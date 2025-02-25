Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three years on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, deadly attacks and drone strikes continue on a daily basis.

More than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since the beginning of the war, according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, and tens of thousands more injured.

A recent US diplomatic blitz on the war has sent Kyiv and key allies scrambling to ensure a seat at the table amid concerns that Washington and Moscow could press ahead with a deal that won’t be favourable to them.

With Ukraine left on the outside looking in, the war-torn country’s citizens continue to deal with the reality of a war that is very much still ongoing.

Follow updates from the frontline in Ukraine below:

Tuesday 25 February

Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches strikes on Ukraine

NATO member Poland scrambled aircraft early on Tuesday to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched air strikes targeting western Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said.

"The steps taken are aimed at ensuring security in the regions bordering the areas at risk," the Command said on X.

Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Sumy were reportedly among the Russian targets.

All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts starting at around 0350 GMT after Ukraine's Air Force warned of Russian missile attacks.

Ukraine says it shot down six missiles and 133 drones launched by Russia

The Ukrainian military said Russia launched an attack using seven missiles and 213 drones overnight.

Kyiv's air force shot down six missiles and 133 drones, the military said. Another 79 drones did not reach their targets, likely due to electronic warfare.

Russian air attack on Ukraine injures four in Kyiv region

A Russian attack wounded four people and damaged residential buildings across Ukraine overnight, local officials said on Tuesday.

Mykola Kalashnyk, governor of the region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, said one woman was injured in the attack which also damaged 12 private residences.

"She received wounds to her leg, she has been hospitalised," Kalashnyk said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Two more people were injured in the northeastern region of Sumy and one woman was hospitalised after the attack on the central region of Zhytmoyr.

open image in gallery Ukrainian service personnel use searchlights as they search for drones in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike on Sunday ( REUTERS )

All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts starting at around 3.50am after the country's air force warned of a Russian missile attack that also forced NATO-member neighbouring Poland to scramble aircraft to ensure air safety.

The full scale of the attack was not immediately clear. There was no comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks in the war, which Russia launched three years ago on its smaller neighbour and has since killed thousands, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

Monday 24 February

Russian forces capture another settlement in eastern Ukraine, RIA reports

Russian forces captured the settlement of Topoli in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, the RIA state news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian defence ministry. Reuters has been unable to verify the report.

Sunday 23 February

Russia captures two more villages in Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday that its forces had taken control of the villages of Ulakly and Novoandriivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Saturday 22 February

Russian forces capture another village in eastern Ukraine, RIA reports

Russian forces have captured the village of Novolyubivka in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, the RIA state news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Russian defence ministry.

The defence ministry said Russian forces had hit Ukrainian military airfields, drone storage sites and ammunition and fuel storage facilities, Russian state agencies reported.

Friday 21 February

Russia claims it has taken control of two more east Ukrainian villages

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had taken control of the villages of Nadiivka and Novosilka, both of which are in the southern part of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Thursday 20 February

Russia claims to be advancing in all directions

Russian forces have taken back more than 309sq miles of territory from Ukraine in the Kursk region of western Russia, or about 64 per cent of the total taken by Ukraine since an incursion began last year, a top Russian general said.

Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi, head of the General Staff's main operational directorate, told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper that Russia was advancing in all directions and Ukraine had been pushed into a defensive stance since February 2024 amid a major Russian offensive that took back considerable territory.

Rudskoi said Russia now controlled 75 per cent of Ukraine's Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions and more than 99 per cent of the Luhansk region.

He said the four regions are now legally part of Russia and will never be returned to Ukraine.

open image in gallery Servicemen of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket system toward Russian troops ( via REUTERS )

"Last year was a turning point in achieving our goals. The Kyiv regime will no longer be able to significantly change the situation on the battlefield," Rudskoi said.

"The enemy has largely lost the ability to produce the necessary weapons, equipment and ammunition. Mobilisation is usually forced."

Rudskoi said the future of the conflict no longer depended on Ukraine but on whether or not the West would agree to craft a new European security architecture which took into account Russia's interests.

Wednesday 19 February

Russian attack on Odesa injures four, leaves residents in freezing cold

Russia launched a barrage of drones on Ukraine's southern city of Odesa, hitting energy infrastructure and leaving at least 160,000 people without heating in sub-zero temperatures, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday.

The drone attack injured four people, including a child, and caused widespread power cuts, interrupting heating supplies to about 500 apartment buildings, 13 schools, a kindergarten, and several hospitals, officials said.

The temperature in the Black Sea port is currently about -6C.

"Rescue operations are underway in Odesa after another Russian attack on the energy infrastructure," Zelensky said.

"It is civilian energy facilities against which the Russian army has not spared neither missiles nor attack drones for almost three years."

The Ukrainian military said that Russia launched 167 drones during overnight attacks on the southern Odesa region and other regions across the country. Air defence units and mobile drone hunting groups shot down 106 of them, the military said.

Tuesday 18 February

Russia claims control of Yampolivka

Russian forces took control of the settlement of Yampolivka in eastern Ukraine, the RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Defence Ministry.

Large Russian drone attack injures civilians in central Ukraine, official says

A Russian overnight drone attack on the city of Dolynska in central Ukraine injured a mother and her two children and forced the evacuation of people from 38 flats after their apartment building was damaged, a regional official said on Tuesday.

“A difficult night for the Kirovohrad region,” Andriy Raikovych, governor of the Kirovohrad region said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. “An enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Dolynska.”

The mother and one of the children were hospitalised, Raikovych added. He posted photos of flames bursting out of windows of a high-storey apartment building.

Both Moscow and Kyiv deny targeting civilians in their attacks in the war, that Russia started with its full-scale invasion on Ukraine nearly three years ago. But thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

The attack took place as top Russian and U.S. officials are meeting in Saudi Arabia for talks - without the participation of Kyiv or its European allies - on how to end the war in Ukraine.