Ukraine frontline latest: Russian launches barrage of drones on Odesa

Russia invaded Ukraine almost three years ago.

Putin has demanded that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the four regions that Russia illegally annexed in September 2022.

A recent US diplomatic blitz on the war has sent Kyiv and key allies scrambling to ensure a seat at the table amid concerns that Washington and Moscow could press ahead with a deal that won’t be favourable to them.

In Ukraine the fighting continues, as soldiers on both sides battle for every inch of land and drone strikes are almost every day.

Follow updates from the frontline in Ukraine below:

19/02/2025: Russian attack on Odesa injures four, leaves residents in freezing cold

Russia launched a barrage of drones on Ukraine's southern city of Odesa, hitting energy infrastructure and leaving at least 160,000 people without heating in sub-zero temperatures, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday.

The drone attack injured four people, including a child, and caused widespread power cuts, interrupting heating supplies to about 500 apartment buildings, 13 schools, a kindergarten, and several hospitals, officials said.

The temperature in the Black Sea port is currently about -6degC.

"Rescue operations are underway in Odesa after another Russian attack on the energy infrastructure," Zelensky said.

"It is civilian energy facilities against which the Russian army has not spared neither missiles nor attack drones for almost three years."

The Ukrainian military said that Russia launched 167 drones during overnight attacks on the southern Odesa region and other regions across the country. Air defence units and mobile drone hunting groups shot down 106 of them, the military said.

18/02/2025: Russia claims control of Yampolivka

Russian forces took control of the settlement of Yampolivka in eastern Ukraine, the RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Defence Ministry.

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.

18/03/2025: Large Russian drone attack injures civilians in central Ukraine, official says

A Russian overnight drone attack on the city of Dolynska in central Ukraine injured a mother and her two children and forced the evacuation of people from 38 flats after their apartment building was damaged, a regional official said on Tuesday.

“A difficult night for the Kirovohrad region,” Andriy Raikovych, governor of the Kirovohrad region said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. “An enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Dolynska.”

The mother and one of the children were hospitalised, Raikovych added.

He posted photos of flames bursting out of windows of a high-storey apartment building.

Dolynska map:

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both Moscow and Kyiv deny targeting civilians in their attacks in the war, that Russia started with its full-scale invasion on Ukraine nearly three years ago. But thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

The attack took place as top Russian and U.S. officials are meeting in the Saudi Arabia for talks - without the participation of Kyiv or its European allies - on how to end the war in Ukraine.