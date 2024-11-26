Israel-Lebanon latest: Pressure on Netanyahu to accept ceasefire deal and allow 60,000 to return home
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will consider the deal later today, marking a significant breakthrough in the Middle Eastern conflict
Israel is poised to approve a ceasfire plan with Iran-backed Hezbollah, which could pave the way for an end to the broader conflict that has enguled the region for more than a year.
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will chair a security council meeting later today, where he is facing international pressure to agree to a deal that has already won Lebanese support.
The Shia militia and Israel have exchanged near-daily rocket fire across the southern Lebanon border since Hamas launched its cross-border attack into southern Israel on 7 October last year.
On 1 October 2024, Israel launched a ground invasion into southern Lebanon and has carried out airstrikes across Beirut, killing senior Hezbollah commanders.
In Washington, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday, “We’re close” but “nothing is done until everything is done”. The French presidency said discussions on a ceasefire had made significant progress.
