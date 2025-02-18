Vladimir Putin: I won’t allow Starmer’s plan for troops in Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia and the United States shook hands today on an agreement to resume full diplomatic relations and establish Ukraine peace talks, cementing an extraordinary reversal of international policy under Donald Trump’s presidency.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio greeted his smiling counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Riyadh and said ending the war could open “incredible opportunities that exist to partner with the Russians geopolitically on issues of common interest and, frankly, economically”.

Immediately, Russia hardened its demands even further over Ukraine, dismissing the idea put forward by Sir Keir Starmer of British or other Nato-led peacekeeping troops in the event of a truce.

“We explained today that the appearance of armed forces from … Nato countries, but under a false flag, under the flag of the European Union or under national flags, does not change anything,” Lavrov said. “This is unacceptable to us.”

The talks in Saudi Arabia – unthinkable even six months ago – were aimed as a step toward ending Russia’s war in Ukraine after Mr Trump ordered officials to begin negotiations.

Mr Rubio said the sides agreed as a first step to re-establish full staffing of their respective embassies, reversing the expulsions that followed Mr Putin’s invasion.

He said those moves had “really diminished our ability to operate in Moscow” and that Russia would say the same about its mission in Washington. “We’re going to need to have vibrant diplomatic missions that are able to function normally,” he said.

Mr Lavrov said that “the conversation was very useful”.

The comments were likely to cause dismay in Europe, where leaders met in Paris on Monday to discuss Mr Trump’s desire to end US transatlantic security guarantees.

Ukraine was shut out of Tuesday’s meeting in the Saudi capital.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has already said his country will not accept the outcome of any talks it has not taken part in, was visiting Turkey where he reiterated his demand for a full return to 2014 borders, before the annexation of Crimea.

“No matter how difficult it is for us, Ukraine will not legally recognise the parts occupied by Russia,” he told reporters. “The east is ours, Crimea is ours and all the other towns and villages that are important for us.”

Kyiv’s participation in such talks was a bedrock of US policy under Mr Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, whose administration also led international efforts to isolate Russia over the war.

White House officials have rejected the claim Europe has been left out of the conversation, noting that administration officials have spoken to several leaders.

The meeting at the Diriyah Palace also highlights de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to be a major diplomatic player, burnishing a reputation severely tarnished by the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi state media described the talks as happening at the prince’s direction. Saudi Arabia has also helped in prisoner negotiations and hosted Mr Zelensky for an Arab League summit in 2023.

However, Mr Zelensky on Tuesday cancelled a visit to the kingdom planned for later this week.

Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report