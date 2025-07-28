Trump complains he didn't get 'thank you' from Gaza as he claims US gave $60m aid

Donald Trump has said Israel will “have to make a decision” about its next steps in the Gaza war, as aid officials warn that the coming days are “make or break” for starving Gazans.

"They don't want to give them back, and so Israel is going to have to make a decision," Mr Trump said after the collapse of ceasefire negotiations with Hamas.

"I know what I'd do, but I don't think it's appropriate that I say it,” he added.

It comes as a temporary pause in Israel’s military action from 10am to 8pm each day is set to allow more aid to be delivered to starving Palestinians.

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher told the BBC that the halt in action in three areas of Gaza may only last “a week or so” - but that the UN needs “weeks, months to build up supplies again”.

Aid blockades in recent months caused fatal levels of starvation to tear through the enclave. Israel says the blockade is to prevent Hamas stealing aid from trucks, but internal US government analysis found no evidence of systematic theft by Hamas of US-funded humanitarian supplies, Reuters reported.

Donald Trump has said the US will increase aid to Gaza, and on Monday is due to discuss the topic during a meeting with British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer in Scotland.