagram on Wednesday evening. Israel’s foreign ministry later posted a clip of Ms Thunberg being detained by Israeli forces on X, writing “Greta and her friends are safe and healthy”.
“High alert. Our vessels are being illegally intercepted,” the group wrote.
“Cameras are offline and vessels have been boarded by military personnel. We are actively working to confirm the safety and status of all participants on board.”
More than 500 activists, including Greta Thunberg, are onboard around 45 boats carrying aid through the Mediterranean Sea for more than one month, looking to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza as the enclave remains in the grip of widespread hunger.
Ms Thunberg and fellow activists were previously arrested and detained in Israeli prison for a number of days after a previous flotilla was intercepted by the country’s military over the summer.
The group have said they fear a heavy-handed encounter with Israeli forces.
Gaza aid flotilla says dozens of boats remain en route despite Israeli naval interception
A flotilla carrying aid to Gaza said on Thursday that dozens of its vessels were still heading towards the Palestinian territory despite being intercepted by Israeli naval forces.
The Global Sumud Flotilla reported that 30 boats were continuing their journey in the early hours of Thursday morning, just 46 nautical miles from Gaza’s coast.
In a post on X at 3.20am local time (0020 GMT), the group said the ships were “still sailing strong … despite the incessant aggressions from the Israeli occupation navy”.
Flotilla spokesperson Saif Abukeshek said Israeli forces had intercepted 13 vessels carrying around 200 passengers, many of them from Spain and Italy.
Ewa Jasiewicz, a British-Polish activist and journalist, was on board the 2010 Gaza aid flotilla in which nine activists were killed. As she sails to Gaza for a second time, she told Alex Croft that she fears history may repeat itself.
Tonight's reports 'very concerning', Ireland's foreign minister says
Reports the Global Sumud Flotilla has been intercepted by Israeli military are “very concerning,” Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Harris has said.
“I am keeping in close contact with my officials who are working on the ground and have also spoken with EU counterparts on the Global Sumud Flotilla,” he wrote in a post on X.
“Tonight’s reports are very concerning. This is a peaceful mission to shine a light on a horrific humanitarian catastrophe.”
The Israeli military has intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla on its approach to Gaza on Wednesday evening.
Activists including Greta Thunberg are understood to have been detained after three vessels were stopped by a naval blockade around 70 nautical miles (130km) from the Gaza Strip.
Posting on social media, activists accused Israeli forces of using “water cannons” and “active aggression” against its passengers.
Israel’s foreign ministry said the “sole purpose” of the flotilla was “provocation”, adding Ms Thunberg and other activists were “safe” and being transferred to Israel.
Protesters rally across the world after Israeli forces intercept Sumud flotilla
The interception of several vessels in the Global Sumud Flotilla has sparked protests across the world on Wednesday evening.
Pictures show demonstrations breaking out in Naples, Rome, Buenos Aires, Barcelona, and Istanbul as protesters took to the streets.
Greta Thunberg detained by Israeli military
Greta Thunberg is among the activists detained by the Israeli military on Wednesday evening, officials confirmed.
The Swedish campaigner was filmed sat on the floor as she donned her hat and jacket next to an Israeli soldier.
