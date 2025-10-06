Gaza flotilla latest: Greta Thunberg to be deported to Greece after activists allege mistreatment by Israel
Greta Thunberg will be deported to Greece on Monday, activists who were aboard a flotilla seeking to deliver aid to Gaza, said.
In a post on X, they said: “Greta Thunberg set to be released tomorrow. To arrive in Greece.”
Several activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, detained while attempting to sail to Gaza, have returned home, alleging abuse and humiliation by Israeli guards. Israel’s foreign ministry earlier described reports that detainees had been mistreated as "complete lies".
Around 450 people were arrested when Israeli forces intercepted the convoy of 42 boats aiming to challenge Israel’s naval blockade and deliver symbolic aid to the famine-hit territory.
Detainees taken between Wednesday and Friday were transported to Israel. Among those detained was Swedish activist Thunberg, Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela and several European lawmakers.
Hazwani Helmi, a Malaysian citizen, told Reuters at the airport that they had witnessed Thunberg being mistreated, saying she was shoved and forced to wear an Israeli flag.
The interception of the flotilla came as US president Donald Trump was appearing to be brokering a fresh peace initiative in Gaza, including a proposed ceasefire, as he ordered Israel to stop bombing Gaza.
Gaza flotilla activists allege they were abused while detained in Israel: ‘Constant stress and humiliation’
Some of the activists detained while trying to reach Gaza by sea have returned to their home countries to describe abuse and humiliation at the hands of Israeli guards.
Some 450 activists were arrested as Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla, a fleet of 42 boats seeking to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza and deliver a symbolic amount of aid to the famine-stricken territory.
Those detained between Wednesday and Friday were brought to Israel, where many remain in prison.
Italian journalist Saverio Tommasi said Israeli soldiers withheld medicines and treated prisoners “like monkeys.”
“This is called torture. It’s called torture, a denial of human rights, even the most basic ones,” he said on his return at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport late Saturday.
Greta Thunberg among others set to be deported from Israel
More than 70 foreign nationals detained on the Gaza aid flotilla are set to be deported from Israel on Monday, with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg among them.
According to officials, the group will be transferred to Greece before continuing on to their home countries.
Those leaving include dozens of French, Greek, Italian, and Swedish citizens, whose governments confirmed arrangements for their repatriation.
