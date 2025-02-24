Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States joined Russia, North Korea and Belarus at the UN in refusing to blame Vladimir Putin for illegally invading Ukraine.

Washington, alongside the three dictatorships, rejected a UN General Assembly resolution calling on Russian forces to withdraw from the war-torn country.

The motion, which was drafted by Ukraine and other European countries, passed with 93 votes in favour on Monday. Eighteen countries voted against it and 64 countries, including China, abstained.

The US urged other countries to vote against it and proposed a separate resolution which called for an end to the three-year-long war but did not single out Moscow for any responsibility in the conflict.

open image in gallery US president Donald Trump spoke alongside French president Emmanuel Macron on Monday, where he refused to call Vladimir Putin a dictator ( Reuters )

It was a three-paragraph resolution that called for a “swift end to the conflict and a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.”

Washington was eventually forced to abstain on this resolution after European countries amended the draft to include language condemning Russia and reiterating support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

It also passed with the amendments with 93 votes in favour, while 73 states abstained and eight voted against. The US abstained alongside China and Hungary. Russia voted against it.

The UN Security Council later approved the original US-sponsored resolution. The vote in the 15-member council was 10-0 with five countries abstaining.

Last week, US president Donald Trump blamed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for starting the war and called him a “dictator”.

open image in gallery Last week, US president Donald Trump blamed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for starting the war and called him a ‘dictator’ ( AP )

“A Dictator without Elections, Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left,” Mr Trump said on TruthSocial.

He later admitted Mr Putin had invaded Ukraine but said the US and Kyiv should not have allowed him to do it, repeating his claim the war never would have started if he was US president in 2022.

On Monday, Mr Trump again refused to call Mr Putin a dictator. Mr Trump said he did “not use those words lightly” when asked the question at the White House alongside French president Emmanuel Macron.

“I don’t use those words lightly. We are going to see how it all works out. We will see what happens,” Mr Trump said.