Gaza latest: Israel intensifies bombing of Gaza despite global outcry over slain Al Jazeera journalists
Mourners gather in large numbers for funerals of six slain journalists as UN calls killings a grave breach of international law
Palestinians are reporting some of the heaviest bombardments in weeks in areas east of Gaza City, even as international outcry mounted over the targeted killing of five Al Jazeera journalists and another freelance reporter.
Israeli tanks and planes pounded three eastern suburbs of Gaza City on Monday after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the military to speed up its plans to take over the enclave.
Netanyahu’s new offensive to occupy the entire enclave has been condemned by a host of countries including the UK, France and Germany, who have called on the United Nations to intervene. Mourners gathered in large numbers to attend the funeral of six journalists killed while sheltering in a tent near Al Shifa hospital, including Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif.
The Israeli military had accused Al-Sharif of being a “Hamas terrorist”, something Al Jazeera has denied.
The UN’s human rights office condemned the killings, calling it a grave breach of international law.
Sir Keir Starmer's office said the British government was "gravely concerned" and demanded an independent investigation.
Defiant Netanyahu vows to ‘finish the job’ in planned takeover of Gaza
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel “has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas”, as he addressed foreign media in Jerusalem.
Defending a planned military offensive, Mr Netanyahu asserted that “our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza”. He also pushed back against what he called a “global campaign of lies” amid growing condemnation of the plan both inside and outside Israel.
Mr Netanyahu remarked that chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany, one of Israel’s strongest backers, had “buckled under” by announcing that Germany won’t authorise exports of military equipment to Israel that could be used in Gaza until further notice.
Madonna urges Pope Leo to visit Gaza 'before it's too late'
Madonna has appealed to Pope Leo to travel to Gaza on a humanitarian mission to help starving Palestinian children, warning that “there is no more time.”
In an Instagram post on Monday, the American singer – who was raised a Roman Catholic – urged the pontiff to bring “light to the children before it’s too late.”
“Most Holy Father. Please go to Gaza and bring your light to the children before it’s too late. As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering. The children of the world belong to everyone. You are the only one of us who cannot be denied entry.”
Madonna said she was appealing to Pope Leo because “politics cannot effect change” but “consciousness can.”
The post, shared on her son Rocco’s birthday, described her plea as the best gift she could give him – asking “everyone to do what they can to help save the innocent children caught in the crossfire in Gaza.”
Since beginning his papacy in May, Pope Leo has been outspoken in his criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza, repeatedly voicing concern for Palestinian civilians under Israeli bombardment. It is unclear whether prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government would allow him entry to the enclave.
Australian PM says Netanyahu in denial about humanitarian situation in Gaza
Speaking about his phone call with the Israeli leader, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said Benjamin Netanyahu was "in denial" about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
His comments came a day after Australia joined a number of countries in plans to recognise a Palestinian state for the first time.
Mr Albanese said on Tuesday that the Netanyahu government's reluctance to listen to its allies contributed to Australia's decision to recognise a Palestinian state.
"He again reiterated to me what he has said publicly as well, which is to be in denial about the consequences that are occurring for innocent people," Mr Albanese said in an interview with state broadcaster ABC, recounting a Thursday phone call with Mr Netanyahu discussing the issue.
‘Give us the flour – or we will kill you’: Gaza’s starving face impossible choices
To get a bag of flour for his starving three children, Nedal AbuSharbi arms himself with a knife to protect against thieves and prepares to be shot by the Israeli military.
There is so little food in Gaza – in the grip of famine due to a punishing Israeli blockade and the war – that lawlessness has taken over around the land crossings where the few aid trucks are able to get in.
Now, the desperation is more acute with news that, rather than returning to the negotiating table, Israel is to widen its already devastating offensive and take full military control of the besieged Strip, starting with the remains of Gaza City, where Nedal is sheltering with his family.
Israel plans to widen coming offensive beyond Gaza City into last areas not under its control
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel plans to widen its coming offensive beyond Gaza City to the last areas not yet under Israeli control, and where most of Gaza's 2 million residents have sought shelter as the territory slides toward famine.
The mobilization of forces is expected to take weeks, and Israel may be using the threat of a wider offensive to try to pressure Hamas into releasing more hostages or surrendering after 22 months of war sparked by its Oct. 7, 2023, attack into Israel.
Any expansion of Israeli operations is likely to bring even more death and destruction to the war-ravaged territory, around 75% of which is already largely destroyed and controlled by Israel. A wider offensive would also force more people to flee and further disrupt the delivery of humanitarian aid during a severe hunger crisis.
Watch: ‘ Every airstrike could cost him his life’
Families of Israeli hostages make desperate plea for end to war
International leaders accuse Israel of losing 'humanity and reason'
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese on Monday added his country to a list moving toward recognition of a state of Palestine, along with France, Britain and Canada.
He said his government's decision aimed to build momentum toward a two-state solution, which he called the best path to ending violence and bringing leadership other than Hamas to Gaza.
"The situation in Gaza has gone beyond the world's worst fears," he said. "The Israeli government continues to defy international law and deny sufficient aid, food and water to desperate people, including children."
Also on Monday Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni announced new aid to Gaza in a phone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
She stressed the need to bring hostilities with Israel to an immediate halt and "shared her deep concern about recent Israeli decisions that appear to be leading to further military escalation," her office said in a statement.
Meloni reiterated that "the humanitarian situation in Gaza is unjustifiable and unacceptable."
Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also told the Italian daily La Stampa that Israel's government has "lost reason and humanity" over Gaza and raised the possibility of imposing sanctions.
Egypt renew efforts for peace talks
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty confirmed Monday that Egypt is pushing for negotiations to reach a deal that would end the war in Gaza, release Israeli hostages, guarantee aid entry and ultimately agree on a political road map that would lead to establishing a Palestinian state.
Deploying international forces to support establishing a Palestinian state was previously proposed throughout the war, but Israel has opposed the idea.
Abdelatty's comments in a news conference in Cairo came as mediators from Egypt and Qatar were working on a new framework that would include the release of all hostages — dead and alive — in one go, in return for an end of the war in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the strip, according to two Arab officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the issue.
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff met with the Qatari prime minister in Spain on Saturday to discuss new efforts.
Killing of Gaza journalists 'silencing some of few journalistic voices left'
Israel's killing of journalists in Gaza was "silencing of some of the few journalistic voices left" in the region, Ireland's deputy premier has said.
The National Union of Journalists held protests at the Spire in Dublin and in Writer's Square in Belfast on Monday evening to condemn the killing of reporters and camera operators in Gaza by Israel.
Ireland's deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Simon Harris said he is to engage with his EU counterparts in relation to Gaza on Monday.
"Can I say firstly, just to extend the sympathy and solidarity of the people of Ireland with Al Jazeera and the journalists - the five staff members of Al Jazeera and the one other reporter - who have been killed in a horrifying attack in Gaza," he said speaking outside Government Buildings on Monday.
"In many ways, it is the silencing of some of the few journalistic voices left in Gaza.
"Of course, any attack on any civilian - including, of course, any attack on any journalist - should always be absolutely condemned for what it is.
"At a time when the people of Gaza desperately need to see a ceasefire, an end to the violence, a surge in humanitarian aid, and of course, the release of the hostages, all of the indications from (Israeli President Benjamin) Netanyahu is of an Israeli government intended to go in the complete opposite direction to that.”
Bullets and dead bodies witnessed in central Gaza as Israeli bombardment continues
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its Saraya Field Hospital received about 30 injured from the Zikim area after Israeli bombardment saw at least 34 people killed on Monday.
Al-Shifa hospital received five bodies and over 70 wounded, said Mohamed Abu Selmiya, the hospital's director.
Relatives said casualties included children and an infant. Witnesses to gunfire near the Morag corridor said they saw barrages of bullets and later dead bodies, describing the grim scene as a near-daily occurrence.
The AP spoke to five witnesses who were among the crowds in central Gaza, the Teina area and the Morag corridor. All said that Israeli forces had fired toward the crowds.
"The occupation (forces) targeted us, as they do every day," said Hussain Matter, a displaced father of two who was in the Morag corridor. "Out of nowhere, you find bullets from everywhere."
Ahmed Atta said he helped carry a wounded man from the Teina area who had been shot in his shoulder and was bleeding. "It's a pattern," Atta said of the Israeli gunfire toward aid seekers.
Aid seekers were killed from 3 kilometers (nearly 2 miles) to just hundreds of meters (yards) from sites operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, according to Nasser and Awda hospitals.
