Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says peace plan not ‘final offer’ as senators brand it a Russian wish list
Donald Trump maintains the plan is not final, but wants Kyiv to respond next week
US senators have accused Donald Trump of advancing a Ukraine peace proposal that reflects Russian priorities, a claim rejected by US secretary of state Marco Rubio and the State Department.
Senators Angus King, Jeanne Shaheen and Mike Rounds told reporters at a security forum in Canada that Rubio privately described the 28-point document as a Russian “wish list” and “not the administration’s plan” during calls he made while travelling to Geneva for talks.
Senator Rounds said the text “looked more like it was written in Russian to begin with”, insisting: “This administration was not responsible for this release in its current form. They want to utilise it as a starting point.”
A State Department spokesperson called the senators’ account “blatantly false”.
Rubio later wrote on X that Washington had authored the proposal, saying it served as “a strong framework for ongoing negotiations”, drawing on input from both Moscow and Kyiv.
The dispute comes as Sir Keir Starmer and Trump agreed during a call that their teams would coordinate ahead of talks in Geneva.
The prime minister earlier assured president Volodymyr Zelensky of Britain’s “steadfast support for Ukraine”. Trump maintains the plan is not final but wants Kyiv to respond next week. Zelensky has pledged not to “betray his country” while offering alternatives to the Kremlin-backed terms.
Kirill Dmitriev: The blacklisted Kremlin official behind Trump’s ‘pro-Russia’ peace plan for Ukraine
President Donald Trump’s 28-point peace proposal for Ukraine is facingcriticism amid claims it skews heavily in Vladimir Putin’s favour.
Trump has given Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky until Thursday to accept the deal, which would cede territory to Moscow, take Nato off the table for Ukraine and allow Russia back into the G8.
As Zelensky faces a difficult choice, US officials and lawmakers have expressed their concern about Russian involvement in the plan after it was revealed the administration had held meetings with a blacklisted Kremlin official beforehand.
Kirill Dmitriev, a close ally of Putin, is the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and assumed the office of the special presidential envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation on 23 February this year despite little diplomatic experience.
Read more about him here:
The blacklisted Kremlin official behind Trump’s ‘pro-Russia’ peace plan for Ukraine
Ukraine strikes Russian power and heat station in Moscow region, Russian official says
Ukraine struck a major heat and power station in the Moscow region on Sunday with drones, triggering a fire and forcing backup power and heat to be switched on, the governor of the Moscow region said.
Ukrainian drones struck the Shatura Power Station, about 120 km (75 miles) east of the Kremlin, on Sunday, Moscow region governor, Andrei Vorobyov, said.
"Some of the drones were destroyed by air defense forces. Several fell on the territory of the station. A fire broke out at the facility. Now it is localised," Vorobyov said.
The Kremlin says the internet is turned off to stop drone attacks. Russians are fed up
Russia's government is tightening its internet control, with widespread outages and restrictions already defining 2025 for its citizens. These pervasive measures are impacting daily life, from public transport to critical health monitoring.
The impact is profound: credit cards fail for public transport, ATMs disconnect, and messaging apps are down.
Mobile phones often lose texts and data after international travel, and mothers of diabetic children report being unable to monitor blood glucose levels during outages.
For months, mobile phone internet shutdowns have affected dozens of Russian regions, ostensibly thwarting Ukrainian drone attacks. Popular messaging apps are also restricted, with the government promoting a state-controlled alternative critics fear is a surveillance tool.
Report:
The Kremlin says coverage is turned off to stop drone attacks. Russians are fed up
Canada's PM Carney says he will speak to Ukraine's Zelenskiy today about peace plan
Canadian prime minister Mark Carney said he will speak with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky later on Sunday, as European and other Western security advisers meet in Geneva to discuss a peace plan put forward by the US.
"The follow-up is being done by our national security advisors. I will be speaking with President Zelenskiy later today, just to close the loop on some aspects," he said on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Johannesburg.
Comment: There is only one thing Europe and Ukraine can do with Trump’s ‘peace’ ultimatum
Trump’s America is falling into autocracy and advocates for Russian victory in Ukraine - it’s time the West saw this and dealt with it, Sam Kiley, The Independent's world affairs editor explains how
Trump’s ‘peace’ ultimatum leaves Europe and Ukraine with just one choice
Ukraine’s allies rally around Zelensky ahead of crunch talks as Trump offers lifeline to Kyiv
Allies of Ukraine rallied around its defiant wartime leader on Saturday as they pushed to revise a suspect peace proposal touted by the United States.
