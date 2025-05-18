Israeli airstrikes kill 100 in Gaza Strip, with ‘complete families’ wiped out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 100 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip overnight, according to local health authorities.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

It has expanded its strikes on the enclave since Thursday, killing hundreds, in preparation for a new ground offensive to achieve 'operational control' in parts of Gaza.

"We have at least 100 martyrs since overnight. Complete families were wiped off the civil registration record by Israeli bombardment," Gaza health ministry spokesperson Khalil Al-Deqran said.

Israel has blocked the entry of medical, food and fuel supplies into Gaza since the start of March in an attempt to pressure Hamas into freeing Israeli hostages.

It has also approved plans that could involve seizing the entire Gaza strip and controlling aid.

open image in gallery A site destroyed by Israeli airstrikes overnight in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip ( AP )

Hamas, for its part, says it will only free the hostages in return for an Israeli ceasefire.

Egyptian and Qatari mediators, backed by the United States, began a new round of indirect ceasefire talks between the two sides on Saturday.

However, sources close to the negotiations said there had been no breakthrough.

A Palestinian official close to the talks, which are taking place in the Qatari capital of Doha, said: "Hamas is flexible about the number of hostages it can free, but the problem has always been over Israel's commitment to end the war."

Britain's Sky News Arabica and the BBC both reported that the Palestinian militant group had proposed releasing about half its Israeli hostages in exchange for a two-month ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

open image in gallery There has been extensive damage to parts of Khan Younis ( AP )

A Hamas official said: "Israel's position is unchanged, they want their prisoners released, without a commitment to end the war."

One of Israel's overnight strikes hit a tent encampment housing displaced families in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, killing women and children, wounding dozens and setting several tents ablaze.

Hamas described the strike as a "new brutal crime" and blamed the US administration for the escalation.

Among the dozens killed earlier on Sunday were three journalists and their families. Medical officials said another family in northern Gaza lost at least 20 of its members.

Zakaria Al-Sinwar, the brother of former Hamas chief Yehya Al-Sinwar whom Israel killed last October, and three of his children were killed in an Israeli airstrike on their tent in central Gaza Strip, medics said. Mr Sinwar was a history lecturer at a Gaza university.

open image in gallery Flames rise from northern Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border on Saturday ( Reuters )

The Gaza healthcare system is barely operational because of repeated Israeli bombardment and raids on hospitals. The blockade on aid supplies has compounded their difficulties while adding to widespread hunger, for which Israel blames Hamas.

"Hospitals are overwhelmed with the growing number of casualties, many are children, several cases of amputations and the hospitals, which have been hit repeatedly by the occupation, are struggling with shortages of medical supplies," Mr Deqran said.

On Saturday, the Israeli military said in a statement that it was conducting extensive strikes in areas of Gaza as part of its plan to reach its war objectives.

Israel's declared goal in Gaza is the elimination of the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas, which attacked Israeli communities on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and seizing about 250 hostages.

The Israeli military campaign has devastated the enclave, pushing nearly all residents from their homes and killing more than 53,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities.