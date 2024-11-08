Ukraine-Russia latest: Putin hails ‘courageous’ Trump after election win as Zelensky rejects ceasefire
Biden administration reaffirms commitment to ramping up support for Ukraine
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Russian president Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on winning the US election and said Moscow was ready for dialogue with the president-elect.
In his first public remarks since Mr Trump’s historic win, Mr Putin said yesterday Mr Trump had acted “like a real man” during an assassination attempt on him while he was speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July.
Mr Trump’s win has raised tensions, especially in Ukraine, where Moscow’s forces have made swift advances, supported by North Korean troops stationed in Russia’s Kursk region.
Meanwhile, Mr Zelensky praised Mr Trump’s election victory and described a recent phone conversation with him as “excellent”.
He however denounced calls for a ceasefire without firm security guarantees, calling it “nonsense”.
The Biden administration has reaffirmed its commitment to ramping up support for Ukraine ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, ensuring continued aid even if Mr Trump assumes office in January.
“That’s not going to change,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as she clarified that there would be no disruption in the flow of assistance. “We’re going to surge and get that out there to Ukraine.”
Ukraine had ‘good conversations’ with Donald Trump, says Zelensky
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky revealed his country has had “good conversations” with Donald Trump, following the latter’s election victory in the US. Mr Zelensky congratulated Trump on his victory over Kamala Harris in a new video address on Wednesday evening (6 November). The Ukrainian president said: “I congratulate him on this victory. In general, it was extremely important for us in Ukraine and for all of Europe to consistently hear the words of the then-45th President of the United States about “peace through strength.” And if this becomes the policy principle of the 47th President of the United States, America and the whole world will undoubtedly benefit from it.” During his election campaign, Trump has threatened both a withdrawal of NATO commitments and a fundamental shift of support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.
Zelensky rejects ceasefire proposal as ‘nonsense,’ citing security concerns for Ukraine
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has denounced calls for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict without firm security guarantees for Kyiv, arguing that such proposals ultimately serve Russian interests. At a recent summit, Mr Zelensky sharply criticised the notion of halting hostilities without measures to prevent a future Russian escalation, calling it a “very scary challenge” for Ukrainians.
“A ceasefire is being proposed, for instance, by a leader who is against having Ukraine in Nato. Imagine... this is nonsense and disharmony,” Mr Zelensky said.
He also noted that similar appeals for a ceasefire have been voiced by other countries, including Brazil and China, and argued that such suggestions align with Moscow’s objectives rather than prioritising Ukraine’s security needs.
Trump's victory increases uncertainty for Ukraine amid Russian advances
Volodymyr Zelensky was among the first leaders to congratulate Donald Trump, who on the campaign trail criticised the scale of US military and financial support for Kyiv and vowed to end the war quickly, without saying how.
The United States has been Kyiv’s most important ally in the war and Mr Zelensky has pointedly praised Mr Trump’s election victory in his statements.
He spoke by telephone with the Republican late on Wednesday and described the conversation as “excellent”.
“I believe President Trump really wants a quick decision. Wants - it does not mean that it will happen. And I’m (talking) here without any reproach, I am just saying that we are where we are,” he told reporters.
In Russia, whose troops control around a fifth of Ukrainian territory, president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was ready to speak to Trump, as any ideas on facilitating an end to the Ukraine crisis merited attention.
Mr Zelensky said: “We must be preparing for any decision. We want a fair end to the war. I am sure that the imminent end of the war means losses.”
Gaza, Ukraine, and beyond: What a second Trump term means for the world
Gaza, Ukraine, and beyond: What a second Trump term means for the world
From how he would handle bloody wars ravaging the Middle East to promises of mass deportation to Latin America, Bel Trew delves into what the landscape of a Trump presidency may look like
Biden administration pledges continued aid to Ukraine ahead of Trump’s potential presidency
The Biden administration has reaffirmed its commitment to ramping up support for Ukraine ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, ensuring continued aid even if Donald Trump assumes office in January.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified that there would be no disruption in the flow of assistance, emphasising the critical importance of providing Ukraine with the resources it requires.
“That’s not going to change. We’re going to surge and get that out there to Ukraine. We understand how important it is to make sure they have what they need,” Ms Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
Zelensky unaware of Trump's plan to end Ukraine war quickly
President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday said he was not aware of any details of US president-elect Donald Trump’s plan to end the Ukraine war quickly and he was convinced a rapid end would entail major concessions for Kyiv.
The Ukrainian leader told a news conference at the European Political Community summit in Budapest that he believed Mr Trump wanted to end the war with Russia quickly, but that he had not discussed a plan with him.
“If it’s just fast, it means losses for Ukraine. I just don’t yet understand how this could be in any other way. Maybe we do not know something, do not see,” he said.
Mr Trump’s election victory this week has escalated a sense of great uncertainty for Ukraine’s war effort at a perilous moment with Moscow’s troops making their most rapid advances in months and North Korean troops deployed in Russia’s Kursk region.
Europe must make clear to US its continued backing for Ukraine, Finnish PM says
European countries need to send a clear message to the United States and the incoming Trump administration that they will support Ukraine as much as needed, Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Thursday.
“Our message needs to be clear and strong,” Orpo told reporters ahead of a meeting of European leaders in Budapest.
Orpo added that Ukraine was fighting for a “model” that included membership of the European Union and NATO. Finland, which is an EU member, joined NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Putin says Ukraine must remain neutral for there to be peace
Vladimir Putin said yesterday Ukraine should remain neutral for there to be a chance for peace, adding that the borders of Ukraine should be in accordance with the wishes of the people living in Russian-claimed territories.
“If there is no neutrality, it is difficult to imagine the existence of any good-neighbourly relations between Russia and Ukraine,” Mr Putin said.
He said Russia had recognised Ukraine’s post-Soviet borders based on the understanding that it would be neutral. The US-led Nato military alliance has repeatedly said that Ukraine would one day join.
If Ukraine was not neutral, it would be “constantly used as a tool in the wrong hands and to the detriment of the interests of the Russian Federation,” Mr Putin said.
Russia controls about a fifth of Ukraine after more than two and a half years of war.
Putin says he doesn't want Russia to go back to pre-2022 path
Russian president Vladimir Putin said yesterday that he did not want Russia to go back to the path it was on until 2022 before the Ukraine war, when he said other countries were trying to subordinate it to their interests.
The Kremlin leader was asked at the close of a marathon question-and-answer session if Russia would return to its former path once the Putin era was over.
“Russia goes its own way. I hope it will not turn away from its national interests. But of course, it needs to be integrated, we have never refused this, but I would not like Russia to return to the path it was on before 2022,” he said.
“This was a path that was associated with a hidden, veiled intervention in relation to our country, aimed at subordinating it to the interests of some other countries that believed that they had the right to do this. Russia cannot exist in such a subordinate or semi-subordinate state.”
Two hurt in Russian drone attack on Kyiv, city officials say
Fragments from downed Russian drones injured at least two people and damaged several buildings in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv overnight, city officials said on Thursday.
Ten buildings were damaged by drone debris, including a medical facility and a business centre, said Serhiy Popko, head of the city’s military administration.
The attack also caused a fire in a restaurant on the 33rd storey of a building in the wealthy central Pechersk district, and three residential buildings were also damaged in other areas, Popko said.
Photos posted by the city authorities showed burnt-out vehicles in ruined garages, and shattered windows and charred walls in another location.
Popko said more than 30 drones had been brought down in and around the capital in the latest overnight attack.
“Currently, there is no air raid alert in Kyiv. But there are drones in the airspace of Ukraine that may move towards Kyiv,” he warned in a message on the Telegram app on Thursday morning.
Air raid sirens sounded again in Kyiv shortly after 9.00 a.m. (0700 GMT).
Large-scale drone attacks have become a nightly danger for Kyiv residents over the past month as Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, increased the number of drones launched against Ukraine.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments