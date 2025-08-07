Gaza latest: Netanyahu says he wants Israel to take control of entire enclave as Cabinet meeting begins
Israeli leader suggests he would pass responsibility for governing the Strip onto ‘Arab forces’
Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he wants Israel to take control of the entire Gaza Strip in a significant expansion of the war effort.
In an interview with FOX News, the Israeli Prime Minister said that he wished to pass responsibility for governing the enclave to Arab forces, without providing further details.
“We don't want to govern it. We don't want to be there as a governing body,” he added.
Any move to fully occupy Gaza is likely to trigger fierce opposition internationally and from many in Israel, including the families of hostages held by Hamas.
His comments came as he prepared to meet with the Israeli Security Cabinet on Thursday evening to discuss a possible expansion of military operations in the Strip.
An Israeli official told the Associated Press that the Cabinet is expected to hold a lengthy debate and approve an expanded military plan to conquer all or parts of Gaza that are not yet under Israeli control.
The security cabinet session follows a meeting this week with the head of the military, which Israeli officials have described as tense, saying the military chief had pushed back on expanding the campaign.
Opinion polls show that most Israelis want the war to end in a deal that would see the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas-led Palestinian militants.isr