European leaders met in South Africa to review their options after US president Donald Trump set Kyiv a deadline of next Thursday to agree to terms seen as appeasing some of Russia’s most hardline demands.
Sir Keir Starmer spoke with Trump late on Saturday after expressing how leaders were concerned that the current deal would not give Ukraine the means to defend itself, requiring a cap on the military and no Nato membership or peacekeepers.
Read more in this report:
Ukraine’s allies rally around Zelensky ahead of crunch talks in Geneva
Republican lawmaker slams Trump over Ukraine and warns of damaged ‘legacy’: ‘First to surrender’
Nebraska Republican representative Don Bacon lambasted Donald Trump over his proposal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, warning it could be the president’s “legacy”.
The president’s 28-point peace plan has been criticised as being favourable to Moscow, demanding Kyiv cede additional territory, limit the size of its military, and agree to never join Nato.
Trump has asked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to accept the proposal by Thanksgiving.
Bacon was one of several GOP lawmakers to criticise the peace plan.
“They’re pushing a surrender plan on Ukraine and one that will keep Ukraine vulnerable to Russian attacks in the decades to come. It looks like Russia wrote it,” he wrote in a social media post on Saturday.
Report:
Republican lawmaker slams Trump over Ukraine and warns of damaged ‘legacy’
Who is Kirill Dmitriev? The blacklisted Kremlin official behind Trump’s Ukraine peace plan
PresidentDonald Trump’s 28-point peace proposal for Ukraine is facing criticism amid claims it skews heavily in Vladimir Putin’s favour.
Trump has given Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky until Thursday to accept the deal, which would cede territory to Moscow, take Nato off the table for Ukraine and allow Russia back into the G8.
As Zelensky faces a difficult choice, US officials and lawmakers have expressed their concern about Russian involvement in the plan after it was revealed the administration had held meetings with a blacklisted Kremlin official beforehand.
Kirill Dmitriev, a close ally of Putin, is the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and assumed the office of the special presidential envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation on 23 February this year despite little diplomatic experience, writes Bryony Gooch.
The blacklisted Kremlin official behind Trump’s ‘pro-Russia’ peace plan for Ukraine
Trump gives Ukraine a tight deadline
On Friday, Donald Trump threw down the gauntlet to Ukraine, saying Volodymyr Zelensky had until Thursday to approve his 28-point plan, which calls on Ukraine to cede territory, accept limits on its military and renounce ambitions to join Nato.
"He'll have to like it, and if he doesn't like it, then you know, they should just keep fighting, I guess," he said.
"At some point he's going to have to accept something he hasn't accepted."
Recalling their fractious February meeting with Zelensky, Trump added: "You remember right in the Oval Office, not so long ago, I said, 'You don't have the cards'."
In their statement, Western leaders said they were "concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack".
"We reiterate that the implementation of elements relating to the European Union and relating to Nato would need the consent of EU and Nato members respectively."
At Sunday's meeting in Geneva, European nations are keen to suggest changes to Trump's plan, which Russian president Vladimir Putin described as the basis of a resolution to the conflict.
Leaders adopt ‘lion-like spirit’ in talks about peace plan
"There are many things that cannot simply be an American proposal, which requires broader consultation," said French president Emmanuel Macron, adding that an agreement had to allow for peace for Ukrainians and "security for all Europeans".
On Friday Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv faced a choice of either losing its dignity and freedom or Washington's backing. He appealed to Ukrainians for unity.
That signal prompted European leaders to rally.
A German government source said they had met in a room in Johannesburg called "lion" and that the leaders had adopted the animal's "spirit" in talks to seek a better deal for Ukraine.
German chancellor Friedrich Merz underlined the importance to Europe of supporting Ukraine.
"If Ukraine loses this war and possibly collapses, it will have an impact on European politics as a whole, on the entire European continent. And that is why we are so committed to this issue," Merz said on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
"There is currently an opportunity to end this war, but we are still quite a long way from a good outcome for everyone."
On Saturday, leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic nations said they had spoken with Zelensky and pledged to keep supplying arms.
In a joint statement, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden said: "Solutions that respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and that will bring Ukraine and Europe greater security and stability have our full support."
Zelensky appealed to his country for unity.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments