Gaza latest: Emergency meeting set for UN Security Council as Israel plans military takeover

Israeli political-security cabinet approved Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take full military control of Gaza City on Thursday

Bel Trew
Chief International Correspondent in Jerusalem
,Shahana Yasmin
Saturday 09 August 2025 04:15 EDT
Comments
Families of Israeli hostages protest Netanyahu plan to occupy Gaza

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Saturday following the revelation of Israel’s plans to seize control of Gaza City.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas called for an immediate emergency meeting of the United Nation’s most powerful body in order to stop Israel from escalating its military action in Gaza.

The Israeli political-security cabinet approved Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take full military control of Gaza City on Thursday.

Netanyahu’s office said that “the IDF will prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones”.

Hamas has warned the Israeli government that seizing control of Gaza City would mean “sacrificing” the hostages inside the besieged enclave, with the group declaring the decision a “war crime”.

Netanyahu said that neither Hamas nor the rival Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank would be allowed involvement in the civil administration that will take over.

UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer joined global leaders in condemning the decision to “further escalate its offensive”, adding it “only brings more bloodshed”.

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz has said the countries that condemn Israel and threaten sanctions "will not weaken our resolve”.

Hundreds risk arrest at London protest against Palestine Action terror ban

Hundreds of demonstrators are expected to rally in Parliament Square this weekend in defiance of the government’s ban on Palestine Action, which was recently designated a terrorist organisation under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Supporters risk arrest for displaying placards or expressing support for the group, with such offences carrying potential prison sentences of up to 14 years.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it will deploy a significant number of officers, including reinforcements from other forces, to manage the wave of protests. Deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan warned that “anyone showing support for Palestine Action can expect to be arrested.”

The protest, organised by Defend Our Juries, follows the recent charging of three individuals over similar actions at a previous event.

Two additional marches, one by the Palestine Coalition and another by Stop the Hate, are also planned in central London over the weekend.

Shahana Yasmin9 August 2025 09:15

Starmer told to ‘sit this one out’ on Gaza as US-UK split emerges

Sir Keir Starmer has faced sharp criticism from a US ambassador over his comments on Israel’s new Gaza plan, as tensions surface between the UK and US approaches to the conflict.

After Sir Keir called Israel’s move to seize control of Gaza City “wrong” and urged a “surge in humanitarian aid”, US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee wrote on social media: “Did the UK surrender to Nazis and drop food to them? Ever heard of Dresden, PM Starmer?”

Huckabee went further, suggesting that if Starmer had been prime minister during the Second World War, “the UK would be speaking German”, and later added that the UK leader “ought to sit this one out.”

Earlier on Friday, US vice president JD Vance acknowledged a “disagreement” between Washington and London over Middle East policy and confirmed the Trump administration has “no plans to recognise a Palestinian state.”

Shahana Yasmin9 August 2025 08:50

Israel rejects global criticism after approving plan to take control of Gaza

Israel has pushed back against international condemnation after its security cabinet approved a controversial plan to seize control of Gaza City as part of a wider military campaign.

Defence minister Israel Katz said threats of sanctions would “not weaken our resolve”, warning that Israel’s enemies would face “one strong, united fist”.

The plan includes five key goals: disarming Hamas, returning all hostages, demilitarising the Gaza Strip, asserting Israeli security control, and setting up a new civil administration not linked to Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

The move drew fierce opposition from the UN and several countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Canada, and Australia. Germany suspended arms exports, while prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said the move would “only bring more bloodshed”.

Hamas called the plan a “new war crime” that would “cost [Israel] dearly”.

Shahana Yasmin9 August 2025 08:30

Qatar joins Arab nations in condemning Israel move to occupy Gaza

Qatar’s foreign ministry has released a statement condemning Israel’s move to occupy Gaza.

The country joins the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and other Arab nations in denouncing the decision by Netanyahu’s government, after the Israeli prime minister suggested handing governing duties over the enclave over to Arab forces.

Bryony Gooch9 August 2025 03:00

Watch: Former Israeli prime minister calls for end to war in Gaza in critique of Netenyahu

Former Israeli prime minister calls for end to war in Gaza in critique of Netenyahu
Bryony Gooch9 August 2025 02:00

Analysis: Netanyahu’s brutal plan for Gaza is a gamble on Israel’s very future

Netanyahu’s brutal plan for Gaza is a gamble on Israel’s very future

As Germany pauses military sales to Israel in anger over Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu now faces global isolation and a sprint to authoritarianism – only America can stop it, writes world affairs editor Sam Kiley
Bryony Gooch9 August 2025 01:00

Watch: JD Vances disagrees with Starmer's plans to recognize Palestinian state

JD Vances disagrees with Starmer's plans to recognize Palestinian state
Bryony Gooch9 August 2025 00:00

Mapped: How much of Gaza is under military control?

(UN OCHA)
Bryony Gooch8 August 2025 23:00

UAE condemns Israel's occupation plans

The United Arab Emirates is the latest country to condemn Israel’s move to occupy Gaza, according to its state news agency.

The UAE joins the likes of the UK, Iran, Germany, Turkey and Canada in opposing Israel’s latest military expansion.

Bryony Gooch8 August 2025 22:30

Israel hits back at global condemnation of military takeover

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz has said the countries that condemn Israel and threaten sanctions "will not weaken our resolve" ahead of plans to expand its military operation in Gaza.

"Our enemies will find us as one strong, united fist that will strike them with great force," he added.

Bryony Gooch8 August 2025 21:54

