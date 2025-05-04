Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Putin claims he ‘hopes nuclear weapons will not be needed’ in Ukraine

Putin has been reflecting on his 25 years in power

The Associated Press
Sunday 04 May 2025 09:52 EDT
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin reacts as he meets with the Governor of the Moscow Region in Moscow on April 8, 2025. (Photo by Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin reacts as he meets with the Governor of the Moscow Region in Moscow on April 8, 2025. (Photo by Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has downplayed the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a recent interview with Russian state television, reflecting on his 25 years in power, Putin asserted that the need for nuclear deployment has not arisen, and expressed his hope that it never will.

He maintained that Russia possesses the necessary resources and capabilities to achieve a "logical conclusion" in the conflict.

Responding to a question about Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, Putin said: “There has been no need to use those (nuclear) weapons ... and I hope they will not be required.”

“We have enough strength and means to bring what was started in 2022 to a logical conclusion with the outcome Russia requires,” he said.

Municipal workers clean up around burnt cars in the residential area following Russia's drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Municipal workers clean up around burnt cars in the residential area following Russia's drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Putin signed a revamped version of Russia’s nuclear doctrine in November 2024, spelling out the circumstances that allow him to use Moscow’s atomic arsenal, the world’s largest. That version lowered the bar, giving him that option in response to even a conventional attack backed by a nuclear power.

In the film, Putin also said Russia did not launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine — what he called a “special military operation” — in 2014, when it illegally annexed Crimea, because it was “practically unrealistic.”

“The country was not ready for such a frontal confrontation with the entire collective West,” he said. He claimed also that Russia "sincerely sought to solve the problem of Donbas by peaceful means.”

Putin said that reconciliation with Ukraine was “inevitable."

A municipal worker cleans a street in front of the Kremlin in Moscow on April 23, 2025
A municipal worker cleans a street in front of the Kremlin in Moscow on April 23, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

Russia and Ukraine, however, remain are at odds over competing ceasefire proposals.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday, in comments made public Saturday, that Moscow’s announcement of a 72-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Victory Day in World War II is merely an attempt to create a “soft atmosphere” ahead of Russia’s annual celebrations.

Zelenskyy instead renewed calls for a more substantial 30-day pause in hostilities, as the U.S. had initially proposed. He said the proposed ceasefire could start anytime as a meaningful step toward ending the war.

The Kremlin said the truce was on humanitarian grounds and will run from the start of May 8 and last through the end of May 10 to mark Moscow’s defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 — Russia’s biggest secular holiday.

A Russian drone attack overnight on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, wounded 11 people, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Sunday. Two children were among the wounded.

The attack woke up Valentyna Fesiuk, an 83-year-old resident of Kyiv's Obolon district.

“I was just sleeping when the house shook," said Valentyna Fesiuk, an 83-year-old resident of Kyiv’s Obolon district. "It was at 12:30. An apartment on the 12th floor caught fire," she told The Associated Press.

Another resident, Viacheslav Khotab, saw his car burning. "I was covered with broken glass,” he said. “I couldn’t do anything.”

The 54-year-old was frustrated with stalled peace negotiations: "They can’t agree on anything, and we are the ones who suffer the consequences.”

Daryna Kravchuk, an 18-year-old student in the district, described how “five to six minutes after the air raid was activated, we heard a strong impact, everything started shaking. ... There were three strikes almost in a row after the air raid was activated."

“It’s very scary to witness, we have been suffering from this for so long. People are just suffering all the time. ... It’s still very hard to see our country constantly being destroyed,” she told the AP.

Two people were killed by Russian guided bombs Sunday, one each in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions, local officials said.

Russia fired a total of 165 exploding drones and decoys overnight, Ukraine’s air force said. Of those, 69 were intercepted and a further 80 lost, likely having been electronically jammed. Russia also launched two ballistic missiles.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 13 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in