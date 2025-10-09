Gaza latest: Trump says ‘first steps’ of ceasefire deal agreed with Israel preparing to receive hostages from Hamas
Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed to first stage of ceasefire plan involving release of hostages and partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza
US president Donald Trump on Wednesday said Israel and Hamas have agreed to the “first phase” of a peace deal to pause fighting and begin releasing hostages and prisoners.
“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Mr Trump wrote on social media.
According to people familiar with the talks, Hamas is expected to release all 20 living hostages within days as Israeli troops pull back from most of Gaza. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “With God’s help we will bring them all home.”
Hamas confirmed that the agreement includes troop withdrawal, prisoner exchanges, and the entry of aid.
The Israeli military warned civilians not to return to northern Gaza, calling it “a dangerous combat zone.”
UN General Assembly president Annalena Baerbock welcomed the deal as “a ray of hope after more than 700 days of death, destruction and despair”, as she sought "the immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid”.
In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, families of captives chanted “Nobel prize to Trump” while celebrating the announcement.
What we know about the Israel-Hamas deal...so far
- President Donald Trump announced Wednesday Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a peace deal, which includes the release of all 48 remaining hostages, only 20 of whom are believed to still be alive.
- Trump called the agreement “the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “With God's help we will bring them all home,” referring to the remaining hostages.
- Hamas is expected to release all 20 living hostages as early as this weekend, according to AP sources.
Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed to the 'first phase' of his peace plan
US president Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the "first phase" of his peace plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners, in a major breakthrough in the two-year-old war.
"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," Trump wrote on social media.
Hamas plans to release all 20 living hostages in the coming days, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media, "With God's help we will bring them all home."
Hamas said separately that the deal would ensure the withdrawal of Israeli troops as well as allow for the entry of aid and exchange of hostages and prisoners.
Hamas shares gratitude for Trump after 'first phase' of peace deal reached
Hamas has shared its gratitude for President Donald Trump’s role in reaching the “first phase” of a peace deal between the Palestinian militant group and Israel.
Trump announced via Truth Social Wednesday, “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”
In a subsequent press release, Hamas said, “We also value the efforts of US President Donald Trump, who seeks to bring about a definitive end to the war and a complete withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip.”
Trump said Netanyahu was 'so happy' on post-peace deal call
President Donald Trump has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “so happy” during a phone call after his country and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a peace deal Wednesday.
“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”
Shortly after the announcement, Trump told Axios he just had a “great” call with Netanyahu, adding, “He is so happy. He should be. It is a great achievement. The whole world has come together to reach this deal, including countries that were enemies.”
Axios reported Netanyahu invited Trump to address Israel’s parliament, the Knesset.
"I will definitely do that if they want me to,” Trump told the outlet.
Earlier Wednesday, the White House said Trump may go to the Middle East shortly after his yearly check-up at the Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday.
Watch: Trump explains how he 'Arab nations' on board with peace deal: 'I develop relationships with people'
President Donald Trump has explained how he got “Arab nations” on board with an Israel-Hamas peace deal, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday, “I develop relationships with people.”
Earlier Wednesday, Trump announced in a Truth Social post that Israel and Hamas “signed off” on the first stage of the peace deal.
“This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen,” Trump said.
Gaza hostage advocacy group reacts to peace deal: 'Our struggle is not over'
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced in a press release following the signing of an Israel-Hamas peace deal, “Our struggle is not over.”
Trump announced the deal Wednesday, saying that both Israel and Hamas “signed off” on the first phase of it.
All the 48 remaining hostages in Gaza, only 20 of whom are believed to still be alive, will be returned, and Israel will withdraw their troops, Trump said.
While the hostage advocacy group said the peace deal announcement “represents important and meaningful progress,” it said, “Our struggle is not over and will not end until the last hostage returns.”
Hamas is expected to release all 20 living hostages as early as this weekend, according to AP sources.
Analysis: Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace deal. What’s next?
Bel Trew writes:
Wednesday evening in the United States brought the news millions across the world have been praying for: a ceasefire deal for Gaza that hopefully heralds in the end of one of the bloodiest conflicts of our time.
The details of the deal have yet to be fully disclosed. Reports are emerging that it will initially concern the release of the remaining 20 living hostages, who could be freed as early as this weekend. In tandem, there will be the release of hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli prisons and a staged withdrawal of Israeli forces from the besieged enclave.
A source familiar with the negotiations told The Independent Hamas will start releasing the 20 living hostages as early as Saturday, the 28 bodies of the remaining deceased hostages are apparently not included in this phase.
But it is important to note this is an initial phase, not the entire plan for the final end to this devastating two-year conflict. It is not an answer to what comes next for Gaza.
Read on...
Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace deal. What’s next?
Trump claims Israel and Hamas have signed off on ‘first Phase of our Peace Plan’ and all hostages will be released ‘very soon’
Trump claims Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Gaza peace plan
Who will run any post-war Gaza administration?
Trump's plan calls for an international body led by Trump himself and including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to play a role in Gaza's post-war administration.
Arab countries which back the plan say it must lead to eventual independence for a Palestinian state, which Netanyahu says will never happen.
Even if a major breakthrough is reached, there is no clear indication who will rule Gaza when the war ends.
Netanyahu, Trump, Western and Arab states have ruled out a role for Hamas, which has run Gaza since driving out Palestinian rivals in 2007.
Hamas has said it was ready to relinquish Gaza governance, but only to a Palestinian technocrat government supervised by the Palestinian Authority and backed by Arab and Muslim countries, as per a longstanding Egyptian proposal.
It rejects any role for Blair or foreign rule of Gaza.
Netanyahu to approve Gaza ceasefire in government on Thursday
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would convene the government on Thursday to approve the Gaza ceasefire agreement aimed at bringing home all the Israeli hostages.
"A great day for Israel," Netanyahu added in a statement following US President Donald Trump's announcement that a deal had been reached between Israel and Hamas to end the two-year war in Gaza.
